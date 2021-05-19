Bike Check: Thomas Wickles' 'Project Unicorn' Ghost Lector SF

May 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Thomas Wickles'
'Project Unicorn Ghost Lector SF
Photography by Irmo Keizer

Ghost Factory Racing team manager Thomas Wickles is a fan of colorful bikes. A couple of years ago he built up a puce Lector hardtail and now, to celebrate the new full suspension version of the bike with a chrome-plated, pink and silver colour scheme inspired by a BMW he passed on the highway. There are also a number of cool custom features on this bike to make it as clean as possible, and while weight wasn't a huge concern there are also some very neat, minimalist upgrades too.

So, put on your sunglasses and take a look through all the details of this wild custom bike build below.
Thomas on his equally bright hardtail that he built up a couple of years ago.

Details
Frame: Ghost Lector FS Superfit RH, large
Shock: Deluxe RT3 Trunnion
Fork: RockShox RS1 RL
Wheels: Bikeahead Biturbo RS1, Boost, 29′′
Tires: Maxxis Rekon Race 2.35′′, 1.3 bar (19psi) front and MaxxisAspen ST 2.4”, 1.5 bar (22psi) rear. Pepi’s Tire Noodle Revolution inserts
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS HOPP Carbon with Zirbel shifter and Blipbox
Brakes: SRAM Level ULT, 160 mm rotors
Cockpit: Bikeahead TBD
More info: ghost-bikes.com

The pink and silver chrome plating was inspired by a BMW Thoma passed on the highway two years ago.

The rear end of the bike has a mirror finish

Thomas has added a couple of aftermarket upgrades to his XX1 AXS drivetrain. Firstl, he sent off his derailleur to Hopp Carbon and they applied their €499 upgrade kit to it. This replaces a number of parts for a claimed weight saving of 40 grams and includes their own pulley wheels.

Next, he replaced the AXS paddles with the Zirbel Twister for a cleaner cockpit.

The RockShox RS-1 apparently took a bit of tracking down as it's no longer made by SRAM. Thomas says, "A few years ago, you were used to the look, somehow it pops today just like it did then when it first came out – at least it does for me. A clearly visual decision, the performance was already awesome back then. There are safer, stiffer forks, but the Biturbos compensate for that."

Thomas was apparently told by Ghost's R&D team that only a SID shock would fit, but he didn't want a remote cluttering up his handlebars so he tried to squeeze in a Deluxe RT3 instead. He soon realised the valve was hitting the frame and sanding down the paint was not an option, so he shortened the valve and the valve core. This means he has to disassemble it to change the shock pressure but he's hoping he won't have to do that very often.

Those Biturbos are run by the entire Ghost team and Thomas is protecting them with Pepi's Tire Noodles.

The brakes combine Guide Ultimate levers with Level brake calipers. The carbon covers come from Hopp and the minimalist clamps from Carbonice

Getting a clean cockpit was key to this build for Thomas and he's ended with just three cables. He could have specced an AXS Reverb but decided he prefers the look of the 8Pins model.

Thomas was trying to find a lever that looked similar to the Zirbel and the Wolf Tooth remote was the best option he could find.


30 Comments

  • 9 0
 Curious what would possess someone to take Guide master cylinders (the ones notorious for failing) intended for 4-pot calipers and pair them with dual piston calipers. Seems like you get the worst of both worlds, no?

None of this build makes sense to my brain
  • 1 0
 guide issue was fixed
  • 7 2
 Wow that thing is gorgeous!!!
  • 20 5
 You miss-spelled hidious
  • 23 0
 @christiaan: you misspelled hideous and you misspelled misspelled!
  • 1 0
 @christiaan:

Lol. You actually misspelled hideous. Smile

I agree with both of you though.

(and I think I misspelled "misspell"??)
  • 1 0
 @christiaan: well, to be fair so did you!!
  • 2 0
 @christiaan: You misspelled hideous.
  • 1 0
 Can somebody please tell @christiaan that he misspelled hideous?
  • 1 0
 @whiteboarder: This started long before today. He can't even spell Christian. Wink
  • 1 0
 ..its just....too much. If that was his point, awesome! but I get a headache if I look at the pics too long, especially the chrome/mirror finish. That said, I get it. I built up a yellow S-Works hardtail in the early 2000's that was Ronald McDonald colors...all red and yellow. It was offensive to the eyes but that was my intent and I LOVED IT. I still have the bike but only the yellow frame remains...everything else is black.
  • 4 0
 This is giving me major bass boat vibes.
  • 4 0
 saddle is crooked, literally un-rideable.
  • 3 0
 The fork with noodly performance, higher weight, and requires special hubs, yes! I want that one!
  • 3 0
 "how much pink do you want?" "yup"
  • 2 0
 That tire reminds me of a supermoto slick..
  • 2 0
 That's a Wolf Tooth dropper remote
  • 1 0
 Logo and brand name visible...lol
  • 1 0
 @mtallman2: yeah @jamessmurthwaite it's very obvious
  • 1 0
 It's got Dangerholm vibes with the 'bold' paintjob and teeny carbon parts, but can Wickles rock the denim short shorts?
  • 1 0
 Honestly this bike had the most progressive CC geo so far, 500 + reach for size large bravo!!
  • 3 2
 Love those wheels. I hope more companies start making these.
  • 4 0
 Please, no.
  • 1 0
 There's a reason they stopped making mag wheels. Also, why aren't they pink?
  • 1 0
 If he has a fleet of bikes he can have the whole rainbow!
  • 1 0
 There is a typo on the headline image. Ghost has been spelled Gohst.
  • 1 0
 Wow, attention seeking much? Garish at best.
  • 1 0
 €2856 for those made in Germany wheels
  • 1 0
 What is the weight ?
  • 1 0
 those wheels need braces

