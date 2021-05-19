Bike Check: Thomas Wickles' 'Project Unicorn' Ghost Lector SF

Ghost Factory Racing team manager Thomas Wickles is a fan of colorful bikes. A couple of years ago he built up a puce Lector hardtail and now, to celebrate the new full suspension version of the bike with a chrome-plated, pink and silver colour scheme inspired by a BMW he passed on the highway. There are also a number of cool custom features on this bike to make it as clean as possible, and while weight wasn't a huge concern there are also some very neat, minimalist upgrades too.



So, put on your sunglasses and take a look through all the details of this wild custom bike build below.

Thomas on his equally bright hardtail that he built up a couple of years ago.

Details

Frame: Ghost Lector FS Superfit RH, large

Shock: Deluxe RT3 Trunnion

Fork: RockShox RS1 RL

Wheels: Bikeahead Biturbo RS1, Boost, 29′′

Tires: Maxxis Rekon Race 2.35′′, 1.3 bar (19psi) front and MaxxisAspen ST 2.4”, 1.5 bar (22psi) rear. Pepi’s Tire Noodle Revolution inserts

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS HOPP Carbon with Zirbel shifter and Blipbox

Brakes: SRAM Level ULT, 160 mm rotors

Cockpit: Bikeahead TBD

More info: ghost-bikes.com

The pink and silver chrome plating was inspired by a BMW Thoma passed on the highway two years ago.

The rear end of the bike has a mirror finish

Thomas has added a couple of aftermarket upgrades to his XX1 AXS drivetrain. Firstl, he sent off his derailleur to Hopp Carbon and they applied their €499 upgrade kit to it. This replaces a number of parts for a claimed weight saving of 40 grams and includes their own pulley wheels.

Next, he replaced the AXS paddles with the Zirbel Twister for a cleaner cockpit.

The RockShox RS-1 apparently took a bit of tracking down as it's no longer made by SRAM. Thomas says, "A few years ago, you were used to the look, somehow it pops today just like it did then when it first came out – at least it does for me. A clearly visual decision, the performance was already awesome back then. There are safer, stiffer forks, but the Biturbos compensate for that."

Thomas was apparently told by Ghost's R&D team that only a SID shock would fit, but he didn't want a remote cluttering up his handlebars so he tried to squeeze in a Deluxe RT3 instead. He soon realised the valve was hitting the frame and sanding down the paint was not an option, so he shortened the valve and the valve core. This means he has to disassemble it to change the shock pressure but he's hoping he won't have to do that very often.

Those Biturbos are run by the entire Ghost team and Thomas is protecting them with Pepi's Tire Noodles.

The brakes combine Guide Ultimate levers with Level brake calipers. The carbon covers come from Hopp and the minimalist clamps from Carbonice

Getting a clean cockpit was key to this build for Thomas and he's ended with just three cables. He could have specced an AXS Reverb but decided he prefers the look of the 8Pins model.