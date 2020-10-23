Bike Check Tom Isted's GT El Bomba





During DMR Dirtwars round 4 at Redhill Extreme we caught up with GT Bicycles's Tom Isted to take a look at his 2020 GT El Bomba.



Tom came into the Dirtwars event fresh from his 11th place at Crankworx Innsbruck. His new 2020 GT El Bomba is set up pretty simply with an emphasis on the bike been clean and quiet. The GT rider keeps his cables cut to a minimum before they go into his Shadow Bmx gyro, keeping his full FSA cockpit nice and clean to avoid any hang-ups when doing barspins. Tom is very much a fit and forget kind of rider with a simple approach to bike set up.



Tom's Sponsors are: GT Bikes, SR Suntour, Fox, FSA, Fabric, Carder tech, Kenda Tyres, Etnies, and Profile Racing.



Tom Isted // GT Bicycles

Age: 28

Hometown: Liskeard

Height: 6ft

Weight: 65Kg

Instagram: @tom_isted

When asked what tire pressures and fork pressure he is running tom just simply replied I pump them up until they're hard and leave them. You can't beat that for simplicity and going by feel.

There is a BMX gyro fitted to the El Bomba with the cables cut as short as they can be to keep them out of the way with some electrical tape (its not a jump bike if there isn't any tape, right?) used to keep the tiny cables tight to the bars. GT El Bomba Details

Frame: 2020 GT Bicycles El Bomba

Shock: N/A

Fork: SR Suntor Auron 100mm]

Wheels: Profile Raceing 26"

Tires: Kenda Booster

Drivetrain: FSA

Brakes: BMX Gyro Cable disc

Cockpit: FSA

Size: Medium

Weight: Tom has no idea of the weight

More info: GT Bicycles

I pump them up until they're hard and leave them. — Tom Isted

A complete FSA cockpit with a 10mm rise bar and a 50mm stem. New for 2020 the El Bomba comes in a red colorway.

Continuing the super clean theme of this bik,e the back end has no chain tensioners and the chain is running supper tight, pulling the wheel in as much as it can. The freehub on the super-fast rolling Profile Racing wheelset gives off one of the best noises out there, as well as being a super solid wheel build.

Tom is sponsored by UK pedal company Carder tech and he uses the two twelve platform pedal on his slopestyle bike.

The FSA drivetrain is as tight as it can go whilst still allowing for some pedaling to keep the pedals as still as possible when in the air.

Tom uses a BMX shadow Gyro to keep barspins tangle free.

The build is finished off with a GT Bicycles Seatpost and clamp and a fabric saddle.