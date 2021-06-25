Bike Check: The Gehrig Twins' Norco Ranges

She's a looker.

Anita Gehrig

Team: Norco Factory Team

Hometown: Laax Switzerland

Height: 180cm / 5'11"

Weight: 74kg / 163 lb

Age: 33

Instagram: @anitagehrig Norco Factory TeamLaax Switzerland180cm / 5'11"74kg / 163 lb33 Caro Gehrig

Team: Norco Factory Team

Hometown: Laax Switzerland

Height: 180 / 5'11"

Weight: 74kg / 163 lb

Age: 33

Instagram: @caro_gehrig Norco Factory TeamLaax Switzerland180 / 5'11"74kg / 163 lb33



Norco Range Details

Frame: 2022 Norco Range, size L

Travel: 170mm F and R

Shock: Fox Factory DHX2, 450lb spring, LSC 13 / HSC 3 / LSR 11 / HSR 3

Fork: Fox Float 38 Factory Grip2 170mm, 88psi, 2 tokens, LSC 14 / HSC 8 / LSR 5 / HSR 4

Rims: DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline 30mm

Hubs: DT Swiss Ratchet EXP 36

Spokes: DT Swiss DT Aerolite F / DT Aero Comp R

Tires: Kenda Hellkat AGC 2.4 1.35 bar F / Pinner AGC 2.4 1.55 bar R

Tire insert: CushCore XC, rear only

Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle X01 shifter, GX derailleur, XX1 cassette, X01 chain

Cranks: Raceface Next R with 32t chainring

Brakes: Magura MT7 with Loic Bruni HC levers and 200mm rotors

Stem: Deity Copperhead 50mm

Anita's bars: Deity Skywire Carbon 35, 25mm rise, 760mm width

Caro's bars: Deity Ridgeline Alloy 35, 25mm rise, 760mm width

Grips: Deity Lockjaw

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E for Caro and Mallet E LS (long spindle) for Anita

More info: norco.com

2022 Norco Range, size L170mm F and RFox Factory DHX2, 450lb spring, LSC 13 / HSC 3 / LSR 11 / HSR 3Fox Float 38 Factory Grip2 170mm, 88psi, 2 tokens, LSC 14 / HSC 8 / LSR 5 / HSR 4DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline 30mmDT Swiss Ratchet EXP 36DT Swiss DT Aerolite F / DT Aero Comp RKenda Hellkat AGC 2.4 1.35 bar F / Pinner AGC 2.4 1.55 bar RCushCore XC, rear onlySRAM Eagle X01 shifter, GX derailleur, XX1 cassette, X01 chainRaceface Next R with 32t chainringMagura MT7 with Loic Bruni HC levers and 200mm rotorsDeity Copperhead 50mmDeity Skywire Carbon 35, 25mm rise, 760mm widthDeity Ridgeline Alloy 35, 25mm rise, 760mm widthDeity LockjawCrankbrothers Mallet E for Caro and Mallet E LS (long spindle) for Anita

The first ride on the Range got me really excited, I felt immediately that this bike is exactly what we need to race the burly and long EWS tracks. At first I was a bit afraid the big machine wouldn't climb so well but after taking it to one of our most technical climbs at home and making it up sections I never conquered before I knew that this bike is the most capable machine I have ever ridden! — Caro Gehrig

It's a mix of SRAM XO1, XX1, and GX parts for the twins' electronic drivetrains.

Some personal touches add flair (and help us distinguish between two almost identical bikes).

170mm of Fox squish front and rear puts these bikes near the upper end of the travel spectrum for top EWS racers' bikes.

The new Range is a pure breed enduro race machine - it literally eats up the trail and feels best going fast AF! I felt comfortable right away on it, it is confidence inspiring and really fun to ride. Excited to get to know it inside out and increase my speed on it. — Anita Gehrig

These ladies are out to make Switzerland proud.

Protection from DYEDBRO preserves the custom team edition paint (and the sparkles).

Raceface Next R cranks help keep the weight reasonable.

That's a Fizik Alpaca saddle on a 200mm Fox Transfer post. A shim is in place to allow the 31.6mm post to fit correctly in the 34.9mm seat tube.

It's another high pivot enduro bike, and it is very, very attractive.