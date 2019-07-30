Bike Check: Vero Sandler's Marin Mount Vision

Jul 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Vero Sandler's
Marin Mount Vision
Photography by Roo Fowler

Vero Sandler was a downhill racer for many years but after becoming jaded with her lack of progress and a lack of industry support, she packed it in, moved to the UK and decided to just ride for fun. She was documenting her riding on Instagram and it wasn't long before the sponsorship emails started coming thick and fast. Now she's finally living her dream of becoming a professional rider and has just become the first woman to lead a freeride film in Vision. To celebrate her new movie, Marin had this special edition Mount Vision built up.

On a bike that already divides people in the looks department, Marin have gone for a red to purple fade with a smattering of personal touches to make it special for Vero. Hope have also chipped in with plenty of purple components and some custom brakes. Vero doesn't really make any setup changes for riding big jumps but she does have a longer steerer on this bike than her regular trail bike. This allows her to run a higher front end on it than she normally would which she believes helps when getting airborne.
Vero Sandler
Age: 26
Hometown: South Wales
Height: 165cm
Weight: 58kg
Instagram: @veroniquesandler


Marin Mount Vision Details
Frame: Marin Mount Vision, 150mm travel
Shock: Fox Float X2 Trunnion, 178psi
Fork: Marzocchi bomber Z1, 150mm travel, 70psi
Wheels: WTB asym i29 rims on Hope pro 4 hubs, 27.5"
Tires: Front - WTB vigilante 2.5, rear - WTB Judge 2.5
Drivetrain: Sram Eagle, RaceCace Sixc cranks, 165mm
Brakes: Hope Tech 3
Cockpit: Raceface Turbine R stem - 35mm, Raceface Atlas bars - 750mm, WTB grips
Size: Small
Weight: N/A
More info: marinbikes.com

bigquotesI felt mind blown, it was a total surprise. I've only ever seen racers at World Champs with custom bikes. I don't know if I deserve it but I'll definitely take it.Vero Sandler


The Hope brakes come with Vero's own illustrations on the reservoir.

Marzocchi and Fox provide damping duties on Vero's ride. The shock is run at 178psi while the fork is 70psi.


Vero is running a 35mm stem and 750mm bar. The front end is also higher on this bike than her regular trail bike and she prefers it higher for jumps.

Hope's purple assault is front to back on this bike.

Personal touches are everywhere on this custom painted ride.

Apparently it took Vero a good few hours to notice these downtube details.

More purple, this time to help locate the valve.

WTB tyres, run at 21psi front and 24psi rear.

Asymmetrical, aluminum rims from WTB.

Purple fully takes over on the rear end.

Oil slick titanium bolts finish off the look.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Marin Veronique Sandler


