Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock

Aug 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Martin Saida's
Zoceli Dobordelu
Photography by Martin Saida

A lot of smaller brands that deal exclusively in steel bikes like to keep things simple. The ethos goes hand-in-hand with the toil of long hours in the workshops jigging and welding a frame from a material that most of the industry left behind years ago. Martin Saida, of Zoceli Bikes, is one of those small-batch builders, but rather than revert to a standard single pivot he instead decided to challenge himself with something a bit more intricate. Martin has been a mechanical engineer for seven years and, inspired by the classic Yeti 303 downhill bike, decided to create a steel full suspension bike with a sliding shock. The result is the stunning Dobordelu prototype.
Zoceli Dobordelu Details

Frame Material: Columbus steel
Intended Use: Enduro/ Freeride
Travel: 180mm
Head Tube Angle: 64°
Seat Tube Angle: 78°
Price: N/A
More info: shredwear.cz/zoceli

Dobordelu Prototype

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 2,603    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


At the heart of the bike is a single pivot that isn't quite as high as the Yeti it is inspired by, but still sits comfortably above the chainring. Instead of having the shock connect the front and rear triangle, as you might expect on a single pivot, the shock is mounted onto a carriage that slides along a rail built into the downtube. The carriage is guided by two machined aluminum arms and the whole system allows Martin to tune the suspension more precisely than a standard single pivot.


Crucially, the slider design makes the Dobordelu more progressive with the leverage ratio on this frame changing from 3.25 to 2.45 as the bike moves through its travel. The design also keeps the centre of gravity of the bike low and, let's face it, looks damn cool too.

Of course, there are a number of obvious drawbacks including the fact that there's a large moving mass, more friction in the system, ingress of mud and dust and, Martin says, it's pricey. It's because of this Martin doesn't plan to ever bring this design to market - he views it as an engineering puzzle he was happy to solve.


Zoceli hails from the Czech Republic and the name translates simply as 'Steel'.

Martin never got round to painting the prototype in case it needed some changes so it started picking up some rust. He liked the effect so much he allowed it to cover the whole frame.

Machined aluminum is used to complete the unique design.

Cable routing for a dropper is integrated into the seat tube.

Martin built the rest of the bike as a freeride/enduro monster truck with 180mm travel front and rear and 29" wheels. It has equally rowdy geometry to match, with a head angle of 64°, a seat tube angle of 78° and a reach of 455mm on this prototype. Martin spent nine months in total working on the bike and has had the chance to get in a few early ride impressions. He said, "It behaves similarly to a downhill bike, but with the advantages of an enduro bike. The frame sails the trails without hesitation, it is exactly what it was created for. The sensitive system keeps the wheels on the ground and ensures great traction."


Unfortunately, the Dobordelu will never see a production run and it will instead be Martin's one-of-a-kind personal bike. He has learned a lot from the process though and will be using those findings to improve his other frame, the Naosm. For more information on that frame and how to order one, visit Zoceli's website, here.



53 Comments

  • 59 2
 Love the rust finish!
  • 37 1
 Definitley worth the tetanus shot
  • 1 0
 @endurogan: stem shot on the knee cap is the best possible outcome on a crash here haha
  • 1 0
 Been thinking of rat-rodding my old Trailstar for ages. Maybe one day I'll be arsed enough to actually do it, does look ace.
  • 2 0
 @endurogan: www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/did-you-know/rust-doesnt-cause-tetanus
  • 10 1
 @Marcolino1: rust doesnt cause tetanus the bacteria that comingly lives in rust causes tetanus. next article “men dont get women pregnant sperm gets women pregnant”
  • 4 0
 In rust we trust
  • 2 0
 My whole body cringes at the feeling of this sliding through my hands. But my eyes are happy.
  • 12 0
 Mmmmm. Frictiony
  • 10 0
 Not sure how it rides, but it's beautiful.
  • 1 0
 Fully agree.
  • 7 0
 Can't see the slider working out very well when dirt gets in it. Awesome looking bike though.
  • 1 0
 Ya i was wondering why we dont have other bikes like this until i saw this comment. Very good point.. It's cool as a novelty but not practical long term. But hey what do i know, i am not an engineer
  • 1 0
 Yeti did this on their 303 DH bike...I would bet it's easy to clean and maintain.
  • 2 0
 Absolutely beautiful bike. I love seeing these ornate and oddball designs. I bet it rides like a freight train as well. So cool! I wonder if it would be possible to clear-coat the rust in some way to keep the effect but stop the oxidation from further degrading the material?
  • 5 0
 The Zoceli Dobordelu?

I'll call it the tetanus bike.
  • 3 0
 Been following these guys on Instagram for a while. There production bike is so pretty. Hopefully they get a few eyes on there bikes after this article.
  • 1 0
 good tu see people solving engineering problems even though they know the product isn´t possible to come to production. Said that, who think's that may be wrong when we have 20k bikes being sold in the market?
  • 4 0
 Rust in peace
  • 1 0
 There has to be a Megadeth pun in there somewhere...LOL
  • 1 0
 If I learned one thing in my many decades riding it is moving parts can break or misalign easily that is why a single pivot is so successful like Santa Cruz old Heckler
  • 3 0
 I like it
  • 3 0
 Rusty
  • 7 5
 no high pivot? me no care!
  • 2 0
 Looks great.... till you rub your leg on it and get frigging tetanus
  • 1 0
 I think most of us ride often enough that crashes result in a tetanus shot once per decade.
  • 1 0
 i was more concerned about getting my toe or nut sack stuck in that rusted out nutcracker down below
  • 3 1
 Until it breaks like my rusty crmo BMX
  • 3 0
 I like rusty spoons..
  • 2 0
 cool till the slider is full of mud or small rocks..
  • 1 0
 Or rust lol
  • 1 0
 You mean like any linkage?
  • 1 0
 or chipped rust and horse shit
  • 2 0
 In rust we trust

Now need some transparent coating on top of it :-)
  • 2 0
 Its rusty? Don't crash you might need a tetanus shot.
  • 2 0
 no comments ?
  • 4 0
 reload the page
  • 2 0
 I want one Frown
  • 2 0
 The rust makes it epic.
  • 1 0
 Very RAD!!! YETI GET YOUR$HIT TOGETHER AND MAKE ANOTHER 303 ALREADY!!!!
  • 1 0
 idk about the rust but otherwise looks sick
  • 1 0
 its a metal evil \m/
take my money, so much want.
  • 1 0
 Had to double check that Brian Earle didn't make this tetanus monster.
  • 1 0
 Ok....that's impressive!!!
  • 1 0
 Been following them on instagram for a few years. Awesome bikes.
  • 1 0
 I love this bike
  • 1 0
 i'll buy it
  • 1 0
 That is pure beauty. Wow
  • 1 0
 In rust we trust!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Glory
  • 1 0
 turn on your monitor
