Bike Check: Tom Reynolds' Specialized P-3

Fresh after taking 2nd at DMR DirtWars UK Round 4 at Redhill Extreme we caught up with seasoned UK slopestyle rider Tom Reynolds to take a look at his custom Specialized P.3.



This isn't an off the shelf Specialized P.3. Tom has hand-picked components from his sponsors to fit both him and his riding style. At the heart of the build is the aluminum Specialized frame with built-in chain tensioners that keep the side of the frame clean and free from anything that Tom can catch his foot on when he throws his signature double tailwhips.



Interestingly Tom uses the 'mold to your hand' grips from Imprint grips. We asked him if he really feels the difference between these and a standard grip. Tom's response was an emphatic yes as he went on to point out when you're choosing gloves it's not one size fits all so why should your grips be? The fact he can mold them to his hand makes them a much comfier fit and allows him to have a better grip on the bars. As he went on to point out "It's like shoes, you don't just wear flip flops all the time you wear shoes that are fitted to your feet so grips should be the same." It's an interesting point with everyone obsessing over every detail of their bikes but do you ever really fit your bike to you?





Tom Reynolds // Hope Tech, MucOff, CrankBrothers, OLFI Cameras, Imprint Grips, Suunto Watches, Dakine, Salice UK, Frimley Bike Hub

Age:27

Hometown:Fleet

Height:6ft

Weight:80kg

Instagram: @tom_ren

