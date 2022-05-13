Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork

Inspired in part by the exploits of the Ukranian vintage freeride scene
, Jordan 'Boostmaster' Olthuis recently managed to track down a functioning Marzocchi Super Monster fork T and install it on a 2005 Norco A-Line. In keeping with the more-travel-is-better theme, Jordan also swapped out the original shock for one with a longer eye-to-eye and stroke length, bumping up the rear travel to 279mm.
Rather than hunting down vintage parts to complete the build, Jordan installed his preferred components to create a sort of hybrid retro / modern machine. As a full-time YouTube personality with a sizeable fan base, the project has provided plenty of fodder for content. I mean, who wouldn't click on a video titled, “We Are Building a Franken Monster Bike”?
Hope Pro4 hubs laced to 26" DT Swiss FR 560 rims and a Shimano Saint 7-speed drivetrain.
Thirteen pounds and 300mm of travel ready for smashing. I can almost smell that bath oil from here.
Jordan even hired Andextr
to do a suspension analysis on the bike in its current configuration.
The geometry numbers are a good reminder of why current bikes have gotten longer, lower, and slacker – the reach of the A-Line is scant 365mm, and that's on a size medium. How about that bottom bracket height? At 423mm it's much higher than any modern bike, although there also aren't any modern bikes with this much travel.
Even with that 300mm Super Monster up front the A-Line's head angle is still a not-that-slack 64.5-degrees. That's a figure we're seeing on trail and enduro bikes these days – DH bikes are typically a degree or two slacker.
Geometry
Travel: 300mm / 279mm
BB height: 423mm
Wheelbase: 1228mm
Chainstay length: 435mm
Reach: 365mm
Stack: 637mm
64.5 degree headtube angle
Weight: 49 lb / 22.2 kg
I was around for the heyday of the Monster T era, back when everyone was sporting Dainese body armor from head to toe and hucking off absolutely anything. As fond as my memories are of that time, I'm also glad that things have progressed – I'm really happy I don't need a step stool to get on my bike, and that it doesn't weigh 50 pounds.
Still, it's great to see people like Jordan out there experimenting and trying different things. At the end of the day, it's all about having fun and goofing off in the woods, and this Boostmonster bike is certainly one way to accomplish that goal.
