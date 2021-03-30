Video: Tom Bradshaw's Commencal Meta HT AM - Bike Check

Mar 30, 2021
by Tom Bradshaw  

Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw is taking it back to the basics with his new hardtail, a Commencal Meta HT AM. This will be Tom's daily driver until his new full suspension bike turns up, so join Tom for a run down of the spec and details of his new bike.


Tom's Commencal Meta HT AM Details

Frame size: Medium
Head Tube Angle: 65
Seat Tube Angle: 74
Reach: 420mm
Reach:Chainstays: 432mm
Wheel size: 29"
Rear Shock: n/a
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
Cassette: SRAM GX Eagle 52 - 10 tooth
Cranks: SRAM GX 170mm
Pedals: Time Speciale 8
Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX AXS
Handlebar: Deity Blacklabel, 780mm width, 15mm rise, 31.8mm
Stem: Deity Copperhead 50mm
Grips: Deity Lockjaw
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Rotors: 200mm front, 180mm back
Wheels: Zipp 3ZERO Moto
Tires: Front Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.3, Super Gravity - Rear Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.3, Super Gravity
Seatpost: Rockshox Stealth 150mm, 1x Lever
Saddle: Deity Speedtrap



Settings
Tom’s Carcass: 78kg / 172 lb
Height: 175cm / 5'8"

Tire pressure: 23 front / 25 rear
Inserts: No

Fork pressure: 82psi
Rebound: 8 from closed
LSC: 15 from closed
HSC: 3 from closed
Tokens: 2












12 Comments

  • 5 0
 "This will be Tom's daily driver until his new full suspension bike turns up" ..... So bike non-availability is even effecting industry insiders... Dam. Nice ride, tho.
  • 7 2
 Still think it's dumb when a HT doesn't have two water bottle mounts.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, so much space. That's my only regret on mine!
  • 1 0
 if you put mounts on the seat tube, you can't slam the dropper post. you might even be lucky to get one in
  • 4 0
 back to basics: axs?
  • 1 0
 Beat me to it - my thoughts exactly.
  • 1 0
 I love this guy, Tom is a great pb presenter! Honest question: why have the high speed compression so closed, while having the LSC so open?
  • 2 0
 Is that reach a typo? 420mm?????
  • 1 0
 It's the same on the Commencal site. 1178 wheelbase. Very short for a modern bike, in my opinion, but I've never ridden one.
  • 1 0
 not a typo medium is 420mm
  • 1 0
 Nothing about the weight...as a woman never tells her age ..
  • 1 0
 It's a thing of beauty! Anyone know the max tire size out back?

