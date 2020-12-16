Bike Check: The Final European Bike Challenge Build is a Carbon & Metal Beauty

Spec

Frame: Antidote Carbonjack 29 L (made in Poland)

Fork: EXT Era, 160mm (Italy)

Shock: EXT Storia Lok V3 (Italy)

Stem: Hope AM 35mm (UK)

Handlebar: Beast Carbon Riser 25mm (Germany)

Topcap: Hope Head Doctor (UK)

Grips: Ceetec (Switzerland)

Headset Hope, ZS44/28.6 2-Top, ZS56/40 E-bottom (UK)

Drivetrain: Garbaruk 12 Speed chainring, cassette, derailleur pulley & derailleur cage (Poland). Eagle GX shifter and derailleur (Taiwan)

Chain: SRAM GX Eagle 1x12 (Portugal)

Pedals: Carder Tech Twotwelve (UK)

Bottom Bracket: Hope 68/73mm (UK)

Seat Clamp: Antidote (Poland)

Dropper post: Vecnum Nivo 182mm (Germany)

Saddle: Beast Components Saddle Comfort (Germany)

Rims: Beast Components ED 30 29" (Germany)

Hubs: Extralite Hyperboost (Italy)

Spokes: Sapim 64xCX-Ray (Belgium)

Spoke Nipples: Sapim Polyax (Belgium)

Tires: Continental Der Kaiser 29x2.4 (Germany)

Sealant: Milkit (Germany)

Valves: Milkit (Germany)

Front axle: EXT (Italy)

Rear axle: Antidote Bikes (Poland)

Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima (Germany) with Trickstuff Dächle HD 203mm rotors (Taiwan) and Trickstuff Power pads (Taiwan)

Bolts: Trickstuff (Taiwan)

Bashguard: 77 Designz Crashplate 32 (Germany)

Cables and casings: Trickstuff Highflex cables (Taiwan) with Sram casings.

Lube: Danico Kettenkaiser (Germany)



Growing up near Freiburg, Germany and being a cyclist, there is no way to miss the incredible local scene of riders, clubs, racers and companies that revolve around two-wheeled fun.



You see lots of TUNE bike parts, Trickstuff brakes, wheels built by Harald Glaser or the latest and lightest carbon frame designed by Peter Denk. And I think: "This is so cool. All this was made here."



Last spring Alex from The European Bike Project challenged Ralf Holleis and Kilian Reil to build the coolest bike that‘s entirely made in Europe. I knew straight away that I wanted to have a say in this too and decided to challenge them to be part of #europeanbikechallenge. — Gian Humpert

The Antidote Carbonjack must surely be one of the best looking enduro bikes on the market at the moment.

The drivetrain is where some non-European parts start to creep into Gian's build. There are very few full drivetrains made in Europe, and none that are cable-actuated on the market at this point.

The SRAM GX parts are 'Europeanised' with a Garbaruk derailleur cage, cassette and chainring. In case it breaks, it can easily be replaced at any bike shop, unlike some of the more boutique drivetrain options Gian could have chosen.

The machined pedals come from Carder. Gian says, "Well, they are pedals. But the special thing here is, that you can’t stop looking at them".

The Antidote features an integrated seat clamp that holds a German Vecnum Nivo dropper and a Beast Components saddle

Beast also supplies the 25mm riser bars.

As Gian tests components for Trickstuff, they were an obvious choice for brakes. He uses the Maxima model and used Trickstuff's own pads and rotors for performance reasons even though they are made in Taiwan.

The EXT Era was one of the last pieces of the puzzle to come together in this build but it fits Gian's stealth themed bike perfectly.