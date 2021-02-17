Bike Check: The Monotrace, a Handmade, Carbon, Full Suspension Concept Bike Brought to Life in France

Anthony Poillot is 37-year-old French hand tool designer who decided to build himself a bike.



In 2013, Anthony bought a Santa Cruz Tallboy LTc, which he describes as one of the first do-it-all full suspension 29ers available in XL sizing. At the time, he didn’t see many high-end trail bikes in his area, and he became captivated by the bike: the strength (which he observed from watching numerous strength test videos), the carbon production process (which he read about as much as he could), and the fact that it was available in a size large enough to fit his six-and-a-half-foot tall stature.



Anthony has worked in product development for hand tools since 2007 using CAD to design three-dimensional objects. When his new bike inspired him to learn about carbon bike production, he started modeling bikes and toying with the idea of one day becoming a bike engineer.



Once the idea was planted, it just took a nudge before Anthony decided to act on it. He read in the Pinkbike comments section that any engineer who wanted to work in the bike industry would need to present a good portfolio to show what they can do, so he decided to create a real-life example of his work.







Rider Name // Anthony Poillot

Age: 37

Hometown: Beaune, France

Height: 6'6" / 198 cm

Bike Size: XXL

Instagram: @monotrace_cycles

//37Beaune, France6'6" / 198 cmXXL

I had thought sometime to become a bike engineer, but there are not many opportunities, and much more candidates I guess. And I remember one day I read in the Pinkbike comments that engineers who want to work in the industry should send a good portfolio of their work, whether it’s building a bike or components of a bicycle, which shows how motivated to learn they are. I think it’s part of why I started this. But not only. This is a challenging project, and at some point, I needed a challenge like this to prove to myself I could do something great. — Anthony Poillot

Anthony acknowledges that there's no space for a bottle cage. He built the bike for himself and his needs, and he doesn't need a bottle cage. "I always ride with a backpack so I can bring a small workshop," he said.

Geometry Details:



Intended use: All-around trail bike

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 120 mm rear / 130 mm front

Effective seat tube angle: 76.38 degrees

Head tube angle: 66.5 degrees

Reach: 475 mm

Wheelbase: 1217 mm

Effective top tube: 625 mm

Seat tube: 445 mm





Laying out the carbon prepreg in the mold is no small feat. It takes five consecutive days for Anthony to position the front triangle and another five for the swingarm.

At the time, some of the early full monocoque carbon frames were showing up. For example, I remember when the first Ibis Mojo was released, it was fascinating to me. Just because I could see the amount of work needed just to design a frame like that. Now that we see so many of these carbon frames out there, no one would believe it took them something like 2000 hours just for the CAD. I can understand that just because I also spent so much time building complex 3D models. I am not that old, but I remember the time when the regenerate button wasn’t as fast as it is now! Computers were really slow, and you’d think twice before you modified anything. — Anthony Poillot

The frame and molds all starts in CAD.

Once the design is complete, the carbon prepreg is positioned in the molds and cured in Anthony's homemade oven.

Not many people can say they've built their own carbon bikes from scratch.

The iridescent blue looks pretty nice under the light. Plus it has a threaded BB, of course.

This frame has blue dye in the clear coat to make it "Candy Blue." The first frame was painted green and the second was clear-coated.

Anthony has built three frames now. The first two were for his personal use, while this third one is for his brother.

Anthony was drawn to working with carbon partly for its strength-to-weight ratio and partly because he felt he could create exactly the bike he wanted with the equipment he already had, whereas building a metal bike would have been more complicated in his garage workshop.Still, the process of building a bike from scratch is obviously complex, and he took a class on working with composites to make sure he could get answers to all his questions. He also found mentors in the handmade bike world who gave him advice. “Sometimes I felt I could be annoying with my questions, but these guys, they always took on their time to answer my questions, and I am really grateful that they shared their knowledge with me,” he said.Anthony made these frames because they are what he wants to ride. The 120 mm / 130 mm trail bike suits him well. "It’s a versatile mountain bike that you would use every day," he says. "It climbs well and descend fast enough, and it’s comfortable."The name Monotrace means 'singletrack' in French, a nod to the intention of making an all-around trail bike. He's clear that he made these bikes as a passion project and doesn't intend to sell them because of how difficult it would be to scale up production, but he is interested in partnering with a bike company or other builders to make scaling up more realistic.Still, "Never say never," he says when asked if he would ever sell them. He enjoys making bikes and wants to see where this project can go.