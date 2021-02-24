Bike Check: The BREWser, a Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike

Feb 24, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BREWser
BIKE CHECK
Adam Prosise's
BREWser
Photography by Michael Eldridge

What happens when a mountain bike takes inspiration from a trophy truck?

The BREWser: an experimental belt-drive, gearbox, 190mm front and 184mm rear travel trail bike with a 62.5-degree head tube angle.

Adam “Prosauce” Prosise, the mind behind the BREWser, is a machinist at REEB Cycles who describes his riding style as “smashing into things.” He grew up dirt jumping and racing BMX in Iowa with his two older brothers, and he says Rule Number 1 was ‘keep up.’ Now, he’s a regular on the Big Mountain Enduro circuit and consistently places in the top third of the pro field on bikes he built himself.

BREWser

The BREWser is a collaboration between Adam and a handful of willing friends: Chris Sulfrian, who taught Adam framebuilding; Tyler Brady, who helped with suspension kinematics; Steve "The Space Cowboy," who helped with engineering and aesthetics; and Pinion Gearboxes and Gates Carbon Drive, who helped figure out the whole belt-drive gearbox situation.

Details:
4130 Chromoly/7005 Aluminum Frame Construction
Pinion P1.12 gearbox, 600% range
Gates Carbon Drive belt system
RockShox ZEB 190mm 29” fork
Super Deluxe shock variation
Industry Nine Grade Hydra wheels. 29” F/R
Industry Nine stem 32mm
RaceFace Atlas Bars 35mm x 820mm
TRP DH-R EVO brakes. 223mm F, 203 R
Vittoria Mazza Enduro 2.6” tires F/R
OneUp 210mm dropper
Fizik Saddle
Oury Grips
HT Components pedals
Geometry:
Size: XXL
Seat tube: 450mm
Effective top tube: 680mm
Reach: 515mm
Stack: 660mm
Effective seat tube angle: 76 Degrees
Head tube angle: 62.5 degrees
Chainstays: 445mm
Head tube: 125mm
Axle to crown: 606mm
Offset: 44mm
Wheelbase: 1341mm
BB Drop: 23mm
Weight: "Doesn't matter where we're going." (It hasn't been weighed.)

The BREWser was built to be low-maintenance and indestructible, so the belt-drive and gearbox options were no-brainers for Adam, who fell in love with gearboxes a few years ago when he tried one at a bike park. REEB already builds belt-drive and gearbox hardtails, so Adam had friends in the right places, and the fact that the gearbox only needs an oil change every 10,000 kilometers fit right in with his vision for the bike.

BREWser
BREWser

Settling on the BREWser’s geometry was a bit more of a process. Adam has dialed in his preferred geometry numbers on several race bikes over the last few years, and has found that for him, longer and slacker is the answer. As he pushed the geometry a bit farther on each of his versions of REEB’s full suspension bike, he rode faster and faster until he and his coworkers had to redesign the rocker link to take more abuse. In designing the BREWser, Adam took the geometry numbers from his favorite bike, including his preferred 62.5-degree head tube angle, added a bit of chainstay length, and created a long-travel monster.

BREWser
BREWser

As for the material, the aluminum and steel combination was inspired by a trophy truck Adam saw at the Baja 1000 that had a raw Chromoly 4130 chassis with machined aluminum swingarms. Since Adam was already on a path of reducing unsprung weight by eliminating the derailleur and cassette, it made sense to keep the swingarms light and made of aluminum. The steel front triangle made for high strength and relatively easy fabrication.

bigquotesThis isn't just a bike. It's a trophy truck. Suspension is meant to keep your tires on the ground and in traction. One way to improve that is to decrease the unsprung weight. Since I was already losing the weight of the derailleur and cassette, the aluminum swingarm helped keep that weight down.Adam Prosise

The most difficult part of the design was making sure there was enough belt clearance on the chainstay and that there was enough travel in the belt tensioner for a full 180mm of travel. Luckily, Adam said, Pinion had a full CAD package of information about those components, so with some extensive modeling and a bit of luck, it worked out.

The result is a bike to rival the Grim Donut.

BREWser
BREWser
The BREWser is about as custom as it gets.

BREWser
BREWser
I have a soft spot for raw metal bikes. This one has a gorgeous industrial look.

BREWser
BREWser
This bike has just the right amount of flair.

When it all came together, Adam was blown away by how dialed it felt, he said. He takes pride in everything he makes, but he's glad he didn't waste everyone's time, given that he leaned on a variety of people for help with the project. He wants to thank everybody who believed in the BREWser, and also those who didn't.

bigquotesHave you ever been on a downhill bike and wish it could be efficient uphill? Have you ever been on an enduro bike that you wish had a little more downhill prowess? Well this does both. It doesn't feel any slower uphill, and on the downhill, it’s straight comical how fast this thing can go.Adam Prosise


The BREWser in its current form likely won’t ever be for sale, Adam says, because those numbers are not for everyone and aren't the most marketable. Still, it is being used to develop a similar but less out-there REEB frame that we’ll likely see in 2022.

