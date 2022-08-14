Bike Check: Tracy Moseley's Trek Slash 9.9



The word 'legend' gets banded around a lot but in Tracy's case it really is appropriate, not that Tracy would agree I'm sure. We caught up with Tracy at the Ard Rock Enduro where Tracy was balancing being a mum and racing at the same time, which she seems to have down pretty well as she was the fastest woman of the weekend. Considering the little amount of time Tracy has spent on her enduro bike lately makes it even more impressive.



Tracy's Trek Slash is not particularly flashy or mega custom but it has all the little touches you would expect from a hard-working enduro race bike.



Tracy Moseley // T-MO Trek

Age: 43

Hometown: Malvern

Height: 165cm

Weight: 70kg

Sponsors: T-MO, Trek, Osprey, Bosch

Instagram: @tracy_moseley

//43Malvern165cm70kgT-MO, Trek, Osprey, Bosch

Trek Slash

Frame: Trek Slash 9.9 Medium

Shock: Fox Float X2

Fork: Fox Factory 38

Hub: Bontrager Rapid Drive 108 hubs

Rim: Bontrager Line Carbon Pro 30 29"

Inserts: Flat Tyre Defender in the rear wheel

Wheels: Bontrager Line Pro 30 TLR Boost 29" wheelset

Tyres: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue rear, Bontrager SE6 Team Issue front

Chainring: Shimano 30t XTR

Cranks: Shimano XT

Pedals: Shimano XTR SPD Trail Platform pedal

Cassette: Shimano XT 12-51

Derailleur: Shimano XT 12 speed

Shifter: Shimano XT 12 speed

Brakes: Shimano XT 4 Piston

Rotors: Shimano IceTech

Pads: Shimano Finned Metal Compound

Handlebar: Deity T-MO Enduro

Stem: Deity Copperhead 35mm

Grips: Deity



Feels like a confidence-inspiring race bike — Tracy Moseley

This isn't a colour way just anyone can get, this is a custom Project One colour way just for Tracy.The Trek Slash is a pure-bred race bike and Tracy's is no different with internal frame storage for all your tools and snack needs. Sadly Tracy's was empty of any treats. However, the rear Mino Link flip chip on Tracy's Slash is set to the low position, this brings the head angle down to 66.6 degrees from 67.1 degrees.Tracy is running Fox suspension on her Slash with a 170mm Fox 38 factory fork running 85psi. Bolted to Tracy's 38 is an RRP mudguard.At the heart of the 160mm of rear suspension on Tracy's Slash is a Fox X2 factory shock running 185psi.The drivetrain on Tracy's Trek Slash is a mix of Shimano components with the XT 12-speed rear derailleur, shifter and 12-51 cassette. There is an XTR 30t chainring fitted to the XT cranks.It's more XTR when it comes to pedals with Tracy using Shimano's XTR M9120 Trail Platform PedalIt's back to XT when it comes to brakes with a set of Shimano M8000 4 piston brakes with Shimano Finned Metal Compound brake pads installed. Tracy is using Shimano's Ice tech rotors with 203mm on the front and 180mm on the rear.Tracy's wheels come from Trek's in-house brand Bontrager. They are the Bontrager Line Pro 30 TLR Boost 29 carbon wheelset. The Line Pro rims have 29 mm internal and 38 mm external width, 28-hole front/rear. These are laced to Bontrager Rapid Drive 108 hubs. Tracy likes to have a fast rolling rear tyre with her choice for Ard Rock being Bontrager's SE5 Team Issue running 25 psi and Flat Tyre Defender inside. Upfront there is a Bontrager's SE6 Team Issue running 17psi without any insert.For handlebars Tracy uses her own T-MO Handlebar from Deity which has a 15mm rise and are 760mm wide. This is mounted to a Deity 35mm copperhead stem finished off with a set of Deity grips.Tracy runs a Fox Transfer factory seat post with 150mm of drop and the standard Fox dropper remote.Thank you to Tracy for her time to do this bike check on a busy weekend at Ard Rock.