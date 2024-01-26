Bike Check: Vali Höll's YT Tues Race Bike

With the 2024 team rumours season reaching its conclusion it's finally time we get to see the fresh bikes of those switching teams ahead of the upcoming race season. Following the news that Vali Höll has made her way back to YT
in one of the biggest team moves of the silly season, we have grabbed the details to find out how the current World Champion and 2023 World Cup overall winner is speccing her bike for 2024.
|With Tues, our engineers pulled out all the stops. Known for its formidable speed, it's a race-ready rig that's seen the lion's share of podium finishes, few more so than when under the control of returning YT athlete Valentina Höll. The Uncaged approach gives riders a choice. Free from the confines of sponsorship, they can set their bike up however they desire. Vali's race setup is proven and sees her team up with some familiar favorites for the year ahead.— YT
|The Tues was definitely easy to get used to again. It’s the bike I learned my basics on and made some great memories with in my junior career with YT.—Vali Höll
|It’s great to welcome Vali back to YT, and have her part of our MOB DH program. The character and spirit she brings is a perfect fit for our current team. For 2024 Vali will ride the same products as she is confident with - Rockshox / SRAM / DT Swiss / Ergon. I’m happy to welcome these brands into our DH program supporting the Live Uncaged philosophy that we established with our enduro team.—Gunnar Franke, MOB Team Manager
Bike Details:
Frame: YT Tues 29" Regular
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate (155psi, 1 Token / HSC -1 / LSC -7 / Rebound -9)
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil (425lbs spring / HSC -2 / LSC -4 / Rebound -7)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1500 29”
Tires: Continental Kryptotal Front/Rear 29”x2.4 - 25/27psi
Inserts: No
Brakes: SRAM (200mm Rotor)
Cranks: SRAM X01 DH (165mm / 34t) with Ochain
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH
Bars: Renthal Fatbar 35 (20mm Rise / 760mm Width / 7 degree Backsweep)
Stem: Renthal Integra 35 (10mm Rise / 50mm Length)
Grips: Ergon GDH Team
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Saddle: Ergon SMD2 Pro Ti (Team)
The addition of an Ochain device is perhaps the biggest departure on Vali's Tues for the start of 2024.
