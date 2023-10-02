Bike Check: Two Orbea XC Race Bikes

Pierre De Froidmont's Orbea Oiz



Pierre De Froidmont

Age: 26

Hometown: Theux, Liège, Belgium

Height: 179 cm

Weight: 66 kg

Instagram: @pierre_de_froidmont

100mm Fox Transfer SL dropper and a Pro Stealth Superlight saddle. With a fairly aggressive saddle-to-bar drop.

Full XTR drivetrain. And an adorable little chain keeper.

120mm Stepcast Fox 34 with remote lockout. Remote lockout on the non-Kashima rear shock. Those bars are cut to 740mm, mounted to a 75mm stem.

Shimano XTR single-piston brakes and little 160mm rotors front and rear, with a flat-mount brake out back. For the Belgian champ.

David Campos' Orbea Alma



David Campos

Age: 23

Hometown: Spain

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 70 kg

Instagram: @davidcampos51

Teeny little 70mm Transfer SL post and a Pro saddle. Near-slick Maxxis Aspen STs as well.

Plenty of room for a water bottle. Stars and accolades for the Euro champ.

Full XTR drivetrain.

Seeing as he's just won two national titles, both in the XCO and XCC, it seems fitting that Pierre De Froidmont would get a special frame to commemorate the achievement. Through their custom paint option, Orbea has done just that, giving Pierre this yellow whip to race on for the remainder of the season.The build kit is as you'd expect at the sharp end of the modern XC field, with a good mix of lightweight yet robust components ready for heavy sprints and some fairly technical riding. Unsurprisingly, there's a lot of Orbea's own house-brand components on the bike, from the Oquo wheels to the "OC" components for the cockpit. Other key components are taken care of by Fox, Shimano, and Maxxis.David Campos just won the European XCC title on this bike, with one key setup difference: he was running the bike fully rigid, sporting an Orbea Spirit carbon fork instead of suspension of any sort. Seems more like a gravel bike to me, but apparently it was the tool for the track.