Bike Check: Tom Bradshaw's Commencal Meta AM 29

Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw took it back to the basics with no rear suspension this spring on the Commencal Meta HT AM , but he says he's cheating on the hardcore hardtailers now that his Meta AM 29 has arrived. It will be his daily driver and enduro race bike, while the Supreme DH 29/27 will be his DH race bike and bike park machine.Bradshaw went for the Meta AM 29, with a 170mm fork and 160mm of rear travel for maximum chunder-eating ability. Tom's a fit guy, with an all off-road Everest on Fromme Mountain on Vancouver's North Shore in his back pocket, as well as some World Cup XC racing under his belt when he was a junior and he says he has no problem pedalling a bigger bike.Bradshaw loves that weird type 2 fun (miserable while it’s happening, but fun in retrospect) that borders on type 3 (not fun at all, not even in retrospect) and in his most recent Pinkbike video, he tries to ride 100 trails in a day in Cumberland, BC on the Meta AM 29.