Video: Tom Bradshaw's Commencal Meta HT AM - Bike Check

Tom's Commencal Meta HT AM Details



Frame size: Medium

Head Tube Angle: 65

Seat Tube Angle: 74

Reach: 420mm

Reach: Chainstays: 432mm

Wheel size: 29"

Rear Shock: n/a

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate

Cassette: SRAM GX Eagle 52 - 10 tooth

Cranks: SRAM GX 170mm

Pedals: Time Speciale 8

Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX AXS

Handlebar: Deity Blacklabel, 780mm width, 15mm rise, 31.8mm

Stem: Deity Copperhead 50mm

Grips: Deity Lockjaw

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Rotors: 200mm front, 180mm back

Wheels: Zipp 3ZERO Moto

Tires: Front Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.3, Super Gravity - Rear Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.3, Super Gravity

Seatpost: Rockshox Stealth 150mm, 1x Lever

Saddle: Deity Speedtrap





Settings

Tom’s Carcass: 78kg / 172 lb

Height: 175cm / 5'8"



Tire pressure: 23 front / 25 rear

Inserts: No



Fork pressure: 82psi

Rebound: 8 from closed

LSC: 15 from closed

HSC: 3 from closed

Tokens: 2



Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw is taking it back to the basics with his new hardtail, a Commencal Meta HT AM. This will be Tom's daily driver until his new full suspension bike turns up, so join Tom for a run down of the spec and details of his new bike.