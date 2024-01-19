Bike Check: UC Berkeley Students’ Handmade Carbon Mountain Bike

Jan 19, 2024
by Jacob Pashman  

UC Berkeley Students'
Handmade Carbon Mountain Bike


The Bike Builders of Berkeley was started in 2021 by Ziven Posner and Jacob Pashman, and is a student engineering organization dedicated to designing, fabricating, and testing bike frames. Today, the club has over 30 student members and has built four bikes in the span of two years. Completed in May 2023, the CC-1 is the club’s first carbon fiber full-suspension mountain bike.

Pictured Co-Founder Ziven Posner and MTB Principle Engineer Blaze Harris

The bike features a 404.6mm reach, 579mm stack, 1154.8mm wheelbase, 66˚ head tube angle, and a 73.9˚ seat tube angle. Sporting 120mm of travel front and 140mm out back atop 29” wheels driven by Sram’s GX AXS 1x12 groupset, the bike fits squarely into the trail category. The suspension layout is single pivot due to its manufacturing simplicity and predictable ride quality. The linear suspension design means a constant leverage ratio, with 100% anti-squat and anti-rise at sag, ensuring minimal bobbing while pedaling and predictable behavior while braking.
CC-1 Details
• Frame: Custom composite frame and steel rear triangle
• Shock: Fox Float DPS 140 mm
• Fork: Rockshox Recon RL 120mm
• Wheels: 29" FSA Gradient
• Drivetrain: Sram AXS GX 1x12
• Brakes: Sram G2 RSC
• Cockpit: FSA KFX SIC Integrated Handlebars and Stem
• More Info: bikebuilders.berkeley.edu



Leverage Ratio, Anti-squat, and Anti-rise values and graphs

Cross section of the linkage design, including hand turned aluminum bearing cups and spacers
The team also built a custom steel gravel bike in tandem with the development of the CC-1.

Following the build's completion, CC-1 was displayed at UC Berkeley’s prospective student day, Cal Day. Immediately following, it was taken to Sea Otter, where the team was able to show it off to the world. The team was thrilled to see their creation come to life, and stoke was high at Sea Otter. The club is now looking forward to future projects, building on the lessons learned. This year, they are developing two new bikes: a steel enduro race bike and an aero carbon road bike. The team promises to return to Sea Otter 2024 with the two new bikes, and hopes to see you there. To keep up with the club’s progress, you can follow along on their Instragram and website.

Pictured: Co-Founder Jacob Pashman riding the bike down the steps of the UC Berkeley's Engineering Department

MENTIONS: @jakepash / @ZivenrBZUY7


17 Comments
  • 21 0
 No helmet down the steps…
Now that’s confidence in your team’s work…
  • 7 0
 This is cool
  • 3 0
 So cool to see this type of thing!
  • 2 0
 Nothing says trust in your product like a no helmet test ride down concrete steps.
  • 3 0
 huge respect and excellently done! nice work!
  • 1 0
 you guys wanna build me a hardtail frame for a levo sl motor / electronics so i can have a lightweight electric hardtail ?
  • 1 0
 specialized product development has entered the chat
  • 2 1
 But can Blaze build a shifter clamp
  • 1 0
 Rollll onn yoooou Bearrrrsss!!!!!
  • 1 0
 GO BEARS!
  • 8 9
 Was this a bike that was designed in 2006?
Below threshold threads are hidden







