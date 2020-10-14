Bike Check: Troy Brosnan's Custom Canyon Sender - Maribor World Cup 2020





Troy and his mechanic, Aaron Pelttari, have been working together since 2015 and are one of the tightest pairings on the circuit. In the offseason they spend three days a week perfecting Troy's setup until he's sure he's squeezing every millisecond of performance out of his bike.



This season he's riding a

Troy Brosnan hit the ground running in Leogang last week. On a custom green and gold Sender, he was one of the fastest guys through the Saalfelden slop and was in the top 10 despite crashing coming into the woods. Of course, it's easy to say, "He's Mr. Consistent, what do you expect?" But that consistency doesn't come without a lot of work in the offseason to achieve a bike set up that allows him to perform week in, week out.

Tory and I spend 3 days a week in the offseason testing and making sure everything’s dialled. It might seem like we show up at races and do well, but there are reasons why he is so consistent, and it’s because we spend so much time doing this stuff. Obviously his training and his riding ability help as well but we spend a lot of time. It’s beneficial for us, I don’t know if it would be for everyone, but it definitely is for us. — Aaron Pelttari, mechanic

The new Sender frame gives Brosnan plenty of adjustability to pick from. Troy was riding a mullet set up last year on the old Sender and continued testing it in the offseason, but has settled for the full 29er set up, which puts him in the longest setting in the rear. Apparently, the full 29 setup is a bit faster for Troy and he had more time working on it to get it dialled, but he's open to testing the mullet again this offseason. Tire buzz doesn't seem to be a problem for him thanks to his central riding style.

There's also 16mm of front end adjustment available to the Canyon team. Troy was riding a size large in Australia, but after he came to Europe he switched back to a medium as the tracks in the Southern Hemisphere are faster, flatter and less technical, but he realized he needed a shorter front center for the tech on offer in Europe.

Stendec Data Acquisition helps the team dial in the suspension settings, which Aaron describes as 'a little different'.

Troy runs a 'medium-ish' tune coil shock with a 375 spring, 6 clicks of compression and 8 clicks of rebound. The kinematic is designed around a coil so don't expect to see him switching to air anytime soon.

The fork is run with 125psi of pressure, 3 tokens, 5 clicks of rebound, 2 clicks of high speed and 8 clicks of low speed. The stanchions are slid through quite far to make sure the head angle sits at 63°, which seems to be a key number for Troy.

The drivetrain looks to be a standard X01 DH with a 36T chainring until you see the O-Chain spider

The spider isolates the chain forces from the suspension but comes at the cost of a few degrees of pedal engagement. Troy wasn't running it in Leogang as the small half-pedals were so important to get through the slop, but here he doesn't think that will be a problem and will be racing using the O-Chain.

Troy has a custom compound on these Ergon GD1 grips.

Troy's shifter lever is also custom. It's a CNC'd piece that has been designed around his hands.

The final bit of prototype kit is this saddle from Ergon that is still in the testing phase.

Troy runs 750 mm bars and a 45mm stem with 0 rise.

Troy runs his levers in a neutral position but can be super sensitive and will know if they're even a millimeter out.

Fenders weren't much use last week but should provide better protection on a track that has been ridden in like Maribor's.

Rubber pillows keep the bike silent through choppy sections.

Troy runs the pins fairly wound in on his Crankbrothers Mallet pedals.