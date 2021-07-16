Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood

Details

Frame Material: Plywood / aluminum

Wheelsize: 27.5"

Rear travel: 154mm

Suspension Design: Linkage driven single pivot

Head Tube Angle: 63°

Seat Tube Angle: 80° (79° at 25% sag)

Reach: 484mm

Weight: 18kg (9kg frame)

More info: @bene_mack

Ensuring the headtube didn't snap was one of the biggest challenges of the project for Bene.

36 M8 bolts in the rear triangle and a solid wood construction contribute to the 9kg frame weight.

Some aluminum parts are used to help the construction come to life.