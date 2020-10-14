Bike Check: Troy Brosnan's Custom Canyon Sender - Maribor World Cup 2020

Troy Brosnan hit the ground running in Leogang last week. On a custom green and gold Sender, he was one of the fastest guys through the Saalfelden slop and was in the top 10 despite crashing coming into the woods. Of course, it's easy to say, "He's Mr. Consistent, what do you expect?" But that consistency doesn't come without a lot of work in the offseason to achieve a bike set up that allows him to perform week in, week out.
Troy and his mechanic, Aaron Pelttari, have been working together since 2015 and are one of the tightest pairings on the circuit. In the offseason they spend three days a week perfecting Troy's setup until he's sure he's squeezing every millisecond of performance out of his bike.
This season he's riding a new Canyon Sender frame
but the changes shouldn't be that dramatic. The bike uses the same kinematic the team honed through years of racing on the previous bike, so it wasn't too much of an adjustment for Troy. There are still some new things here though, including an O-Chain spider, some prototype kit and those all-important setup numbers, let's dive into it now:
|Tory and I spend 3 days a week in the offseason testing and making sure everything’s dialled. It might seem like we show up at races and do well, but there are reasons why he is so consistent, and it’s because we spend so much time doing this stuff. Obviously his training and his riding ability help as well but we spend a lot of time. It’s beneficial for us, I don’t know if it would be for everyone, but it definitely is for us.—Aaron Pelttari, mechanic
Stendec Data Acquisition helps the team dial in the suspension settings, which Aaron describes as 'a little different'.
Troy has a custom compound on these Ergon GD1 grips.
