Bike Check: Quinton Disera's Pivot Mach 4 SL

World Cup races are some of the best venues for checking out the latest and greatest in bike technology, and this year is no exception. Last weekend, one of our photographers had the chance to take a close look at Quinton Disera's new and updated Pivot Mach 4.
The newest version of the Mach 4 SL V3 has a head angle of 66.7-degrees, a seat tube angle of 74.7-degrees, 432 mm chainstays, and reach numbers that are right in line with what we'd expect to see these days on a modern XC bike - all with the longer 120 mm fork option.
Quinton Disera and his older brother Peter are two of the top Pivot riders who have been representing on this new bike. Peter described the latest Mach 4 SL as intuitive, responsive, and snappy. The team ran the bike with its maximum amount of travel in Lenzerheide - 120 mm up front and 115 mm rear. This version of the Mach 4 SL shaves 280 g off the frame weight of the previous version, and that's achieved mainly through improvement in the dw-link suspension design. Pivot says the bike keeps the same stiffness and responsiveness as the last version.
It's rolling on Enve rims and e*Thirteen hubs.
An already light frame just got lighter. It stays minimalist, but makes sure to include the important parts still.
Some very functional bling.
3 Comments