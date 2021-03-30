Video: Tom Bradshaw's Commencal Meta HT AM - Bike Check

Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw is taking it back to the basics with his new hardtail, a Commencal Meta HT AM. This will be Tom's daily driver until his new full suspension bike turns up, so join Tom for a run down of the spec and details of his new bike.
Tom's Commencal Meta HT AM Details
Frame size: Medium
Head Tube Angle: 65
Seat Tube Angle: 74
Reach: 420mm
Reach:Chainstays: 432mm
Wheel size: 29"
Rear Shock: n/a
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
Cassette: SRAM GX Eagle 52 - 10 tooth
Cranks: SRAM GX 170mm
Pedals: Time Speciale 8
Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX AXS
Handlebar: Deity Blacklabel, 780mm width, 15mm rise, 31.8mm
Stem: Deity Copperhead 50mm
Grips: Deity Lockjaw
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Rotors: 200mm front, 180mm back
Wheels: Zipp 3ZERO Moto
Tires: Front Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.3, Super Gravity - Rear Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.3, Super Gravity
Seatpost: Rockshox Stealth 150mm, 1x Lever
Saddle: Deity Speedtrap
Settings
Tom’s Carcass: 78kg / 172 lb
Height: 175cm / 5'8"
Tire pressure: 23 front / 25 rear
Inserts: No
Fork pressure: 82psi
Rebound: 8 from closed
LSC: 15 from closed
HSC: 3 from closed
Tokens: 2
