Bike Check: Tom Bradshaw's Commencal Meta AM 29

Aug 23, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Tom Bradshaw's
Meta AM 29

Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw took it back to the basics with no rear suspension this spring on the Commencal Meta HT AM, but he says he's cheating on the hardcore hardtailers now that his Meta AM 29 has arrived. It will be his daily driver and enduro race bike, while the Supreme DH 29/27 will be his DH race bike and bike park machine.

Bradshaw went for the Meta AM 29, with a 170mm fork and 160mm of rear travel for maximum chunder-eating ability. Tom's a fit guy, with an all off-road Everest on Fromme Mountain on Vancouver's North Shore in his back pocket, as well as some World Cup XC racing under his belt when he was a junior and he says he has no problem pedalling a bigger bike.

Bradshaw loves that weird type 2 fun (miserable while it’s happening, but fun in retrospect) that borders on type 3 (not fun at all, not even in retrospect) and in his most recent Pinkbike video, he tries to ride 100 trails in a day in Cumberland, BC on the Meta AM 29.

Rider Name Tom Bradshaw // Pinkbike Presenter
Age: 28
Height / Weight: 176cm / 5’8”, 79kg / 174 lbs
Hometown: Squamish, BC
Instagram: @bradshawtom_nz

bigquotesI wanted the big machine for confidence on steep, fast, chunky trails here in the Sea to Sky as well as on EWS and other enduro race courses if I can make it there! I’ve got no problems pedalling a slightly longer travel bike all day too, I really value the confidence, and bigger insurance policy I get from the bigger suspension platform, particularly when I’m trying to follow people I have no business following, or hitting features I have no business hitting.Tom Bradshaw





Meta AM 29 Details
Frame: Meta AM 29
Size: Medium
Wheel size: 29”
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork: 170mm Rockshox Zeb Ultimate
Wheels: 29” Zipp 3ZERO MOTO, ZM2 Hubs
Seat Post: RockShox Reverb AXS 170mm
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.4 Super Gravity soft compound front, Big Betty 2.4 Super Trail casing soft compound rear
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 10 - 52T, 34T chainring, 170mm cranks
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Saddle: Deity Speedtrap
Cockpit: Deity 50mm Copperhead Stem, Deity Ridgeline 15mm rise, 770m wide
More info: commencalcanada.com

The medium frame has a 470mm reach, which Bradshaw pairs with a 50mm stem and low 15mm rise bars. The low rise is probably a throwback to Bradshaw’s XC glory days, and he’s experimenting with the higher rise Deity bars.
The head tube angle on the Meta AM 29 is 63.6 degrees, which is only .8 degrees steeper than the Supreme DH bike.

The wheelbase is 1258mm, which is a much more stable platform than the 1178mm wheelbase on the Meta HT AM.

Bradshaw rides Schwalbe's Magic Mary tire on the front paired with a Big Betty in the Super Gravity casing and soft compound.
Bradshaw doesn't ride tire inserts with his 29” Zipp 3ZERO MOTO wheels. His tires, which are set up tubeless, have 23 psi in the front and 24 psi in the rear.

The 170mm RockShox Zeb Ultimate has a 44m offset, 60 psi and 2 tokens with the Charger 2.1 damper. Bradshaw rides 4 clicks of HSC from closed, 14 clicks of LSC from closed, and 12 clicks of rebound from closed on his local Squamish trails.

The rear shock is a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, and Bradshaw rides it with 3 tokens installed. He rides 151 psi in the rear shock, with 4 clicks of LSC from closed and 4 clicks of rebound from closed.

200mm front and rear rotors for the SRAM RSC Codes.

Bradshaw says he runs his bite point dangerously close to the bar, as he feels more comfortable with his fingers closer to a fist.

His drivetrain is SRAM's XX1 Eagle AXS with a 10-52T cassette, 34T chainring, and 170mm cranks.

Tom rides a 170mm RockShox Reverb AXS on the Meta AM 29.

Never not stoked to ride.



Tom's Pinkbike content is supported by Commencal, RockShox, Sram, Zipp, Schwalbe, Deity, Garmin, Pit Viper, 7idp Protection.


