Bike Check: Tracy Moseley's Trek Slash 9.9

Aug 14, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECKTracy Moseley'sTrek Slash 9.9Photography by Nick Bentley


The word 'legend' gets banded around a lot but in Tracy's case it really is appropriate, not that Tracy would agree I'm sure. We caught up with Tracy at the Ard Rock Enduro where Tracy was balancing being a mum and racing at the same time, which she seems to have down pretty well as she was the fastest woman of the weekend. Considering the little amount of time Tracy has spent on her enduro bike lately makes it even more impressive.

Tracy's Trek Slash is not particularly flashy or mega custom but it has all the little touches you would expect from a hard-working enduro race bike.

Tracy Moseley // T-MO Trek
Age:43
Hometown:Malvern
Height:165cm
Weight:70kg
Sponsors:T-MO, Trek, Osprey, Bosch
Instagram: @tracy_moseley

not a bad return to Ardrock for Tmo taking the women s overall win

Trek Slash
Frame:Trek Slash 9.9 Medium
Shock:Fox Float X2
Fork:Fox Factory 38
Hub:Bontrager Rapid Drive 108 hubs
Rim:Bontrager Line Carbon Pro 30 29"
Inserts:Flat Tyre Defender in the rear wheel
Wheels:Bontrager Line Pro 30 TLR Boost 29" wheelset
Tyres:Bontrager SE5 Team Issue rear, Bontrager SE6 Team Issue front
Chainring:Shimano 30t XTR
Cranks:Shimano XT
Pedals:Shimano XTR SPD Trail Platform pedal
Cassette:Shimano XT 12-51
Derailleur:Shimano XT 12 speed
Shifter:Shimano XT 12 speed
Brakes:Shimano XT 4 Piston
Rotors:Shimano IceTech
Pads:Shimano Finned Metal Compound
Handlebar:Deity T-MO Enduro
Stem:Deity Copperhead 35mm
Grips:Deity

bigquotesFeels like a confidence-inspiring race bikeTracy Moseley


This isn't a colour way just anyone can get, this is a custom Project One colour way just for Tracy.


The Trek Slash is a pure-bred race bike and Tracy's is no different with internal frame storage for all your tools and snack needs. Sadly Tracy's was empty of any treats. However, the rear Mino Link flip chip on Tracy's Slash is set to the low position, this brings the head angle down to 66.6 degrees from 67.1 degrees.



Tracy is running Fox suspension on her Slash with a 170mm Fox 38 factory fork running 85psi. Bolted to Tracy's 38 is an RRP mudguard.


At the heart of the 160mm of rear suspension on Tracy's Slash is a Fox X2 factory shock running 185psi.



The drivetrain on Tracy's Trek Slash is a mix of Shimano components with the XT 12-speed rear derailleur, shifter and 12-51 cassette. There is an XTR 30t chainring fitted to the XT cranks.





It's more XTR when it comes to pedals with Tracy using Shimano's XTR M9120 Trail Platform Pedal


It's back to XT when it comes to brakes with a set of Shimano M8000 4 piston brakes with Shimano Finned Metal Compound brake pads installed. Tracy is using Shimano's Ice tech rotors with 203mm on the front and 180mm on the rear.




Tracy's wheels come from Trek's in-house brand Bontrager. They are the Bontrager Line Pro 30 TLR Boost 29 carbon wheelset. The Line Pro rims have 29 mm internal and 38 mm external width, 28-hole front/rear. These are laced to Bontrager Rapid Drive 108 hubs. Tracy likes to have a fast rolling rear tyre with her choice for Ard Rock being Bontrager's SE5 Team Issue running 25 psi and Flat Tyre Defender inside. Upfront there is a Bontrager's SE6 Team Issue running 17psi without any insert.



For handlebars Tracy uses her own T-MO Handlebar from Deity which has a 15mm rise and are 760mm wide. This is mounted to a Deity 35mm copperhead stem finished off with a set of Deity grips.



Tracy runs a Fox Transfer factory seat post with 150mm of drop and the standard Fox dropper remote.


Thank you to Tracy for her time to do this bike check on a busy weekend at Ard Rock.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Trek Trek Slash Tracy Moseley Ard Rock


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
144259 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
43608 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
42366 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
41832 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
41194 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
41093 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
38199 views
5 Things We Learned From EWS Whistler 2022
33599 views

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Many years ago my wife was watching some riders go big at the BMX track, while I pottered around. She had here bike with her. Another lady came to talk to her, and my wife said she was intimated to ride in front of all the good guys. The lady agreed and they had a nice chat. Wife had a roll around, came over to tell me about it, and pointed out non other than TMo who was national champ and racing WCDH at the time. So Tracey, thank you! Legend!
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure that there isn't a 12-51 cassette option from Shimano. Along with the HA that's probably at the 64° mark, the whole article needs another proof check it seems.
  • 1 0
 66.6 HTA... whats this? 2013?

honestly... is that hard to tell the difference between STA and HTA? You've quoted the STA....
  • 1 0
 Is it actually the STA? The effective STA in reviews of the this bike is 76.1° / 75.6° and I can't see the real STA anywhere.

It's pretty clearly not the HTA though unless she's running an angleset backwards.
  • 1 0
 @n734535: Have a look at the geo chart, those numbers are of the seat angle.
its on the website...
  • 2 0
 66.6 or 67.1 degree head angle? Is that right?
  • 1 0
 thats the Seat tube angle... Dont do drugs before posting a bike check
  • 1 0
 Hey Fox, why don’t you give her a new seatpost and shock? You know that rear shock is ancient!
  • 1 0
 In other news, that top tube isn't all that straight.
  • 1 0
 Love XT and when pros use it for free, why to spend more for the XTR?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.012181
Mobile Version of Website