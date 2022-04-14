Bike Check: Vero Sandler's Santa Cruz V10 - Darkfest 2022

Another newcomer to the Darkfest experience is Wales-based Kiwi, Veronique Sandler. Spending her time at home sending at Revolution Bike Park, not even the Vision line at Revs can prepare a rider for the scale and speed of the hits here in South Africa. We catch up with Veronique to chat about her new V10 and how someone prepares for event of this magnitude for the first time.
|I didn't really know how to set my bike up my bike for something like this as I've not hit something of this size before. I played at Hellsend and messed with my settings until it felt good and paid attention to how much suspension I was using etc. Getting tips from the boys has been amazing as they've got a lot more experience on this stuff. I've got a pretty good set up I think, I've got an air shock in to make it easier to change the settings instead of changing out springs. It's obviously a lot stiffer and slower to how I would usually run it.—Veronique Sandler
Some red Chris King details complement the CC frame - Santa Cruz's highest end carbon.
This bike is made for charging.
I looked at the other article, and dude said his settings were “all the clicks closed”. So fully damped, and that’s probably what is meant here.
So we, as mountain bikers, have managed to make the term “full compression” mean “actually as little compression as possible” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
