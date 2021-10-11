Bike Check: Vali Höll's Trek Fuel EX - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 11, 2021
by Trevor Lyden  

Vali and her Trek Fuel EX.
BIKE CHECK
VALI HÖLL'S
Trek Fuel EX
Photography by Trevor Lyden

2021 UCI World Cup Champion Vali Höll is currently taking a multi-week trip around the US and decided to swing by Sea Otter for some racing action. The bike she chose to bring on this victory tour is her Trek Fuel EX. Vali says this is one bike that can really do it all, from dual slalom, downhill and even full-day pedals.

During Leogang World Cup DH Round 3 - Photo by Sven Martin
Valentina Höll
Age: 19
Hometown: Saalbach, Austria
Instagram: @valihoell

Details
Frame: Trek Fuel EX, size M/L - 140 mm rear travel
Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Air
Fork: Rock Shox Pike Ultimate - 140 mm travel
Wheels: DT Swiss 1200
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS Eagle
Brakes: SRAM Guide G2
Cockpit: Truvativ Descendant bars 760mm width - Descendant 40mm stem
Seatpost: Sram Reverb AXS
More info: Trek Fuel EX

185 Sram rotors

DT Swiss 1200 hoops

AXS dropper.
AXS dropper.

Ergon saddle.
Ergon saddle.

Crank Brothers mallet pedals.
Crank Brothers mallet pedals.

XO1 Drivetrain.
XO1 Drivetrain.

Rock Shox Air Deluxe shock.
Rock Shox Super Deluxe shock set to 30% sag.

DT Swiss wheelset.
DT Swiss wheelset.

Rock Shox Pike Ultimate.
Rock Shox Pike Ultimate.

40mm Truvativ stem.
40mm Truvativ stem.

G2 brakes.
Guide G2 brakes.

Sram AXS shifter.
Sram AXS shifter and Ergon grips.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Trail Bikes Trek Trek Fuel Ex Vali Holl Sea Otter 2021


7 Comments

  • 6 1
 Minolink in high or low position?
Stock bike is 130mm , only longer shock is needed?? Tokens?? Pressures??
What is she carrying in the tacos compartiment???
Tires, how wide and Exo or Exo+ ??? Inserts???
Weight of bike? ‍♂️

And no video???
  • 1 0
 Wording reads like a Trek advertisement! lol
But yeah, bunch of photos of a bike these days doesn't constitute a "Bike Check".
Nice bike though...
  • 3 0
 Cool
  • 1 0
 On another note, anyone know if they are ever releasing a 200mm+ Reverb AXS?
  • 1 0
 It's basically few pictures, not a bike check...
  • 1 0
 That a 27.5 or 29?
  • 1 0
 Trek Fuel EX is a 29er in size M/L.

