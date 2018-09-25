PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: The Privateer is Going to Finale on a New Bike

Sep 25, 2018
by Brian Park  

The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
BIKE CHECK
Adam Price's
SCOTT RANSOM
Photography by Mitch Gulliver


What a season it's been for Adam the Privateer. Between holding down much of his regular job, filming The Privateer series, and still making time to train, his result at the Whistler EWS was nothing short of amazing.

All the support you guys have shown for the series has been amazing, so we're sending Adam to Finale Ligure, Italy, for the final race of the EWS season. The work he's put in this year has been incredible, and it's high time he experiences what it's like to do some truly international racing. Thanks for everything Adam, can't wait to see the last episode of the season.

To cap off an amazing project the folks at Scott Sports hooked Adam up with a new Ransom, their recently announced 170mm 29er enduro bike. We've got one on test and you'll see the results soon, but in the meantime, here's Adam's fresh build.


Details

FRAME: Ransom Carbon HMX - 29" wheels, 170mm travel
FORK: Fox 36 Float Factory Air - 170mm travel, w/ TwinLoc
SHOCK: Fox Nude TR EVOL Trunnion - travel adjust (170mm/120mm/lockout) & ramp adjust
REMOTE SYSTEM: Scott TwinLoc with TSP technology
REAR DERAILLEUR: Box One 11 Speed
SHIFTERS: Box One Twin Shifter
BRAKES: TRP G-Spec Quadiem - 203mm front, 180mm rear
CRANKSET: Stages Power L Gen 3 power meter, XT M8000 crankset - 170mm, with OneUp Components 32t Oval Traction chainring
HEAD UNIT: Stages Dash
CHAINGUIDE: Scott custom
PEDALS: Time Speciale Red
HANDLEBAR: Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore - 50mm rise, 760mm wide
DROPPER POST: Fox Transfer - 31.6mm, 150mm
DROPPER POST REMOTE: OneUp Components
SEAT: Spank Oozy 220
WHEELSET: Mavic Deemax Pro 29” - F: 15x110mm, R: 12x148mm Boost
CHAIN: Box Components Hex Lab 11 Speed
CASSETTE: Box Components Two - 11-46 T
TIRES: Schwalbe Magic Mary - Super Gravity casing, Ultra Soft, front 22psi, rear 24psi
ACCESSORIES: One Up Components EDC, Syncros Trail Fender, Camelbak Podium bottle
WEIGHT: 33lbs
The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019


The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019

The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
Scott TwinLoc remote control simultaneously alters the firmness and travel of the fork and shock.


The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019

The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
Box 11-speed transmission, Scott top guide and a OneUp oval chainring.


The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
OneUp dropper post, and....
The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
...all the necessary tools stashed in the head tube with the OneUp EDC system.


The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
PB rates TRP G-Spec Quadiem four-piston brakes as class leaders.


The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
Hard to argue with Adam's wheel choice, considering how well Mavic athetes are doing on the EWS Circuit.


The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
Schwalbe Magic Mary tires on both ends of the bike.


The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019
Made in France: Time Speciale Red pedals.


The Privateer s Scott Ransom 2019




Watch the first 11 episodes of The Privateer here. Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:



MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @boxcomponents / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @timecycling


