Bike Check: Two Orbea XC Race Bikes

Pierre De Froidmont's Orbea Oiz
Seeing as he's just won two national titles, both in the XCO and XCC, it seems fitting that Pierre De Froidmont would get a special frame to commemorate the achievement. Through their custom paint option, Orbea has done just that, giving Pierre this yellow whip to race on for the remainder of the season.
The build kit is as you'd expect at the sharp end of the modern XC field, with a good mix of lightweight yet robust components ready for heavy sprints and some fairly technical riding. Unsurprisingly, there's a lot of Orbea's own house-brand components on the bike, from the Oquo wheels to the "OC" components for the cockpit. Other key components are taken care of by Fox, Shimano, and Maxxis.
David Campos' Orbea Alma
David Campos just won the European XCC title on this bike, with one key setup difference: he was running the bike fully rigid, sporting an Orbea Spirit carbon fork instead of suspension of any sort. Seems more like a gravel bike to me, but apparently it was the tool for the track.