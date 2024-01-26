Bike Check: Vali Höll's YT Tues Race Bike

With Tues, our engineers pulled out all the stops. Known for its formidable speed, it's a race-ready rig that's seen the lion's share of podium finishes, few more so than when under the control of returning YT athlete Valentina Höll. The Uncaged approach gives riders a choice. Free from the confines of sponsorship, they can set their bike up however they desire. Vali's race setup is proven and sees her team up with some familiar favorites for the year ahead. — YT