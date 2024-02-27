Bike Check: Thomas Genon's GT Fury - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

What kind of bike do you get when you mix a freerider and an oversize downhill race track? Virtually the ideal bike park setup. Thomas Genon recently picked up a few new sponsors and is getting familiar with the models in GT Bicycle’s line up. For Red Bull Hardline, he’s built up the Fury downhill bike with a 29” wheel up front and a 27.5” trailing behind. For Rampage and freeriding, he’ll likely run a single-crown fork and dual 27.5 wheels.
Despite his height of 183 cm/6’, he’s decided on a size medium Fury here. Thomas says that’s partially due to the growth in the chainstay length as the high-pivot suspension moves through the travel. You might be surprised to hear that the rest of the bike is set closer to a “race spec”, rather than what might work best for his regular practice of tricking huge jumps.
He’s also chosen the popular downhill race tires from Schwalbe, a sponsor he’s worked with for a handful of years now. A Magic Mary up front provides tons of grip and a Big Betty out back is said to increase rolling speed. Both tires are 2.4” wide, the softest “Super Soft” compound, and the burliest Super Downhill casing. The pressures are reasonable at 1.8 and 1.9 bar, or 26 and 27.5 psi.
One surprise that goes against the trend in downhill racing today is the choice for carbon over aluminum wheels. Tommy prefers carbon rims for their resistance to denting and deforming, which can certainly happen more frequently when alloy rims are smashing through the rocks in bike parks. Oddly enough, for freeriding, and especially at Rampage, he says he’d rather use alloy wheels since their lines are well groomed.
Bike Details:
Frame: GT Fury, size MD
Fork: Suntour / 90 psi / LSC 4 clicks from open / Rebound: N/A
Shock: Suntour Tri-Air,
Wheels: Novatec M30 carbon
Tires: Schwable Magic Mary, 29x2.4", 1.8 bar (front) and Big Betty 27.5x2.4" 1.9 bar (rear) / both Super Soft compound / Super Downhill casing
Inserts: None
Brakes: Shimano XTR w/ 203mm rotors
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint / 7-speed cassette
Bars: Deity Racepoint 35mm OD / 38mm rise / 770mm wide
Stem: DeityIntake 50mm stem
For cockpit controls, Tommy is running ODI Longneck Lock-on grips, Deity 38mm rise alloy bars and the Frisco dirt jump saddle.