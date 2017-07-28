PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Thomas Lapeyrie's Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017

Jul 28, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Thomas Lapeyrie s Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
Thomas Lapeyrie and his Sunn Kern LT—one of the few all aluminum bikes in the EWS.

Thomas Lapeyrie s Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
Psychedelic leopard wrap.

Thomas Lapeyrie s Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
Bridgeless seatstays for maximum clearance.

Thomas Lapeyrie s Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
The French theme continues with Mavic wheels and Hutchinson tires.

Thomas Lapeyrie s Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
HT T-1 pedals that have seen a lot of rocks.

Thomas Lapeyrie s Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
Thomas sets his brake levers high.

Thomas Lapeyrie s Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
RockShox Lyrik forks may be the most underrated slider on the EWS circuit.

Thomas Lapeyrie s Sunn Kern LT - EWS Aspen 2017
Sunn's swingarm drives the shock from behind the bottom bracket, through a tunnel.


MENTIONS: @sunnofficiel


Must Read This Week
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
80718 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
62579 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
52841 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
51620 views
Opinion: A Cry for Help
50622 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
34919 views
Sam Hill Talks Enduro - Video
34268 views
Claudio Rides Stevie Smith's Bike
33833 views

8 Comments

  • + 3
 Sunn are like the walking dead of mtb. Their soul was taken by Commençal at the turn of the millennium and nobody apart from marmots in obscure parts of the Alps has seen one on a trail since 2008 (Kern LT from that era was a superb bike to be fair). They pop back every couple of years when you thought they were history. Anybody have a Sunn round here?
  • + 1
 To be honest, i liked the Charger back when it was still a prototype, it was something i was wishing to buy. But i was both broke at the time and Sunn also went broke, the company got sold, started again, the charger was made, but too late, after which the company died again, if i'm not mistaken?

The question to me is where do they get the money from?
  • + 1
 @Primoz: MFDC aka French intersport it is.
  • + 1
 @Primoz: I had the same question...
  • + 5
 Who's underrating Lyrik's????
  • + 2
 Based on the pics from other sites the shock's bottom eyelet is mounted to te main pivot of the chainstay. So it's not driven from behind the bottom bracket, just by the rocker on the top.
  • + 1
 that leopard rap ????????????
  • + 2
 White socks.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028503
Mobile Version of Website