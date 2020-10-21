Bike Check: Tom Reynolds' Specialized P-3

Oct 21, 2020
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK
Tom Reynolds
Specialized P.3
Photography and words by Nick Bentley

Fresh after taking 2nd at DMR DirtWars UK Round 4 at Redhill Extreme we caught up with seasoned UK slopestyle rider Tom Reynolds to take a look at his custom Specialized P.3.

This isn't an off the shelf Specialized P.3. Tom has hand-picked components from his sponsors to fit both him and his riding style. At the heart of the build is the aluminum Specialized frame with built-in chain tensioners that keep the side of the frame clean and free from anything that Tom can catch his foot on when he throws his signature double tailwhips.

Interestingly Tom uses the 'mold to your hand' grips from Imprint grips. We asked him if he really feels the difference between these and a standard grip. Tom's response was an emphatic yes as he went on to point out when you're choosing gloves it's not one size fits all so why should your grips be? The fact he can mold them to his hand makes them a much comfier fit and allows him to have a better grip on the bars. As he went on to point out "It's like shoes, you don't just wear flip flops all the time you wear shoes that are fitted to your feet so grips should be the same." It's an interesting point with everyone obsessing over every detail of their bikes but do you ever really fit your bike to you?

Tom Reynolds // Hope Tech, MucOff, CrankBrothers, OLFI Cameras, Imprint Grips, Suunto Watches, Dakine, Salice UK, Frimley Bike Hub
Age:27
Hometown:Fleet
Height:6ft
Weight:80kg
Instagram: @tom_ren

The aluminum frame of the Specialized P.3 keeps the weight down on this build along with all aluminum components from Crankbrothers and Hope.

Tom wins the smallest gap between rear tire and saddle award with his saddle slammed as far as it will go.
Specialized P.3
Frame: Specialized P.3
Shock: N/A
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ 100mm
Wheels: Hope Tech Enduro 26"
Tires: Specialized Renegade 26"
Drivetrain: Single-speed Hope
Brakes: Hope Tech 3 X2
Cockpit: Hope Stem, Crankbrothers 20mm rise handlebars. Imprint custom molded grips
Size: N/A

bigquotesIt's like shoes, you don't just wear flip flops all the time, you wear shoes that are fitted to your feet so grips should be the same. Tom Reynolds

The classic design of the Hope X2 caliper only matched by its reliability.

No innertube or tire to stop the pedals spinning on Tom's bike. No gyro either, just plenty of Hope brake hose wrapped around the stem - an old school but effective option.

Crankbrothers Stamp pedals are the pedals of choice for Tom along with a hope narrow-wide chainring keeping the chain in place.

Tom's Pro Imprint grips are molded to his hand to provide the best grip possible. It's an interesting concept that makes a lot of sense with everyone's grip being totally different why are all our grips the same size?

Hope Enduro 26" wheelset with Hope pro4 hubs a reliable set up


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Dirtjump Bikes Specialized Specialized P3


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
87897 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
87077 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
74510 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
72661 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67268 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
61381 views
Review: Rotor's 13-Speed Hydraulic Drivetrain
51930 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
45889 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 I think these bike checks would be better with the bike weight listed. That's all.
  • 2 0
 But what's the pressure in the rear shock? And how sensitive does he like the front brake? The people want to know!!
  • 1 0
 Actually the sickest and nicest guy around

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008814
Mobile Version of Website