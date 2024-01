Bike Check: UC Berkeley Students’ Handmade Carbon Mountain Bike

Following the build's completion, CC-1 was displayed at UC Berkeley’s prospective student day, Cal Day. Immediately following, it was taken to Sea Otter, where the team was able to show it off to the world. The team was thrilled to see their creation come to life, and stoke was high at Sea Otter. The club is now looking forward to future projects, building on the lessons learned. This year, they are developing two new bikes: a steel enduro race bike and an aero carbon road bike. The team promises to return to Sea Otter 2024 with the two new bikes, and hopes to see you there. To keep up with the club’s progress, you can follow along on their Instragram and website