Bike Check: Vali Höll's Trek Fuel EX - Sea Otter 2021

2021 UCI World Cup Champion Vali Höll is currently taking a multi-week trip around the US and decided to swing by Sea Otter for some racing action. The bike she chose to bring on this victory tour is her Trek Fuel EX. Vali says this is one bike that can really do it all, from dual slalom, downhill and even full-day pedals.





Valentina Höll

Age: 19

Hometown: Saalbach, Austria

Instagram: @valihoell

