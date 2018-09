Bike Check: The Privateer is Going to Finale on a New Bike

Details



FRAME : Ransom Carbon HMX - 29" wheels, 170mm travel

FORK : Fox 36 Float Factory Air - 170mm travel, w/ TwinLoc

SHOCK : Fox Nude TR EVOL Trunnion - travel adjust (170mm/120mm/lockout) & ramp adjust

REMOTE SYSTEM : Scott TwinLoc with TSP technology

REAR DERAILLEUR : Box One 11 Speed

SHIFTERS : Box One Twin Shifter

BRAKES : TRP G-Spec Quadiem - 203mm front, 180mm rear

CRANKSET : Stages Power L Gen 3 power meter, XT M8000 crankset - 170mm, with OneUp Components 32t Oval Traction chainring

HEAD UNIT : Stages Dash

CHAINGUIDE : Scott custom

PEDALS : Time Speciale Red

HANDLEBAR : Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore - 50mm rise, 760mm wide

DROPPER POST : Fox Transfer - 31.6mm, 150mm

DROPPER POST REMOTE : OneUp Components

SEAT : Spank Oozy 220

WHEELSET : Mavic Deemax Pro 29” - F: 15x110mm, R: 12x148mm Boost

CHAIN : Box Components Hex Lab 11 Speed

CASSETTE : Box Components Two - 11-46 T

TIRES : Schwalbe Magic Mary - Super Gravity casing, Ultra Soft, front 22psi, rear 24psi

ACCESSORIES : One Up Components EDC, Syncros Trail Fender, Camelbak Podium bottle

WEIGHT : 33lbs



Scott TwinLoc remote control simultaneously alters the firmness and travel of the fork and shock. Scott TwinLoc remote control simultaneously alters the firmness and travel of the fork and shock.

Box 11-speed transmission, Scott top guide and a OneUp oval chainring. Box 11-speed transmission, Scott top guide and a OneUp oval chainring.

OneUp dropper post, and.... OneUp dropper post, and....

...all the necessary tools stashed in the head tube with the OneUp EDC system. ...all the necessary tools stashed in the head tube with the OneUp EDC system.

PB rates TRP G-Spec Quadiem four-piston brakes as class leaders. PB rates TRP G-Spec Quadiem four-piston brakes as class leaders.

Hard to argue with Adam's wheel choice, considering how well Mavic athetes are doing on the EWS Circuit. Hard to argue with Adam's wheel choice, considering how well Mavic athetes are doing on the EWS Circuit.

Schwalbe Magic Mary tires on both ends of the bike. Schwalbe Magic Mary tires on both ends of the bike.

Made in France: Time Speciale Red pedals. Made in France: Time Speciale Red pedals.

What a season it's been for Adam the Privateer. Between holding down much of his regular job, filming The Privateer series, and still making time to train, his result at the Whistler EWS was nothing short of amazing.All the support you guys have shown for the series has been amazing, so we're sending Adam to Finale Ligure, Italy, for the final race of the EWS season. The work he's put in this year has been incredible, and it's high time he experiences what it's like to do some truly international racing. Thanks for everything Adam, can't wait to see the last episode of the season.To cap off an amazing project the folks at Scott Sports hooked Adam up with a new Ransom, their recently announced 170mm 29er enduro bike. We've got one on test and you'll see the results soon, but in the meantime, here's Adam's fresh build. Watch the first 11 episodes of The Privateer here . Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak