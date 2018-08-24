Bike Check: Tracey Hannah's Polygon XquareOne DH

Tracey Hannah is currently sitting comfortably in third place overall in the World Cup standings, but there's no doubt she'll be aiming to put down another solid run on Saturday to finish out the season in La Bresse. Tracey's aboard the new Polygon XquareOne DH, but although the bike was only recently released to the public
, she's been riding a prototype version for over a year. When the team first received the bike they did back-to-back runs with it versus the DH9, their race bike at the time, and the XquareOne was faster, which made making the switch to the wild looking machine an easy decision.
Tracey's XquareOneDH Details
• Rider height: 5' 6”
• Frame size: medium, with headset cups to decrease reach by 5mm
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Travel: 218mm
• Handlebar width: 740mm
• Stem length: 50mm
• e*thirteen LG1r carbon wheelset
• Box Components derailleur / shifter
• Trickstuff Direttissima brakes
• SR Suntour Rux fork, Jurni shock
• Kenda Hellcat - prototype casing
Tracey's trying out prototype versions of Kenda's Hellcat tires that use a thicker casing. There's also an insert in the rear tire for additional flat protection.
It's show time.
