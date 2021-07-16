Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood

Jul 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Bene Mack's
Plywood Bike
Photography by Bene Mack

Our friend Alex at the European Bike Project has been featuring a collection of wooden bikes this week with everything from drop bar speed machines to the Earthbound high pivot enduro bamboo bike featured. There have been a few projects on there that really caught our eye so we decided to take a couple and do a deep dive on the tech and builders behind them.

First up is a plywood, linkage-driven, single-pivot from a German builder called Bene Mack. Bene studied product design and also took a six-month internship in the design department of a German bike company, so he decided to take those skills and build himself a bike for the first time. The bike was his chance to try out some ideas he had been working on using Fusion 360 and also try out the boundary-pushing geometry that is being tested by some bike brands.

Details
Frame Material: Plywood / aluminum
Wheelsize: 27.5"
Rear travel: 154mm
Suspension Design: Linkage driven single pivot
Head Tube Angle: 63°
Seat Tube Angle: 80° (79° at 25% sag)
Reach: 484mm
Weight: 18kg (9kg frame)
More info: @bene_mack

So, to get the most obvious question out of the way first, why plywood? Well for Bene, it was simply a matter of practicality. Bene says, "Since I never welded before and without any access to the necessary facilities, I decided to build the frame out of plywood. The frame was designed to be built from 2D parts, which gives the bike that unique look." Thankfully he owns a jigsaw, a belt sander, a router, and a drill press in a small workshop and a friend owns a lathe, meaning he could create the bike with the required level of precision.

Ensuring the headtube didn't snap was one of the biggest challenges of the project for Bene.

After around 500km of riding on the bike, Bene is starting to pick out some interesting performance benefits to wood too. He says, "It's the quietest bike you can imagine. And the feeling of extra damping that wood provides is something I could get used to." However, he's unlikely to ever suggest that plywood bikes are the future. Apparently, the front triangle flexes under hard pedaling and although he's had no issues with it yet, he says he'll never trust the headtube 100%.

36 M8 bolts in the rear triangle and a solid wood construction contribute to the 9kg frame weight.

Some aluminum parts are used to help the construction come to life.

Bene decided to build the bike around a linkage-driven, single-pivot as it was a design he liked while also allowing him to increase the stiffness in the rear triangle. The system offers high anti-squat values to help you get the 9kg frame to the top of the hill and a progressive leverage ratio. Bene thinks it would work better with a coil shock but he just built this bike with spare parts he had lying around.


Bene Mack suspension video

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 827    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



The next steps for Bene are riding, testing, and modifying the bike, and possibly developing a steel version. If the results are promising Bene could consider making a commercial project out of it too. If you want to follow his progress, follow him on Instagram, here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


60 Comments

  • 70 0
 These days wouldn't a plywood bike cost more than carbon???
  • 21 0
 I think that is maybe the point? Every one wants to have the most baller bike so logically this was the next step.
  • 3 0
 Linkage design is cool
  • 1 0
 Not anymore. Wood prices are dropping as fast as they went up. But, LOL anyway.
  • 2 1
 @kkse: yeah people finally figured out that paying 50k over asking price for a house or build isn’t going to keep the mortgage cheap. Bunch of sheep.
  • 1 0
 My would-be comment exactly.
  • 28 1
 But wood you want to ride it...
  • 8 0
 I think it looks treemendous
  • 10 0
 @sewer-rat: idk I feel like you'd get board of it pretty quick....
  • 5 0
 such a sick ride you'd have to ply it out of my hands
  • 3 0
 This bike would bush through corners creating new branches to your local trail.
  • 3 0
 I wood
  • 9 0
 Does it have a leaf spring?
  • 2 0
 @cjeder: Knot all leaf springs fit.
  • 1 1
 The design is unbeleafable!
I’d carve my wife’s name on it but that might be too sappy.
  • 1 0
 I'd ride it fir sure. I bet it'd fit great on my trunk rack. A bit of thrashing would root out any issue with headtube. Given the appearance I'm willing to go out on a limb and say the design isn't all bark and no bite. I'm sure after all these puns someone will log a complaint.
  • 19 0
 He should spruce it up with some decals.
  • 12 0
 Is this Morewood's new design?
  • 9 1
 woodn't that be cool to have
  • 4 0
 This is totally unrelated but has anyone noticed there is no Pinkbike podcast this week? I can't help but think the news on Wednesday had something to do with the episode being released on Thursday which they typically do.
  • 19 5
 It's behind the paywall.
  • 8 0
 @brianpark replied to a comment in another thread. "we were just busy at Field Test and being yelled at on the internet. Podcast will be back next week."
  • 7 0
 I guess it's made for 4-ply racing.
  • 7 1
 9kg plywood frame is a great metaphor for what the free content will be like.
  • 5 0
 Because carbon is too inexpensive...
  • 6 0
 Knock knock...
  • 4 0
 Who's there?
  • 2 1
 @pdxjeremy: Woody
  • 4 0
 I was interested until I saw it was part aluminum. Riders are never impressed with less than full wood.
  • 1 0
 I definitely agree that it's more suited to a coil shock...with 65% progression and the shape of the LR I'd guess the end of the travel is practically unusable if you set the bike to industry 'normal' sag percentages, especially with the natural end-stroke ramp of an air shock. I'm curious how it would ride with around 35-40% sag, since the anti-squat is still a fair bit above 100%.
  • 5 1
 I wood love to try one. Where do I apPly?
  • 4 0
 Still looks better than Orange bikes.
  • 1 0
 This is cool and all but a 9 kg frame?! THIS is the bike you need Dangerholm quads for (as opposed to any of the super light bikes he makes).
  • 2 0
 Bike shortages are really driving innovation. First Bamboo, now plywood.
  • 2 0
 Neat practical approach to prototyping
  • 3 1
 Woodn't be able to afford that, buying an Unno instead.
  • 3 1
 I'm so board I wood pay for content like this.
  • 2 0
 Nice to see a frame maker going against the grain.
  • 1 0
 it's all fun and games until you have to put a foot down in a hurry and get splinters in your sphincter......
  • 1 1
 As a woodworker by trade, i can’t even say I’m that stoked on this. Wish he would have atleast taken a disk shaper to that headtube.
  • 1 0
 Heat treat the wood with some flame to surface. The burnt look would be hot
  • 2 0
 Wood ya look at that...just look at it!
  • 1 0
 It's like a grown-up Skuut... Those pretty much hold up for crap so I'm with the builder on this one... Not to be trusted!
  • 1 0
 Wood possibly buy it is I didn’t have so many splinters and blisters on my hands
  • 1 0
 The weight tho. I was looking for the motor...
  • 1 0
 27.5 all round for the win!! I'd even take the wood!
  • 1 0
 Well, that is a creative way to get around the frame shortage.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 I bet it's splintering fast.
  • 2 0
 Huck to flat
  • 1 0
 Sam pilgrim needs ti send this hard lol
  • 1 0
 still hoping for a hemp full sus bike.
  • 1 0
 Plywood is made from elements found Outside.

Interesting….
  • 1 0
 jesus, stick this thing behind a paywall PLEASE
  • 1 0
 it will float in water and make great snacks for termites
  • 1 0
 dork discs for all
  • 1 0
 This bike needs a name.
  • 1 0
 The big woody, the little woody is the trial bike, stiff woody is the hardtial
  • 1 0
 errrrrr
  • 1 0
 Cut more trees .

Post a Comment



