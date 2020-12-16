Bike Check: The Final European Bike Challenge Build is a Carbon & Metal Beauty

Dec 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Antidote Carbonjack 29
BIKE CHECK
Gian Humpert's
Antidote Carbonjack
Photography by Kilian Reil

From the steel of Ralf Holleis' Moorhuhn and Kilian Reil's Project 12 Cycleworks to the aluminum Crossworx from the European Bike Project's Alex, we've seen a lot of metal so far in the European BIke Challenge. It makes sense too; if you're going to try and build a bike from 100% European-made parts, then metal is far more abundant than carbon, which is cheaper to produce in the factories of East and South East Asia.

That didn't stop Gian Humpert though. The trials rider and Trickstuff tester turned to Poland and Antidote for his frame. This is the new Carbonjack 29 that uses carbon fiber as well as aramid fibers like Kevlar and Vectran in the layup. The 150mm travel frame was updated this year to take 29" wheels and also some updates to suspension and geometry.

Gian admits he hasn't quite achieved the 100% European standard of some of the other bikes in the competition, but he was more interested in ensuring his bike was "as European as possible but without compromising the ride".

He said: "A derailleur that can’t be replaced if it is torn off on a race day because there are no spare parts to be found in any shop? Not an option for me. Reducing the performance of the strongest brake out there? Not an option either. I am all for locally made bike parts, but at the end of the day I won’t be happy with my ride if I always feel like the bike could be a bit better if I just swapped a few small parts for maximum performance."

On an MSRP basis, 97.5% of the parts on this bike are from Europe with 2.5% from Taiwan. It's also worth noting that the only cable-actuated European-made derailleur (Ingrid) has not actually been launched yet, so Gian's choices were super-limited in that department. With that in mind, let's get into the full build and the details below:

Antidote Carbonjack 29

Spec

Frame: Antidote Carbonjack 29 L (made in Poland)
Fork: EXT Era, 160mm (Italy)
Shock: EXT Storia Lok V3 (Italy)
Stem:Hope AM 35mm (UK)
Handlebar: Beast Carbon Riser 25mm (Germany)
Topcap: Hope Head Doctor (UK)
Grips: Ceetec (Switzerland)
Headset Hope, ZS44/28.6 2-Top, ZS56/40 E-bottom (UK)
Drivetrain: Garbaruk 12 Speed chainring, cassette, derailleur pulley & derailleur cage (Poland). Eagle GX shifter and derailleur (Taiwan)
Chain: SRAM GX Eagle 1x12 (Portugal)
Pedals: Carder Tech Twotwelve (UK)
Bottom Bracket: Hope 68/73mm (UK)
Seat Clamp: Antidote (Poland)
Dropper post: Vecnum Nivo 182mm (Germany)
Saddle: Beast Components Saddle Comfort (Germany)
Rims: Beast Components ED 30 29" (Germany)
Hubs: Extralite Hyperboost (Italy)
Spokes: Sapim 64xCX-Ray (Belgium)
Spoke Nipples: Sapim Polyax (Belgium)
Tires: Continental Der Kaiser 29x2.4 (Germany)
Sealant: Milkit (Germany)
Valves: Milkit (Germany)
Front axle: EXT (Italy)
Rear axle: Antidote Bikes (Poland)
Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima (Germany) with Trickstuff Dächle HD 203mm rotors (Taiwan) and Trickstuff Power pads (Taiwan)
Bolts: Trickstuff (Taiwan)
Bashguard: 77 Designz Crashplate 32 (Germany)
Cables and casings: Trickstuff Highflex cables (Taiwan) with Sram casings.
Lube: Danico Kettenkaiser (Germany)

bigquotesGrowing up near Freiburg, Germany and being a cyclist, there is no way to miss the incredible local scene of riders, clubs, racers and companies that revolve around two-wheeled fun.

