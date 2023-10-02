Bike Check: Two Orbea XC Race Bikes

Oct 2, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
Pierre De Froidmont's Orbea Oiz
photo

photo

Pierre De Froidmont
Age: 26
Hometown: Theux, Liège, Belgium
Height: 179 cm
Weight: 66 kg
Instagram: @pierre_de_froidmont

Seeing as he's just won two national titles, both in the XCO and XCC, it seems fitting that Pierre De Froidmont would get a special frame to commemorate the achievement. Through their custom paint option, Orbea has done just that, giving Pierre this yellow whip to race on for the remainder of the season.

photo
100mm Fox Transfer SL dropper and a Pro Stealth Superlight saddle.
photo
With a fairly aggressive saddle-to-bar drop.
photo
Full XTR drivetrain.
photo
And an adorable little chain keeper.

The build kit is as you'd expect at the sharp end of the modern XC field, with a good mix of lightweight yet robust components ready for heavy sprints and some fairly technical riding. Unsurprisingly, there's a lot of Orbea's own house-brand components on the bike, from the Oquo wheels to the "OC" components for the cockpit. Other key components are taken care of by Fox, Shimano, and Maxxis.


photo
120mm Stepcast Fox 34 with remote lockout.
photo
Remote lockout on the non-Kashima rear shock. Those bars are cut to 740mm, mounted to a 75mm stem.
photo
Shimano XTR single-piston brakes and little 160mm rotors front and rear, with a flat-mount brake out back.
photo
For the Belgian champ.


David Campos' Orbea Alma
photo

photo

David Campos
Age: 23
Hometown: Spain
Height: 183 cm
Weight: 70 kg
Instagram: @davidcampos51

David Campos just won the European XCC title on this bike, with one key setup difference: he was running the bike fully rigid, sporting an Orbea Spirit carbon fork instead of suspension of any sort. Seems more like a gravel bike to me, but apparently it was the tool for the track.

photo
Teeny little 70mm Transfer SL post and a Pro saddle.
photo
Near-slick Maxxis Aspen STs as well.
photo
Plenty of room for a water bottle.
photo
Stars and accolades for the Euro champ.

photo
Full XTR drivetrain.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Orbea Orbea Alma Orbea Oiz


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
104 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
116385 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
68853 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51106 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
35700 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
33791 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
30670 views
First Ride: Merida One-Twenty - A Mountain Bike for Mountain Bikers
29529 views
Review: Five Lightweight Full Face Helmets
28913 views

11 Comments
  • 6 0
 Interesting shoulders.
  • 3 0
 It's the jersey. Has some black panels on top that throw it all off. I had to double take.
  • 2 2
 You're on a poor monitor phone screen and/or have brightness turned down so it looks weird.
  • 3 0
 XC is a hell of a drug
  • 5 0
 my god the orange fork has done it again. rip
  • 1 0
 At least in one case that shade of blue and orange are fairly complementary.
  • 5 0
 hometown: spain... lol
  • 1 0
 These guys are bean poles.
  • 3 0
 They are dense though, I’m a centimeter taller than David and only like 2 or 3kg’s heavier but I don’t look that skinny and aerodynamic in my Lycra.
  • 1 0
 @xciscool: you can't see their giant legs in these pics
  • 1 0
 Ewww a hardtail





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030844
Mobile Version of Website