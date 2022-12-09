Bike Check: Brotlos Design's mpEV01 - Inspired by Kavenz & Made From Steel

Design and engineering were very important to us. Our goal was to create a high-end, self made frame. Just brazing some tubes wasn't what we were looking for, we wanted to use new and traditional techniques. We've invested a lot of time in the design process. Proportions were important to us. From the first CAD sketch to the first test ride it took pretty much exactly one year, of which we invested about 9 months just in design and engineering. Thanks to AM technology we were able to design lightweight and high-strength parts, which are also nice to look at. — Michi and Pascal