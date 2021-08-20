Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16

Aug 20, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
The European Bike Project's
Project Magic Carpet
Photography by The European Bike Project

Alex from the European Bike Project runs one of our favourite Instagram accounts that showcases the very best of European bike manufacturing. From bikes bolted together from plywood all the way up to 3-D printed titanium, he has a knack for finding some of the most interesting projects on two wheels. Alongside sharing others' bikes, he also builds up his own. His last bike was a 100% European Crossworx Dash, which was entered in the European Bike Challenge, and now he has revealed a new build that he is calling Project Magic Carpet.

This build still leans heavily on European manufacturing, but Alex allowed himself 5% of the bike's final price for non-European components for performance-related reasons. Another key aim was to make this bike as comfortable as possible on his hands and body, so the spec list includes Rev suspension grips, Lilienthal rims that are filled with foam, Rimpact inserts and powerful brakes (to help reduce hand fatigue) - it's a bit like the Squishiest Mountain Bike thought experiment we ran but actually useable as a bike in the real world.

The full spec list is below:

Project Magic Carpet Full Spec
All parts made in Europe unless stated otherwise

Frame: Kavenz VHP16
Shock: Intend Hover
Gabel: Intend Edge
Stem: 77 Designz One Piece
Grips: Revgrips Pro
Handlebar: 77 Designz Carbon 35 (Made in Canada)
Spacers: Intend
Head Cap: Hope
Starnut: Intend Dandy
Grips: Revgrips (Made in the USA)
Headset upper: Intend Stiffmaster
Headset lower: Ride works
Shifter: Shimano XTR (Made in Japan)
Derailleur: Shimano XT (Made in Japan)
Pulley wheels: Garbaruk Oversized
Cassette: Garbaruk 12 speed, 10-52T
Cranks: Hope Evo
Chainring: Garbaruk
Chainring: Shimano XT
Pedals: Pembree D2A
Bottom Bracket: Ride Works
Seat clamp: Vecnum TooLoc
Dropper Post: Vecnum Nivo
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR
Rims: Copro Lilienthal /True Carbon
Hub front: DT Swiss 240/Hope Pro 4
Hub rear: DT Swiss 240/Erase MTB
Spokes: DT Swiss
Nipples: DT Swiss
Tire front: Hutchinson Toro/Griffus
Tire rear: Hutchinson Griffus/Toro/Kraken
Inserts: Rimpact
Sealant: Milkit
Valves: Milkit
Axle front: Intend
Axle rear: Kavenz
Brakes: Magura MT7
Discs: Brakestuff/Galfer
Bashguard: 77 Designz



bigquotesI wanted to build a very comfortable bike that is still pedal-friendly to create a ride that's like a magic carpet - hovering effortlessly above the ground. I know that these goals are basically the goal of every enduro bike, but I wanted to build one the 'TEBP way' - I wanted to know where the products come from, but didn't want to go for 100% Europe. 100% European proved to be a bit too restrictive when I built my last bike, so some North American and Japanese parts can be found on the bike.European Bike Project

The Kavenz VHP16 comes from component brand 77 Designz. The frame boasts 160mm of rear travel and 29” wheels, with the option of running a 27.5” rear wheel by swapping out the lower shock mount.

As the German brand is best known for its chainguides, it's no surprise to see the fine details are well thought out on this high pivot frame.

There are also some 77Designz components attached to the frame, including this snazzy stem that's designed specifically to work with a handlebar made in Canada by WeAreOne.

The German heart of the bike continues to the suspension where Intend products are fitted front and rear. We're seeing the Hover / Edge combination on a lot of boutique custom builds at the moment.

The upside down legs offer some neat cable management opportunities and Alex says the 20mm axle keeps the steering precise.

In his hunt for performance, Alex compromised on his European ethos and fitted some Japanese-manufactured Shimano parts, but he has completed the rest of his drivetrain with components from British brand Hope and Poland's Garbaruk.

There's also a set of Rev Suspension Grips from the USA as hand comfort was a priority for Alex on this build

The final piece of non-Euro tech is the bell that comes from Spur Cycle out of Bend, Oregon.

Germany's Magura provided a set of custom MT7 brakes. Alex prioritized power in his brakes he could to increase his hand comfort.

The pedals are Welsh and come from the workshop of Pembree. Alex was hoping his compliant build would stop him from getting bucked off his flats as much and these meaty pedals should definitely help him towards that goal.

Alex has two wheelsets that he swaps between on this bike. He says, "I'm using rather sturdy tires and thick discs on the Lilienthal wheelset and light tires and discs on the Truebc.de wheelset. The light wheelset saves approx. 400 grams over the other wheelset. Overall weight is 14.65kg for the heavy version and 14.25kg for the light version, and that's including pedals and sealant."

The heavier Lilenthal wheelset includes an injected foam that helps to deaden some of the vibrations from the trail.

Whatever wheelset he chooses, Alex fits French Hutchinson rubber.