You see lots of TUNE bike parts, Trickstuff brakes, wheels built by Harald Glaser or the latest and lightest carbon frame designed by Peter Denk. And I think: "This is so cool. All this was made here."

Last spring Alex from The European Bike Project challenged Ralf Holleis and Kilian Reil to build the coolest bike that‘s entirely made in Europe. I knew straight away that I wanted to have a say in this too and decided to challenge them to be part of #europeanbikechallenge.Gian Humpert

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Antidote Carbonjack 29
The Antidote Carbonjack must surely be one of the best looking enduro bikes on the market at the moment.

Antidote Carbonjack 29
The drivetrain is where some non-European parts start to creep into Gian's build. There are very few full drivetrains made in Europe, and none that are cable-actuated on the market at this point.

Antidote Carbonjack 29
The SRAM GX parts are 'Europeanised' with a Garbaruk derailleur cage, cassette and chainring. In case it breaks, it can easily be replaced at any bike shop, unlike some of the more boutique drivetrain options Gian could have chosen.

Antidote Carbonjack 29
The machined pedals come from Carder. Gian says, "Well, they are pedals. But the special thing here is, that you can’t stop looking at them".

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Antidote Carbonjack 29
The Antidote features an integrated seat clamp that holds a German Vecnum Nivo dropper and a Beast Components saddle

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Beast also supplies the 25mm riser bars.

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Antidote Carbonjack 29

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Antidote Carbonjack 29
As Gian tests components for Trickstuff, they were an obvious choice for brakes. He uses the Maxima model and used Trickstuff's own pads and rotors for performance reasons even though they are made in Taiwan.

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Antidote Carbonjack 29
The EXT Era was one of the last pieces of the puzzle to come together in this build but it fits Gian's stealth themed bike perfectly.

The European Bike Challenge is now complete. A vote to decide the winner will be hosted on Pinkbike soon.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Antidote Antidote Carbonjack


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
112779 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
63454 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
62503 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
60738 views
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
60244 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
54556 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
51626 views
Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR
48140 views

20 Comments

  • 6 0
 "Well, they are pedals. But the special thing here is, that you can’t stop looking at them" More like, cant stop looking at the whole bike.
  • 3 0
 Has the Pinkbike user database been hacked? I just got a phishing email from "Google" addressing me as my Pinkbike user name
  • 1 0
 That's concerning. Perhaps time for a password change just in case.
  • 4 0
 Saying it's the best looking edurbro bike and then not showing a straight side on pic is blasphemy!
  • 1 0
 "There are very few full drivetrains made in Europe, and none that are cable-actuated on the market at this point." I think Rohloff and Pinion would like to have a talk with you. ;-)
But it is a stunner, I have always liked the over the top esthetics of Antidote.
  • 1 0
 Sexy build and good to see the limits of the European options. The Antidote frame is super cool, but to me there's a bit too much going on.
  • 2 0
 Mint AF. Braided lines are a must.
  • 1 0
 Definitelly one of the best looking bikes I've seen in my life. The details of the Carbonjack frame are captivating.
  • 2 0
 Cranks are missing in the component spec sheet. Very nice color scheme.
  • 2 0
 Garbaruk is Ukrainian brand
  • 2 0
 is the chain hanging or is it just the photos? Smile
  • 1 0
 Gian Humpert’s Antidote Carbonjack
It carbon, jack! And toe hump agin. Rest.
  • 1 0
 If your chain is that slack in the middle of the cassette, you need more b-tension. Or your chain is way too long. Or both.
  • 1 0
 why hope cranks are missed in the list and it looks like the laser etching graphics are faded out?
  • 2 0
 Wow
  • 1 0
 That thing looks almost as classy as Fred Astaire Drool
  • 1 0
 So stealthy it blends into the woods like Sasquatch!
  • 2 0
 Sometimes I miss Waki
  • 1 0
 wow !
  • 1 0
 Lit! Whip

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016121
Mobile Version of Website