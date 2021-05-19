Bike Check: Thomas Wickles' 'Project Unicorn' Ghost Lector SF

Ghost Factory Racing team manager Thomas Wickles is a fan of colorful bikes. A couple of years ago he built up a puce Lector hardtail and now, to celebrate the new full suspension version of the bike with a chrome-plated, pink and silver colour scheme inspired by a BMW he passed on the highway. There are also a number of cool custom features on this bike to make it as clean as possible, and while weight wasn't a huge concern there are also some very neat, minimalist upgrades too.
So, put on your sunglasses and take a look through all the details of this wild custom bike build below.
The rear end of the bike has a mirror finish
30 Comments
None of this build makes sense to my brain
Lol. You actually misspelled hideous.
I agree with both of you though.
(and I think I misspelled "misspell"??)
Post a Comment