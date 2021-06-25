Bike Check: The Gehrig Twins' Norco Ranges

The cat's out of the bag with the new Norco Range
, and this week the Gehrig twins have been testing it out in real-world gnar at the first two EWS races of the season in Val di Fassa, Italy. Caro and Anita rode the bike to 7th and 13th place
, respectively, in Wednesday's season opener, and were back out with it today.
Anita unfortunately had a crash
that took her out of the running, and we wish her all the best in her recovery. In the meantime, we look forward to seeing what Caro can pull off this weekend.
The 2022 Norco Range is a carbon 29er with 170mm of rear suspension. It's compatible with dual crown forks up to 180mm, meaning it's yet another modern bike that starts to blur the boundaries between all-day adventure bike, bike park crusher, and mini-DH rig, though it does emphasize speed over playability. While versatile, the Norco Range doesn't pretend to be anything other than an enduro race bike. Let's take a look.
|The first ride on the Range got me really excited, I felt immediately that this bike is exactly what we need to race the burly and long EWS tracks. At first I was a bit afraid the big machine wouldn't climb so well but after taking it to one of our most technical climbs at home and making it up sections I never conquered before I knew that this bike is the most capable machine I have ever ridden!—Caro Gehrig
Some personal touches add flair (and help us distinguish between two almost identical bikes).
170mm of Fox squish front and rear puts these bikes near the upper end of the travel spectrum for top EWS racers' bikes.
|The new Range is a pure breed enduro race machine - it literally eats up the trail and feels best going fast AF! I felt comfortable right away on it, it is confidence inspiring and really fun to ride. Excited to get to know it inside out and increase my speed on it.—Anita Gehrig
These ladies are out to make Switzerland proud.
Protection from DYEDBRO preserves the custom team edition paint (and the sparkles).
That's a Fizik Alpaca saddle on a 200mm Fox Transfer post. A shim is in place to allow the 31.6mm post to fit correctly in the 34.9mm seat tube.
8 Comments
Post a Comment