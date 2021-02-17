Bike Check: The Monotrace, a Handmade, Carbon, Full Suspension Concept Bike Brought to Life in France

Feb 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Monotrace mountain bike
BIKE CHECK
Monotrace Cycles
Photos: Anthony Poillot and Bruno Vuittenez

Anthony Poillot is 37-year-old French hand tool designer who decided to build himself a bike.

In 2013, Anthony bought a Santa Cruz Tallboy LTc, which he describes as one of the first do-it-all full suspension 29ers available in XL sizing. At the time, he didn’t see many high-end trail bikes in his area, and he became captivated by the bike: the strength (which he observed from watching numerous strength test videos), the carbon production process (which he read about as much as he could), and the fact that it was available in a size large enough to fit his six-and-a-half-foot tall stature.

Anthony has worked in product development for hand tools since 2007 using CAD to design three-dimensional objects. When his new bike inspired him to learn about carbon bike production, he started modeling bikes and toying with the idea of one day becoming a bike engineer.

Once the idea was planted, it just took a nudge before Anthony decided to act on it. He read in the Pinkbike comments section that any engineer who wanted to work in the bike industry would need to present a good portfolio to show what they can do, so he decided to create a real-life example of his work.

Monotrace mountain bike


Rider Name // Anthony Poillot
Age: 37
Hometown: Beaune, France
Height: 6'6" / 198 cm
Bike Size: XXL
Instagram: @monotrace_cycles

bigquotesI had thought sometime to become a bike engineer, but there are not many opportunities, and much more candidates I guess. And I remember one day I read in the Pinkbike comments that engineers who want to work in the industry should send a good portfolio of their work, whether it’s building a bike or components of a bicycle, which shows how motivated to learn they are. I think it’s part of why I started this. But not only. This is a challenging project, and at some point, I needed a challenge like this to prove to myself I could do something great.Anthony Poillot

Monotrace mountain bike
Anthony acknowledges that there's no space for a bottle cage. He built the bike for himself and his needs, and he doesn't need a bottle cage. "I always ride with a backpack so I can bring a small workshop," he said.

Monotrace mountain bike
Geometry Details:

Intended use: All-around trail bike
Wheel size: 29"
Travel: 120 mm rear / 130 mm front
Effective seat tube angle: 76.38 degrees
Head tube angle: 66.5 degrees
Reach: 475 mm
Wheelbase: 1217 mm
Effective top tube: 625 mm
Seat tube: 445 mm

Laying out the carbon prepreg in the mold is no small feat. It takes five consecutive days for Anthony to position the front triangle and another five for the swingarm.

Anthony was drawn to working with carbon partly for its strength-to-weight ratio and partly because he felt he could create exactly the bike he wanted with the equipment he already had, whereas building a metal bike would have been more complicated in his garage workshop.

Still, the process of building a bike from scratch is obviously complex, and he took a class on working with composites to make sure he could get answers to all his questions. He also found mentors in the handmade bike world who gave him advice. “Sometimes I felt I could be annoying with my questions, but these guys, they always took on their time to answer my questions, and I am really grateful that they shared their knowledge with me,” he said.

bigquotesAt the time, some of the early full monocoque carbon frames were showing up. For example, I remember when the first Ibis Mojo was released, it was fascinating to me. Just because I could see the amount of work needed just to design a frame like that. Now that we see so many of these carbon frames out there, no one would believe it took them something like 2000 hours just for the CAD. I can understand that just because I also spent so much time building complex 3D models. I am not that old, but I remember the time when the regenerate button wasn’t as fast as it is now! Computers were really slow, and you’d think twice before you modified anything.Anthony Poillot

Monotrace mountain bike
Monotrace mountain bike
The frame and molds all starts in CAD.

Monotrace mountain bike
Monotrace mountain bike
Once the design is complete, the carbon prepreg is positioned in the molds and cured in Anthony's homemade oven.

Monotrace mountain bike
Monotrace mountain bike
Not many people can say they've built their own carbon bikes from scratch.

Monotrace mountain bike
Monotrace mountain bike
The iridescent blue looks pretty nice under the light. Plus it has a threaded BB, of course.

Monotrace mountain bike
This frame has blue dye in the clear coat to make it "Candy Blue." The first frame was painted green and the second was clear-coated.

