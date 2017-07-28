Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
Bike Check: Thomas Lapeyrie's Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
Jul 28, 2017
by
Richard Cunningham
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Thomas Lapeyrie and his Sunn Kern LT—one of the few all aluminum bikes in the EWS.
Psychedelic leopard wrap.
Bridgeless seatstays for maximum clearance.
The French theme continues with Mavic wheels and Hutchinson tires.
HT T-1 pedals that have seen a lot of rocks.
Thomas sets his brake levers high.
RockShox Lyrik forks may be the most underrated slider on the EWS circuit.
Sunn's swingarm drives the shock from behind the bottom bracket, through a tunnel.
MENTIONS
:
@sunnofficiel
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
80718 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
62579 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
52841 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
51620 views
Opinion: A Cry for Help
50622 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
34919 views
Sam Hill Talks Enduro - Video
34268 views
Claudio Rides Stevie Smith's Bike
33833 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
BenPea
(25 mins ago)
Sunn are like the walking dead of mtb. Their soul was taken by Commençal at the turn of the millennium and nobody apart from marmots in obscure parts of the Alps has seen one on a trail since 2008 (Kern LT from that era was a superb bike to be fair). They pop back every couple of years when you thought they were history. Anybody have a Sunn round here?
[Reply]
+ 1
Primoz
(23 mins ago)
To be honest, i liked the Charger back when it was still a prototype, it was something i was wishing to buy. But i was both broke at the time and Sunn also went broke, the company got sold, started again, the charger was made, but too late, after which the company died again, if i'm not mistaken?
The question to me is where do they get the money from?
[Reply]
+ 1
Der-eugel
(13 mins ago)
@Primoz
: MFDC aka French intersport it is.
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(11 mins ago)
@Primoz
: I had the same question...
[Reply]
+ 5
TomShark
(24 mins ago)
Who's underrating Lyrik's????
[Reply]
+ 2
Primoz
(25 mins ago)
Based on the pics from other sites the shock's bottom eyelet is mounted to te main pivot of the chainstay. So it's not driven from behind the bottom bracket, just by the rocker on the top.
[Reply]
+ 1
thedriftisreal
(32 mins ago)
that leopard rap ????????????
[Reply]
+ 2
Leethal-1
(24 mins ago)
White socks.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028503
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
The question to me is where do they get the money from?
Post a Comment