In the meantime, look for Adam on the BREWser at Big Mountain Enduro races, the TransBC (pending access to Canada), and any rowdy trails near you.

BREWser


47 Comments

  • 29 0
 “Weight doesn’t matter where we’re going” AMEN!
  • 1 0
 All the more reason to throw a Boxxer on that baby and get rid of that fishing rod! I realize the Zeb is supposed to be stiffer than a Lyric, but there's no way it can be better than a dual crown for a bike like this.
  • 20 0
 What, no video?
  • 8 1
 Right?! Where’s the consistency
  • 1 0
 lmao. Brutal.
  • 17 5
 Shut up and take My money and my girlfriend!
  • 8 1
 Take my ex. She’ll have my money.
  • 11 0
 Some people call Steve The Space Cowboy, yeah. Some call him The Gangster of Love.
  • 1 0
 I thought it was Morise?
  • 11 0
 That thing is a piece of art. Would love to give it a go.
  • 6 0
 If Prosauce's riding style is "smashing into things" I don't know what a floaty riding style is. He always looks like he's floating above everything to me...
  • 3 0
 More gearbox bikes please! At first I thought this was an e-bike, which led to another thought: if dc motor/gearbox companies can agree on a few standards it could become a great going forward point like the threadless steerer was for front end design. A Universal bike gearbox/motor mount (UBGMM) standard could be pretty cool...
  • 6 0
 Oh my Lord, oh my Lord - i need you by my side.
  • 4 0
 Looks perfect. Geo/travel is not for me but something a bit more moderate would be right up my (and probably a lot of others) alley.
  • 6 0
 Talented man. That is gorgeous. Congrats.
  • 1 0
 Anyone notice that the Rockshox shock is using a green DVO spring clip?

DVO metric coil shocks can have the stroke changed just by swapping out the spring clip. I've just got a DVO jade x coil and done it.

Interesting that it can be used on the Rockshox. This might be useful info for anyone with looking to change stroke on their Rockshox easily!
  • 2 1
 I love this bike and the idea behind it. I'm 6'3", 260 (strong and fat), hate bike maintenance, and tend to destroy drivetrain and suspension components. I'd be willing to pay the higher upfront cost for something like this if there's a chance it would survive more than a couple seasons. It looks like an incredibly creative, well engineered project!
  • 2 0
 If it's a rival for the Grim Donut - I want to see @yoannbarelli put it through it's paces - should sound a fair bit quieter than a shopping cart Wink
  • 3 0
 neat machine, digging the kickstand.
  • 3 0
 So this bike is incredible. Very, very well done
  • 1 0
 This is the kind of stuff that really turns me on. If anybody know of good tools for rear sus design for dialing in a set of kinematics to your liking let me know please.
  • 2 0
 Not my style of bike, but by far the nicest one-off ever.
  • 2 0
 You had me at rasta spokes...
  • 3 0
 Grim donut done right
  • 1 0
 How durable are those belt drives vs chain drives? It seems like they'd either suck or blow chains out of the water
  • 1 0
 I have been dreaming of doing something like this but not enough to do anything.
  • 1 0
 Definitely doesn’t look like a session !
Good work sir , that’s a very nice looking bicycle you’ve made .
  • 2 1
 To look at this beautifully engineered metal bike and people actually buy plastic????
  • 2 0
 I wanna try
  • 1 0
 Uh.... me want one. Looks amazing.
  • 2 0
 I’d buy that frame.
  • 1 0
 The Grim Donut's older brother.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful, looking forward to what Reeb has in store for us mere-mortals
  • 1 0
 I love the raw steel and welds!! such a cool bike!
  • 1 0
 Thats the sickest bike i've ever seen.
  • 1 0
 It doesn’t “rival the grim donut”- it slaughters it.
  • 1 0
 This is nice and all, but you can't show this bike without the Bajastang?
  • 1 0
 Sh** just got real
  • 1 0
 That thing is so cool
  • 1 0
 Now we’re taking!
  • 1 0
 I like!
  • 1 0
 no minions
  • 1 0
 Dual ASSGUYS on that thing
  • 1 0
 Vittorias dawg.
  • 1 1
 I wish someone would make better gearboxes.
  • 1 3
 You couldnt ride this thing, you would have it hanging on the wall in your livingroom instead.
  • 1 0
 Bikes: Tools, not jewels.

Post a Comment



