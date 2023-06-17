Bike Check: Quinton Disera's Pivot Mach 4 SL

Details

Frame: Pivot Mach 4 SL V3

Shock: Fox Factory Float DPS 115 mm

Fork: Fox Factory 34 Step-Cast 120 mm

Wheels: 29" Enve M5

Tires: 29" Schwalbe Racing Ralph

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Cockpit: Enve M5 bars, FSA SL-K stem

Size: M

More info: Pivot Cycles



Pivot Mach 4 SL V3Fox Factory Float DPS 115 mmFox Factory 34 Step-Cast 120 mm29" Enve M529" Schwalbe Racing RalphShimano XTRShimano XTREnve M5 bars, FSA SL-K stem

Very sleek. Schwalbe's Racing Ralph tires front and rear and a 120mm Fox 34.

It's rolling on Enve rims and e*Thirteen hubs.

An already light frame just got lighter. It stays minimalist, but makes sure to include the important parts still.

Some very functional bling.

Make your mark, it says. We're excited to see this bike keep making its mark on the XC world.

World Cup races are some of the best venues for checking out the latest and greatest in bike technology, and this year is no exception. Last weekend, one of our photographers had the chance to take a close look at Quinton Disera's new and updated Pivot Mach 4.The newest version of the Mach 4 SL V3 has a head angle of 66.7-degrees, a seat tube angle of 74.7-degrees, 432 mm chainstays, and reach numbers that are right in line with what we'd expect to see these days on a modern XC bike - all with the longer 120 mm fork option.Quinton Disera and his older brother Peter are two of the top Pivot riders who have been representing on this new bike. Peter described the latest Mach 4 SL as intuitive, responsive, and snappy. The team ran the bike with its maximum amount of travel in Lenzerheide - 120 mm up front and 115 mm rear. This version of the Mach 4 SL shaves 280 g off the frame weight of the previous version, and that's achieved mainly through improvement in the dw-link suspension design. Pivot says the bike keeps the same stiffness and responsiveness as the last version.