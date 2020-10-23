Bike Check Tom Isted's GT El Bomba

During DMR Dirtwars round 4 at Redhill Extreme we caught up with GT Bicycles's Tom Isted to take a look at his 2020 GT El Bomba.
Tom came into the Dirtwars event fresh from his 11th place at Crankworx Innsbruck. His new 2020 GT El Bomba is set up pretty simply with an emphasis on the bike been clean and quiet. The GT rider keeps his cables cut to a minimum before they go into his Shadow Bmx gyro, keeping his full FSA cockpit nice and clean to avoid any hang-ups when doing barspins. Tom is very much a fit and forget kind of rider with a simple approach to bike set up.
Tom's Sponsors are: GT Bikes, SR Suntour, Fox, FSA, Fabric, Carder tech, Kenda Tyres, Etnies, and Profile Racing.
|I pump them up until they're hard and leave them.—Tom Isted
A complete FSA cockpit with a 10mm rise bar and a 50mm stem. New for 2020 the El Bomba comes in a red colorway.
Continuing the super clean theme of this bik,e the back end has no chain tensioners and the chain is running supper tight, pulling the wheel in as much as it can. The freehub on the super-fast rolling Profile Racing wheelset gives off one of the best noises out there, as well as being a super solid wheel build.
The build is finished off with a GT Bicycles Seatpost and clamp and a fabric saddle.
