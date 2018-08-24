PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Tracey Hannah's Polygon XquareOne DH

Aug 24, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Tracey Hannah

Tracey Hannah is currently sitting comfortably in third place overall in the World Cup standings, but there's no doubt she'll be aiming to put down another solid run on Saturday to finish out the season in La Bresse. Tracey's aboard the new Polygon XquareOne DH, but although the bike was only recently released to the public, she's been riding a prototype version for over a year. When the team first received the bike they did back-to-back runs with it versus the DH9, their race bike at the time, and the XquareOne was faster, which made making the switch to the wild looking machine an easy decision.


Tracey's XquareOneDH Details

• Rider height: 5' 6”
• Frame size: medium, with headset cups to decrease reach by 5mm
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Travel: 218mm
• Handlebar width: 740mm
• Stem length: 50mm
• e*thirteen LG1r carbon wheelset
• Box Components derailleur / shifter
• Trickstuff Direttissima brakes
• SR Suntour Rux fork, Jurni shock
• Kenda Hellcat - prototype casing
Tracey Hannah


Tracey Hannah
The XquareOne has 218mm of rear travel that's delivered via Polygon's unique NAILD suspension design.

Tracey Hannah
Tracey Hannah
Tracey's trying out prototype versions of Kenda's Hellcat tires that use a thicker casing. There's also an insert in the rear tire for additional flat protection.


Tracey Hannah
A closer look at the XquareOne DH's oversized carbon swingarm.

Tracey Hannah
A Box Components rear derailleur...
Tracey Hannah
...And e*thirteen carbon cranks.


Tracey Hannah
Tracey's running the new Suntour Jurni air shock.

Tracey Hannah
The track in La Bresse isn't that steep, but even if it was nearly vertical Tracey would have plenty of power with Trickstuff's Direttissima brakes.

Tracey Hannah
It's show time.




Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
58738 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
48361 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
47327 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
47156 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
45820 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
45726 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
44633 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
44542 views

13 Comments

  • + 2
 having ridden the 180mm "trail" version. i can say that these bikes absolutely rip. wouldnt be surprised to see more going this style of suspension at some point. bike felt glued to the ground .
  • + 1
 It sure does rip. I've got a Marin Wolf Ridge (160mm 29er version), and it's amazing. Best all around bike I've ever ridden (and those who know me, know I've ridden a lot of bikes). I've ridden bikes that descend better, and I've ridden bikes that climb better (although with much less travel), but no bike does BOTH of those things together as well as the Wolf Ridge (and this suspension design in general) does.
  • + 5
 What a unique bike...would love to try one..
  • + 4
 looks like an e-bike
  • + 1
 I think a lot of bikes are going to look similar to this, the nalid (whatever it is called) suspension design looks promising .
  • + 2
 Pretty girl takes picture with her ugly friend to look even better, or to make her friend look uglier.
  • + 1
 Strangely it looks so much more balanced than the trail bike version, or I'm just getting used to its weirdness.
  • + 1
 What size are those cranks? 125mm?!
  • + 2
 She's...... forget it
  • + 1
 kmc chain is a nice touch
  • + 0
 I don't care what anyone says. That bike is sexy.
  • + 4
 Nope.
  • - 3
 beautiful

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027923
Mobile Version of Website