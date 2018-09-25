Bike Check: The Privateer is Going to Finale on a New Bike

What a season it's been for Adam the Privateer. Between holding down much of his regular job, filming The Privateer series, and still making time to train, his result at the Whistler EWS
was nothing short of amazing.
All the support you guys have shown for the series has been amazing, so we're sending Adam to Finale Ligure, Italy, for the final race of the EWS season. The work he's put in this year has been incredible, and it's high time he experiences what it's like to do some truly international racing. Thanks for everything Adam, can't wait to see the last episode of the season.
To cap off an amazing project the folks at Scott Sports hooked Adam up with a new Ransom, their recently announced 170mm 29er enduro bike. We've got one on test and you'll see the results soon, but in the meantime, here's Adam's fresh build.
Scott TwinLoc remote control simultaneously alters the firmness and travel of the fork and shock.
Box 11-speed transmission, Scott top guide and a OneUp oval chainring.
PB rates TRP G-Spec Quadiem four-piston brakes as class leaders.
Watch the first 11 episodes of The Privateer here
. Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals
/ @SCOTT-Sports
/ @mavic
/ @Fox-Head-Inc
/ @boxcomponents
/ @schwalbe
/ @stages-cycling / @CamelBak
/ @Spank-Ind
/ @RydersEyewear
/ @TRPCyclingComponents
/ @OneUpComponents
/ @timecycling
2 Comments
Post a Comment