Bike Check: Vero Sandler's Marin Mount Vision

Vero Sandler was a downhill racer for many years but after becoming jaded with her lack of progress and a lack of industry support, she packed it in, moved to the UK and decided to just ride for fun. She was documenting her riding on Instagram and it wasn't long before the sponsorship emails started coming thick and fast. Now she's finally living her dream of becoming a professional rider and has just become the first woman to lead a freeride film in Vision. To celebrate her new movie, Marin had this special edition Mount Vision built up.



On a bike that already divides people in the looks department, Marin have gone for a red to purple fade with a smattering of personal touches to make it special for Vero. Hope have also chipped in with plenty of purple components and some custom brakes. Vero doesn't really make any setup changes for riding big jumps but she does have a longer steerer on this bike than her regular trail bike. This allows her to run a higher front end on it than she normally would which she believes helps when getting airborne.



Vero Sandler

Age: 26

Hometown: South Wales

Height: 165cm

Weight: 58kg

Instagram: @veroniquesandler

