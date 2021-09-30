Bike Check: Vaea Verbeeck's Rocky Mountain Altitude at Crankworx BC 2021

Vaea Verbeeck is on fire right now at the Crankworx BC marathon of events. Her trifecta of wins at Sun Peaks is no joke: victories in dual slalom, Air DH, and downhill to sweep the venue and carry some great confidence into the next stop at Kicking Horse, where she took fourth place in the Psychosis Downhill. Next up is dual slalom at SilverStar, and with Vaea fresh off her Sun Peaks successes and back in the lead for Queen of Crankworx, all eyes will be on her as she carves her way through the course.
Her bike of choice for hard-packed, fast tracks where she doesn't need a full downhill bike is her Rocky Mountain Altitude, which sports a 170mm fork paired with a 160mm of rear travel. The bike is set up with Shimano XTR everything, a Deity cockpit and saddle, Industry Nine 27.5" wheels, and Fox suspension and dropper post.
While the Altitude undoubtedly slots into the enduro race bike category, it gives riders enough options to make it what they will, with a chainstay adjustment flip chip and Rocky's Ride-9 geometry adjustment system that offers, yes, nine options. Vaea runs her bike slack and short, and with 27.5" wheels prioritizes maneuverability just as much as speed. Let's take a look at her setup.
|I run the Ride-9 in full slack, I always have. I really like the full slack mode. If I did more trail rides, like pedaling uphills, I might want to try different modes, but as far as going downhill, it’s beasty like that so I like it this way.—Vaea Verbeeck
It's full XTR for Vaea with a 32t chainring up front and a 10-51t cassette out back. The rear flip chip is set to the short position, giving her 428 mm of chainstay to keep things fun.
Her XTR stoppers have 180mm rotors and are set up at a moderate lever angle.
Deity takes care of most of the rider-to-bike contact points with the exception of the pedals - Vaea prefers to be clipped in and runs Crankbrothers Mallets.
With the racing wrapped up in Sun Peaks and Kicking Horse, there's just one stop left but plenty of riding still on the docket. With her bike dialed and some great results already under her belt, we look forward to seeing what else Vaea can do.
