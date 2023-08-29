Bike Check: Tool's Machined Enduro Bike

Aug 29, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Hailing from Quebec, near the legendary hills of Mont Sainte Anne, Tool bikes fall into the rare yet growing subset of frames made completely by CNC mill processes. Cut from a slab of aluminum in two halves, then bonded together, the frames can be tweaked in just about any way the creator pleases, allowing for rapid prototyping and rolling changes. We covered the earliest Tool prototype a while back, but things have certainly progressed since then, resulting in what you see here.
Tool's William Boisvert was rallied to the MADE show by We Are One's Dustin Adams, making him a member of the small but strong Canadian contingent on the floor of the warehouse space. The Canadians all brought some heat, with a fleet of very impressive full-suspensions in the group, but Tool's milled aluminum creation certainly turned many heads.

Tool V5 Details

• 29" front and rear
• Mullet option via link
• 150mm frame travel, 160mm fork
• 62° head angle (at sag)
• 500mm reach
• 454mm chainstays at sag, 1/2" growth through travel
• 78.5° seat tube angle
• 30mm BB drop
• Weight: 36-37 lbs
Tool's Instagram

photo
photo

The machined halves are bonded together, with cylindrical inserts at the headtube, bottom bracket, and seat tube to assure that nothing will peel apart under heavy stress. This intuitive approach has proven robust under use, and also assures that tolerances are all to spec during the assembly process.

photo

photo
photo

Will said the Tool bike is essentially a Balfa BB7 for the modern ages, with its simple linkage-driven high single pivot designed specifically for the use of a coil shock. He's been riding and tweaking the design for the past three years, with the bike you see here standing as the fifth iteration in the series. There are a few changes left to attend to, but overall the fit and finish feels like a sorted bike.

photo
photo

photo
photo

Hidden away in the guts of the frame are the links that drive the shock, which can be swapped to convert the bike from full-29 to mixed-wheel setups. While there isn't yet word on availability for mass-market, you can keep up to date with the project on Tool's Instagram.

photo


More photos of the Tool can be found here.



  • 92 0
 The Forbidden Pole. Gorgeous.
  • 61 2
 That’s actually what I call my….never mind.
  • 9 1
 Tool should name their bike, the Stinkfist.
  • 7 1
 @Noahgg: i don't know who downvoted you, but they need to seek counseling for their lack of humor.
  • 1 0
 Forbidden Pole Actofive
  • 14 0
 Hot dawg, the sexiest Forbidden ever!

Didn't we decide that the seam in machined halves shouldn't be at the front of the headtube though? I seem to recall a fork yeeting itself out of a similar setup.
  • 3 0
 Head Tube of death.
  • 2 0
 Ah yes, the Pole Stamina: www.mtbr.com/threads/catastrophic-failure-pole-stamina-180mm.1136557
  • 2 1
 This is a bike you put on display, unfortunately. You’re basically paying for pretty lines from machining, not a superior process for strength.
  • 2 0
 lol "we". the PB comments collective is alive. they are learning!
  • 14 0
 The wait time is 10,000 days
  • 6 0
 It's a long bike but still nimble enough for Lateralus movements...
  • 5 0
 I know the pieces fit.
  • 3 0
 I hope the frame doesn't split right in two
  • 2 0
 Silence the 'Culling Voices' and feel 'Invincible' as you are 'Descending' the 'Parabola', and if it sucks at climbing, just 'Pushit'.
  • 2 0
 I'd take 46 and 2, even if sober
  • 8 0
 Price: if you have to ask you can't afford it.
  • 6 0
 The question is how many ZJ's you'd have to give to purchase one of these?
  • 2 0
 Not every Tool is a Pole-but every Pole is a Tool But seriously, this is what a high-end custom bike in this weight bracket should look like! Take notes Chromag!!
  • 2 0
 You have some sort of issue with Chromag bikes?
  • 3 0
 I'd take the chromag any day of the week.
  • 4 0
 You can tell its a bike because of the way it is
  • 3 0
 please CNC a stick to hold the bike for the photo next time
  • 1 0
 There is a stick..?
  • 2 0
 Looks like you have to run wireless shifting and dropper, OK with me but others might not like it.
  • 3 0
 No cable tourism though-and at this price point, I'd be running Transmission!!
  • 1 0
 @wyorider: What price point, where is the price listed?
  • 2 0
 Do they know that the pieces fit because they watched them fall away?
  • 1 0
 There doesn't seem to be any advantage to this construction technique except to be different
  • 1 0
 Forbidden called, they want their pole and stamina back Wink
  • 1 0
 Take away the gold parts and we have a winner! what a bike!!
  • 1 0
 That dreadnaught looks sick
  • 1 0
 Looks sweet for sure
  • 1 0
 Beautiful
  • 1 0
 this bike is too sexy
  • 1 0
 Speed and Power
  • 1 1
 Nice junkyard.
  • 1 3
 sexy but 29 is dead
  • 1 0
 You holding out for the 750d version?





