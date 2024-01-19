Bike Check: UC Berkeley Students’ Handmade Carbon Mountain Bike

The Bike Builders of Berkeley was started in 2021 by Ziven Posner and Jacob Pashman, and is a student engineering organization dedicated to designing, fabricating, and testing bike frames. Today, the club has over 30 student members and has built four bikes in the span of two years. Completed in May 2023, the CC-1 is the club’s first carbon fiber full-suspension mountain bike.
The bike features a 404.6mm reach, 579mm stack, 1154.8mm wheelbase, 66˚ head tube angle, and a 73.9˚ seat tube angle. Sporting 120mm of travel front and 140mm out back atop 29” wheels driven by Sram’s GX AXS 1x12 groupset, the bike fits squarely into the trail category. The suspension layout is single pivot due to its manufacturing simplicity and predictable ride quality. The linear suspension design means a constant leverage ratio, with 100% anti-squat and anti-rise at sag, ensuring minimal bobbing while pedaling and predictable behavior while braking.
CC-1 Details
• Frame: Custom composite frame and steel rear triangle
• Shock: Fox Float DPS 140 mm
• Fork: Rockshox Recon RL 120mm
• Wheels: 29" FSA Gradient
• Drivetrain: Sram AXS GX 1x12
• Brakes: Sram G2 RSC
• Cockpit: FSA KFX SIC Integrated Handlebars and Stem
• More Info: bikebuilders.berkeley.edu
Now that’s confidence in your team’s work…