34 Comments

  • 13 1
 "
Bradshaw loves that weird type 2 fun (miserable while it’s happening, but fun in retrospect) that borders on type 3 (not fun at all, not even in retrospect)" -I swear that was lifted word for word from an earlier article.
  • 3 0
 I think it was from the Cumberland article (100 trails in a day?) from a couple weeks ago.
  • 2 0
 How do you know these articles are not written by bots?
Many articles online are written by bots, maybe PB is going the same direction.
  • 3 0
 @abzillah: skynet will take care of you if you keep that up...
  • 1 0
 If it was relevant to the previous article, and its relevant to this article, what's the issue?
  • 1 0
 @abzillah: Yeah, PB actually hired the commenter that made the "excited pinkbike commentator" bot. He made "excited pinkbike presenter" aka TomB for them.
  • 1 0
 I find that it's best not to try to be too creative when dealing with definitions.
  • 6 0
 @sonuvagun working on the interpretive dance introduction for next time, will definitely be type 3 for anybody to watch...
  • 14 3
 We can extend the type 1,2, and 3 fun thing further:
if: Fun = FUNction(Expected, Achieved, Retrospective)
and: Expected, Achieved, and Retrospective can take values of Low, Variable, and High,
then: Type 1 Fun = High Expected, High Achieved, High Retrospective
and: Type 2 Fun = High Expected, Low Achieved, High Retrospective
or: Type 3 Fun = High Expected, Low Achieved, Low Retrospective

This gives us the options of 27 types of fun. Type 8 fun is basically a bad hangover after a raucous party: High expected, High achieved, low retrospective
  • 5 0
 Too much math for a Monday, but I’ll take your word for it.
  • 2 0
 I’m so here for this.
  • 2 0
 Type 27 fun: scheduling a cage fight with a professional MMA fighter and getting your face beat in then?

Terrible expectation of fun,
Terrible achieved fun,
and terrible retrospective??
  • 14 2
 such a good looking bike. I'd take one of these over high-end carbon any day.
  • 12 0
 Neat, the rear shock holds the bottle in place.
  • 1 0
 @ridebullit haha I need some Swiss precision and patience in my life - that's what I get for finishing the build dangerously late the night before, could fit a cowbell in there now.
  • 3 0
 "Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.4 Super Gravity soft compound front, Big Betty 2.4 Super Trail casing soft compound rear"
Seems to be a typo, should be Super Gravity rear, or?
  • 1 2
 Nah, that would be a typical set up, and is the way the tryes are set up in the photos as well.
  • 4 0
 I think we all need to see Tom rip some Squamish trails in SPD sandals
  • 2 0
 @sjma it would be a pleasure, will have to be the full jandal/clip flop option
  • 1 0
 What are the yokeamajigs on the valves?
Something to do with measuring pressure? Do you have to put counter weights on the opposite side of the rim to balance them out?
  • 2 0
 They are Tirewizs and measure tire pressure.
  • 1 0
 It looks like that shox hits his water bottle. I have seen that close tolerance on other people's bikes, is it a thing for a water bottle to jam up the shox travel?
  • 1 0
 That part of the shock doesn't move. Only the rear of the bike compresses the shock. So it doesn't matter. Looks weird though.
  • 1 0
 Tom blew by us on Somewhere Out There yesterday with a greeting and a smile. Can’t say I got much of a look at the bike. That boy can ride!
  • 2 3
 How do people not run bashguards? One little "oops" in the backcountry -- a bad line, miscalculated up-and-over, or even just a kicked-up rock -- and you're stuck with a strider.
  • 1 0
 XC race guy builds a trail bike the exact opposite of Weight Weenie (exception is the drivetrain).
  • 2 1
 This bike is so overlooked, looking for a review in the future
  • 1 2
 HOW is that PSI possible with no inserts? I am the same weight and have to run inserts with DD rubber at 30 psi in the rear to avoid pinch flats.
  • 1 0
 @excitedpinkbikepresenter
  • 1 1
 Yep. my meta pow is just beyond
  • 1 0
 It's Purrrrfect
  • 1 0
 Jandal life
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



