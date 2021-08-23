Bike Check: Tom Bradshaw's Commencal Meta AM 29

I wanted the big machine for confidence on steep, fast, chunky trails here in the Sea to Sky as well as on EWS and other enduro race courses if I can make it there! I’ve got no problems pedalling a slightly longer travel bike all day too, I really value the confidence, and bigger insurance policy I get from the bigger suspension platform, particularly when I’m trying to follow people I have no business following, or hitting features I have no business hitting. — Tom Bradshaw



Meta AM 29 Details

Frame: Meta AM 29

Size: Medium

Wheel size: 29”

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Fork: 170mm Rockshox Zeb Ultimate

Wheels: 29” Zipp 3ZERO MOTO, ZM2 Hubs

Seat Post: RockShox Reverb AXS 170mm

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.4 Super Gravity soft compound front, Big Betty 2.4 Super Trail casing soft compound rear

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 10 - 52T, 34T chainring, 170mm cranks

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Saddle: Deity Speedtrap

Cockpit: Deity 50mm Copperhead Stem, Deity Ridgeline 15mm rise, 770m wide

More info: commencalcanada.com

The medium frame has a 470mm reach, which Bradshaw pairs with a 50mm stem and low 15mm rise bars. The low rise is probably a throwback to Bradshaw’s XC glory days, and he’s experimenting with the higher rise Deity bars. The head tube angle on the Meta AM 29 is 63.6 degrees, which is only .8 degrees steeper than the Supreme DH bike.

The wheelbase is 1258mm, which is a much more stable platform than the 1178mm wheelbase on the Meta HT AM.

Bradshaw rides Schwalbe's Magic Mary tire on the front paired with a Big Betty in the Super Gravity casing and soft compound. Bradshaw doesn't ride tire inserts with his 29” Zipp 3ZERO MOTO wheels. His tires, which are set up tubeless, have 23 psi in the front and 24 psi in the rear.

The 170mm RockShox Zeb Ultimate has a 44m offset, 60 psi and 2 tokens with the Charger 2.1 damper. Bradshaw rides 4 clicks of HSC from closed, 14 clicks of LSC from closed, and 12 clicks of rebound from closed on his local Squamish trails.

The rear shock is a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, and Bradshaw rides it with 3 tokens installed. He rides 151 psi in the rear shock, with 4 clicks of LSC from closed and 4 clicks of rebound from closed.

200mm front and rear rotors for the SRAM RSC Codes.

Bradshaw says he runs his bite point dangerously close to the bar, as he feels more comfortable with his fingers closer to a fist.

His drivetrain is SRAM's XX1 Eagle AXS with a 10-52T cassette, 34T chainring, and 170mm cranks.

Tom rides a 170mm RockShox Reverb AXS on the Meta AM 29.

Never not stoked to ride.