Bike Check: The Final European Bike Challenge Build is a Carbon & Metal Beauty

From the steel of Ralf Holleis' Moorhuhn and Kilian Reil's Project 12 Cycleworks to the aluminum Crossworx from the European Bike Project's Alex, we've seen a lot of metal so far in the European BIke Challenge. It makes sense too; if you're going to try and build a bike from 100% European-made parts, then metal is far more abundant than carbon, which is cheaper to produce in the factories of East and South East Asia.
That didn't stop Gian Humpert though. The trials rider and Trickstuff tester turned to Poland and Antidote for his frame. This is the new Carbonjack 29
that uses carbon fiber as well as aramid fibers like Kevlar and Vectran in the layup. The 150mm travel frame was updated this year to take 29" wheels and also some updates to suspension and geometry.
Gian admits he hasn't quite achieved the 100% European standard of some of the other bikes in the competition, but he was more interested in ensuring his bike was "as European as possible but without compromising the ride".
He said: "A derailleur that can’t be replaced if it is torn off on a race day because there are no spare parts to be found in any shop? Not an option for me. Reducing the performance of the strongest brake out there? Not an option either. I am all for locally made bike parts, but at the end of the day I won’t be happy with my ride if I always feel like the bike could be a bit better if I just swapped a few small parts for maximum performance."
On an MSRP basis, 97.5% of the parts on this bike are from Europe with 2.5% from Taiwan. It's also worth noting that the only cable-actuated European-made derailleur (Ingrid) has not actually been launched yet, so Gian's choices were super-limited in that department. With that in mind, let's get into the full build and the details below:
Spec
Frame: Antidote Carbonjack 29 L (made in Poland)
Fork: EXT Era, 160mm (Italy)
Shock: EXT Storia Lok V3 (Italy)
Stem:Hope AM 35mm (UK)
Handlebar: Beast Carbon Riser 25mm (Germany)
Topcap: Hope Head Doctor (UK)
Grips: Ceetec (Switzerland)
Headset Hope, ZS44/28.6 2-Top, ZS56/40 E-bottom (UK)
Drivetrain: Garbaruk 12 Speed chainring, cassette, derailleur pulley & derailleur cage (Poland). Eagle GX shifter and derailleur (Taiwan)
Chain: SRAM GX Eagle 1x12 (Portugal)
Pedals: Carder Tech Twotwelve (UK)
Bottom Bracket: Hope 68/73mm (UK)
Seat Clamp: Antidote (Poland)
Dropper post: Vecnum Nivo 182mm (Germany)
Saddle: Beast Components Saddle Comfort (Germany)
Rims: Beast Components ED 30 29" (Germany)
Hubs: Extralite Hyperboost (Italy)
Spokes: Sapim 64xCX-Ray (Belgium)
Spoke Nipples: Sapim Polyax (Belgium)
Tires: Continental Der Kaiser 29x2.4 (Germany)
Sealant: Milkit (Germany)
Valves: Milkit (Germany)
Front axle: EXT (Italy)
Rear axle: Antidote Bikes (Poland)
Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima (Germany) with Trickstuff Dächle HD 203mm rotors (Taiwan) and Trickstuff Power pads (Taiwan)
Bolts: Trickstuff (Taiwan)
Bashguard: 77 Designz Crashplate 32 (Germany)
Cables and casings: Trickstuff Highflex cables (Taiwan) with Sram casings.
Lube: Danico Kettenkaiser (Germany)
|Growing up near Freiburg, Germany and being a cyclist, there is no way to miss the incredible local scene of riders, clubs, racers and companies that revolve around two-wheeled fun.
You see lots of TUNE bike parts, Trickstuff brakes, wheels built by Harald Glaser or the latest and lightest carbon frame designed by Peter Denk. And I think: "This is so cool. All this was made here."
Last spring Alex from The European Bike Project challenged Ralf Holleis and Kilian Reil to build the coolest bike that‘s entirely made in Europe. I knew straight away that I wanted to have a say in this too and decided to challenge them to be part of #europeanbikechallenge.—Gian Humpert
The Antidote Carbonjack must surely be one of the best looking enduro bikes on the market at the moment.
The Antidote features an integrated seat clamp that holds a German Vecnum Nivo dropper and a Beast Components saddle
As Gian tests components for Trickstuff, they were an obvious choice for brakes. He uses the Maxima model and used Trickstuff's own pads and rotors for performance reasons even though they are made in Taiwan.
The EXT Era was one of the last pieces of the puzzle to come together in this build but it fits Gian's stealth themed bike perfectly.
The European Bike Challenge is now complete. A vote to decide the winner will be hosted on Pinkbike soon.
But it is a stunner, I have always liked the over the top esthetics of Antidote.
It carbon, jack! And toe hump agin. Rest.
