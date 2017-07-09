Bike Check: Vaea Verbeeck's Rocky Mountain Maiden

Pinkbike's Ross Bell
spoke with Vaea Verbeeck in the Hope pits about her Rocky Mountain Maiden DH racer
and how she sets it up for World Cup races. Verbeeck says that she has two primary sponsors: Hope Tech and Rocky Mountain, with the two race programs splitting travel and support. She is five foot, seven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds (170cm, 68kg), and prefers a large sized frame - the size she has ridden for three years, since the Maiden prototype she was given when she signed on with Rocky.
Verbeeck hails from British Columbia and says that park riding figures heavily into her riding regime. No surprise then, that she is a top contender in the Crankworx series. She rides off the back of the bike, and prefers a softer shock set up with a relatively stiff fork (both coils, with a 300-pound shock and a "firm" fork spring). Like many park rats, VerBeeck sets her rebound slower than most WC DH competitors - she says she likes it for smoothing out braking bumps. Compression? She'll add or subtract a few clicks depending upon the track or conditions. The Maiden has flip chips to adjust bottom bracket height and head angle - and as one might expect, it's as slack and as low as it can go (9.5mm BB drop and 63 degrees).
Verbeeck has a sharp mind and a lot of skills - and now that she seems to have broken the curse that sidelined her with injuries for three seasons, her journey to the top could be a short one.
9 Comments
LOL JK LOOKS LIKE A SESSIONNNNN!!!!!
Post a Comment