Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork

The geometry numbers are a good reminder of why current bikes have gotten longer, lower, and slacker – the reach of the A-Line is scant 365mm, and that's on a size medium. How about that bottom bracket height? At 423mm it's much higher than any modern bike, although there also aren't any modern bikes with this much travel.



Even with that 300mm Super Monster up front the A-Line's head angle is still a not-that-slack 64.5-degrees. That's a figure we're seeing on trail and enduro bikes these days – DH bikes are typically a degree or two slacker.



Geometry



Travel: 300mm / 279mm

BB height: 423mm

Wheelbase: 1228mm

Chainstay length: 435mm

Reach: 365mm

Stack: 637mm

64.5 degree headtube angle

Weight: 49 lb / 22.2 kg

