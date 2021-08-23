Bike Check: Tom Bradshaw's Commencal Meta AM 29

Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw took it back to the basics with no rear suspension this spring on the Commencal Meta HT AM
, but he says he's cheating on the hardcore hardtailers now that his Meta AM 29 has arrived. It will be his daily driver and enduro race bike, while the Supreme DH 29/27 will be his DH race bike and bike park machine.
Bradshaw went for the Meta AM 29, with a 170mm fork and 160mm of rear travel for maximum chunder-eating ability. Tom's a fit guy, with an all off-road Everest on Fromme Mountain
on Vancouver's North Shore in his back pocket, as well as some World Cup XC racing under his belt when he was a junior
and he says he has no problem pedalling a bigger bike.
Bradshaw loves that weird type 2 fun (miserable while it’s happening, but fun in retrospect) that borders on type 3 (not fun at all, not even in retrospect) and in his most recent Pinkbike video, he tries to ride 100 trails in a day
in Cumberland, BC on the Meta AM 29.
|I wanted the big machine for confidence on steep, fast, chunky trails here in the Sea to Sky as well as on EWS and other enduro race courses if I can make it there! I’ve got no problems pedalling a slightly longer travel bike all day too, I really value the confidence, and bigger insurance policy I get from the bigger suspension platform, particularly when I’m trying to follow people I have no business following, or hitting features I have no business hitting.—Tom Bradshaw
200mm front and rear rotors for the SRAM RSC Codes.
Bradshaw says he runs his bite point dangerously close to the bar, as he feels more comfortable with his fingers closer to a fist.
Tom rides a 170mm RockShox Reverb AXS on the Meta AM 29.
Never not stoked to ride.
Tom's Pinkbike content is supported by Commencal, RockShox, Sram, Zipp, Schwalbe, Deity, Garmin, Pit Viper, 7idp Protection.
Bradshaw loves that weird type 2 fun (miserable while it’s happening, but fun in retrospect) that borders on type 3 (not fun at all, not even in retrospect)" -I swear that was lifted word for word from an earlier article.
Many articles online are written by bots, maybe PB is going the same direction.
if: Fun = FUNction(Expected, Achieved, Retrospective)
and: Expected, Achieved, and Retrospective can take values of Low, Variable, and High,
then: Type 1 Fun = High Expected, High Achieved, High Retrospective
and: Type 2 Fun = High Expected, Low Achieved, High Retrospective
or: Type 3 Fun = High Expected, Low Achieved, Low Retrospective
This gives us the options of 27 types of fun. Type 8 fun is basically a bad hangover after a raucous party: High expected, High achieved, low retrospective
Terrible expectation of fun,
Terrible achieved fun,
and terrible retrospective??
Seems to be a typo, should be Super Gravity rear, or?
Something to do with measuring pressure? Do you have to put counter weights on the opposite side of the rim to balance them out?