Monotrace mountain bike
Monotrace mountain bike
Anthony has built three frames now. The first two were for his personal use, while this third one is for his brother.

Anthony made these frames because they are what he wants to ride. The 120 mm / 130 mm trail bike suits him well. "It’s a versatile mountain bike that you would use every day," he says. "It climbs well and descend fast enough, and it’s comfortable."

The name Monotrace means 'singletrack' in French, a nod to the intention of making an all-around trail bike. He's clear that he made these bikes as a passion project and doesn't intend to sell them because of how difficult it would be to scale up production, but he is interested in partnering with a bike company or other builders to make scaling up more realistic.

Still, "Never say never," he says when asked if he would ever sell them. He enjoys making bikes and wants to see where this project can go.

Monotrace mountain bike


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Trail Bikes


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
102933 views
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
75870 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
65382 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2020 Photo of the Year
57101 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
45517 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
39959 views
Bike Check: Nathan Riddle's Son Is One Lucky Kid
39017 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
38489 views

37 Comments

  • 44 0
 "Not many people can say they've built their own carbon bikes from scratch."
Not many if us are *brave* enough to do so, congratulations man it looks like an absolutely stunning labor of love! I'd be so curious to see how it rides
  • 18 0
 That blue carbon is so pretty
  • 13 0
 I'm the same height and would feel super crammed on 475mm reach with a similar ESTA. Just goes to show how different our needs can be.
  • 1 0
 Was going to say the same thing. I was expecting to see 520+
  • 10 0
 This is definitely the best looking DIY frame I've ever seen. What are those molds made of?
  • 10 1
 Obligatory "no water bottle" comment....
  • 2 0
 You beat me to it haha
  • 5 0
 2000 hours just for CADing? And I thought I am slow. That's 3 hours every evening for 2 years !!! I've been living life like this for the past several years and must admit it's sometime pretty exhausting :-). It weirdly becomes your second full time job which you can't stop thinking about neither in your ordinary fulltime job nor during your free-time activities. You learn to hide sketches between work notes or place them within your kids' drawings.
.
I like this bike very much.
  • 8 1
 Rear end looks like an orange but better
  • 1 0
 Ibis + Orange = this?
  • 7 0
 And this is why I don't want orange to change haha
  • 5 0
 That Candy Blue colour.... it looks stunning!
  • 2 0
 Wait, WHAT!!!..... THAT DOESN'T LOOK LIKE A TREK!!!!!! Lol Superb job he's done, that electric blue carbon looks amazing! I'd also love to see an independent review of how it rides in PB.
  • 2 0
 Ibis like?
  • 4 0
 Really really cool. I wonder what the production costs are.
  • 3 1
 “Hey Bro, I like you so much I am going to take 10 days and laminate you up a custom bike! “
Awesome !
  • 3 1
 Props on the reasonable length seat tube for an XXL! In my mind even most large frames have a too long seat tube.
  • 4 0
 Looks like an Orange Wink
  • 4 2
 Looks like he MonoTraced an Ibis...
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Heckler had its wicked way with one.
  • 2 0
 It’s an Ibange! ....or an Oranbis?
  • 2 0
 Looks like an oddly beautiful amalgamation between a Mojo and Fezzari
  • 2 0
 orange and ibis had a love child.
  • 2 1
 Early 2000s Marin anyone?
  • 2 0
 Looks like a kirk
  • 1 0
 Dammit! Beat me to it - that was my first thought!
  • 1 0
 Read it as "Mow, Not Race"

#dadlife
  • 1 0
 Look like a melted v10. I like it.
  • 1 0
 cool bike
  • 2 2
 I think the grim donut might have a competitor
  • 1 1
 Single Pivot Ibis, just $20K to make!
  • 1 0
 Beautiful!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Mono-brow
  • 4 7
 Amazing job!

Based on his rear suspension choice he will get to add "shock rebuilder" to his resume as well in a few rides.
  • 3 0
 I've been riding the same shock for the last 3 years and it's been flawless (and feels great!). I know the first version had issues but they seem to have addressed them with this one.
  • 1 0
 Out of curiosity, why?
  • 1 0
 Just been staring at it and feel very similar. Adding a linkage would be more reassuring. I'm sure he knows what he's doing.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.009861
Mobile Version of Website