Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16

Project Magic Carpet Full Spec

All parts made in Europe unless stated otherwise



Frame: Kavenz VHP16

Shock: Intend Hover

Gabel: Intend Edge

Stem: 77 Designz One Piece

Grips: Revgrips Pro

Handlebar: 77 Designz Carbon 35 (Made in Canada)

Spacers: Intend

Head Cap: Hope

Starnut: Intend Dandy

Headset upper: Intend Stiffmaster

Headset lower: Ride works

Shifter: Shimano XTR (Made in Japan)

Derailleur: Shimano XT (Made in Japan)

Pulley wheels: Garbaruk Oversized

Cassette: Garbaruk 12 speed, 10-52T

Cranks: Hope Evo

Chainring: Garbaruk

Chainring: Shimano XT

Pedals: Pembree D2A

Bottom Bracket: Ride Works

Seat clamp: Vecnum TooLoc

Dropper Post: Vecnum Nivo

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR

Rims: Copro Lilienthal /True Carbon

Hub front: DT Swiss 240/Hope Pro 4

Hub rear: DT Swiss 240/Erase MTB

Spokes: DT Swiss

Nipples: DT Swiss

Tire front: Hutchinson Toro/Griffus

Tire rear: Hutchinson Griffus/Toro/Kraken

Inserts: Rimpact

Sealant: Milkit

Valves: Milkit

Axle front: Intend

Axle rear: Kavenz

Brakes: Magura MT7

Discs: Brakestuff/Galfer

Bashguard: 77 Designz



I wanted to build a very comfortable bike that is still pedal-friendly to create a ride that's like a magic carpet - hovering effortlessly above the ground. I know that these goals are basically the goal of every enduro bike, but I wanted to build one the 'TEBP way' - I wanted to know where the products come from, but didn't want to go for 100% Europe. 100% European proved to be a bit too restrictive when I built my last bike, so some North American and Japanese parts can be found on the bike. — European Bike Project

The Kavenz VHP16 comes from component brand 77 Designz. The frame boasts 160mm of rear travel and 29” wheels, with the option of running a 27.5” rear wheel by swapping out the lower shock mount.

As the German brand is best known for its chainguides, it's no surprise to see the fine details are well thought out on this high pivot frame.

There are also some 77Designz components attached to the frame, including this snazzy stem that's designed specifically to work with a handlebar made in Canada by WeAreOne.

The German heart of the bike continues to the suspension where Intend products are fitted front and rear. We're seeing the Hover / Edge combination on a lot of boutique custom builds at the moment.

The upside down legs offer some neat cable management opportunities and Alex says the 20mm axle keeps the steering precise.

In his hunt for performance, Alex compromised on his European ethos and fitted some Japanese-manufactured Shimano parts, but he has completed the rest of his drivetrain with components from British brand Hope and Poland's Garbaruk.

There's also a set of Rev Suspension Grips from the USA as hand comfort was a priority for Alex on this build

The final piece of non-Euro tech is the bell that comes from Spur Cycle out of Bend, Oregon.

Germany's Magura provided a set of custom MT7 brakes. Alex prioritized power in his brakes he could to increase his hand comfort.

The pedals are Welsh and come from the workshop of Pembree. Alex was hoping his compliant build would stop him from getting bucked off his flats as much and these meaty pedals should definitely help him towards that goal.

Alex has two wheelsets that he swaps between on this bike. He says, "I'm using rather sturdy tires and thick discs on the Lilienthal wheelset and light tires and discs on the Truebc.de wheelset. The light wheelset saves approx. 400 grams over the other wheelset. Overall weight is 14.65kg for the heavy version and 14.25kg for the light version, and that's including pedals and sealant."

The heavier Lilenthal wheelset includes an injected foam that helps to deaden some of the vibrations from the trail.

Whatever wheelset he chooses, Alex fits French Hutchinson rubber.