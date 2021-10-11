Bike Check: Vali Höll's Trek Fuel EX - Sea Otter 2021

2021 UCI World Cup Champion Vali Höll is currently taking a multi-week trip around the US and decided to swing by Sea Otter for some racing action. The bike she chose to bring on this victory tour is her Trek Fuel EX. Vali says this is one bike that can really do it all, from dual slalom, downhill and even full-day pedals.
Stock bike is 130mm , only longer shock is needed?? Tokens?? Pressures??
What is she carrying in the tacos compartiment???
Tires, how wide and Exo or Exo+ ??? Inserts???
Weight of bike? ♂️
And no video???
But yeah, bunch of photos of a bike these days doesn't constitute a "Bike Check".
Nice bike though...
