Bike Check: Vali Höll's YT Tues Race Bike

Jan 26, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

With the 2024 team rumours season reaching its conclusion it's finally time we get to see the fresh bikes of those switching teams ahead of the upcoming race season. Following the news that Vali Höll has made her way back to YT in one of the biggest team moves of the silly season, we have grabbed the details to find out how the current World Champion and 2023 World Cup overall winner is speccing her bike for 2024.

bigquotesWith Tues, our engineers pulled out all the stops. Known for its formidable speed, it's a race-ready rig that's seen the lion's share of podium finishes, few more so than when under the control of returning YT athlete Valentina Höll. The Uncaged approach gives riders a choice. Free from the confines of sponsorship, they can set their bike up however they desire. Vali's race setup is proven and sees her team up with some familiar favorites for the year ahead. YT

bigquotesThe Tues was definitely easy to get used to again. It’s the bike I learned my basics on and made some great memories with in my junior career with YT.Vali Höll

bigquotesIt’s great to welcome Vali back to YT, and have her part of our MOB DH program. The character and spirit she brings is a perfect fit for our current team. For 2024 Vali will ride the same products as she is confident with - Rockshox / SRAM / DT Swiss / Ergon. I’m happy to welcome these brands into our DH program supporting the Live Uncaged philosophy that we established with our enduro team.Gunnar Franke, MOB Team Manager

photo
Bike Details:
Frame: YT Tues 29" Regular
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate (155psi, 1 Token / HSC -1 / LSC -7 / Rebound -9)
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil (425lbs spring / HSC -2 / LSC -4 / Rebound -7)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1500 29”
Tires: Continental Kryptotal Front/Rear 29”x2.4 - 25/27psi
Inserts: No
Brakes: SRAM (200mm Rotor)
Cranks: SRAM X01 DH (165mm / 34t) with Ochain
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH
Bars: Renthal Fatbar 35 (20mm Rise / 760mm Width / 7 degree Backsweep)
Stem: Renthal Integra 35 (10mm Rise / 50mm Length)
Grips: Ergon GDH Team
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Saddle: Ergon SMD2 Pro Ti (Team)

photo
Swapping to a new team and bike can be a big change for a rider, but apart from the swap from a Trek Session frame to the YT Tues, Vali's setup is very similar to last year's.

photo
While the rest of the team is running Fox suspension Vali has been able to bring over the RockShox Boxxer and Super Deluxe coil setup she was running on her Trek Session last year.

photo
photo
The addition of an Ochain device is perhaps the biggest departure on Vali's Tues for the start of 2024.

photo
Vali is no stranger to the YT Tues so we expect her to be straight back to her winning speed in 2024.


11 Comments
  • 5 0
 super nice, the tues has always been a looker IMO
  • 1 0
 155 psi in a dual crown seems pretty high. I would run 90 psi in a 40; why is the Boxxer so much higher, even with the bigger legs?
  • 1 0
 Apart from the skunkworks suspension guts, it's a WC winning bike set up that anyone could source and many can afford. Still a value.
  • 1 0
 you could probably get similar performance with custom tuned suspension.
  • 3 0
 FULL 29ER EH #29aintdead
  • 2 0
 Wishing Vali all the best this year. Bike is sexy AF.
  • 1 0
 If it ain’t broke don’t fix it I know these bikes are pretty outdated but it’s like that for a reason because it works
  • 1 0
 they still look great. the Fun Dip spoon of that rocker link part is visually appealing...

also: YEAHHH MUUUUUUUSH
  • 2 0
 Who said short riders need to run a mullet setup?
  • 2 0
 What them calipers?????
  • 2 2
 That looks stunning, so glad it’s not in a black and YT colour way







