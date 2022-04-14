Bike Check: Vero Sandler's Santa Cruz V10 - Darkfest 2022

I didn't really know how to set my bike up my bike for something like this as I've not hit something of this size before. I played at Hellsend and messed with my settings until it felt good and paid attention to how much suspension I was using etc. Getting tips from the boys has been amazing as they've got a lot more experience on this stuff. I've got a pretty good set up I think, I've got an air shock in to make it easier to change the settings instead of changing out springs. It's obviously a lot stiffer and slower to how I would usually run it. — Veronique Sandler