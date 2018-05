From the slopes of Utah to slopestyle courses around the world, from dropping a massive caveman to "inventing" the mini-flip - Tom Van Steenbergen is one of the most versatile riders out there. He can shred Rampage like a full-time big mountain freerider, but he's no stranger to dirt jumping scene, as well. This weekend, here in the French city of Montpellier, he is showing us his best moves on this very purple Trek Ticket hardtail.