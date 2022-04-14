close
Bike Check: Vero Sandler's Santa Cruz V10 - Darkfest 2022

Apr 14, 2022
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK 
Veronique Sandler’s 
Santa Cruz V10 
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon 

Another newcomer to the Darkfest experience is Wales-based Kiwi, Veronique Sandler. Spending her time at home sending at Revolution Bike Park, not even the Vision line at Revs can prepare a rider for the scale and speed of the hits here in South Africa. We catch up with Veronique to chat about her new V10 and how someone prepares for event of this magnitude for the first time.

Santa Cruz V10
Frame: Santa Cruz V10 CC, small
Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate, 180psi, rebound 2 clicks from slowest, full compression
Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve DH rims with Industry Nine hubs
Drivetrain: SRAM XO drivetrain w/ 170mm cranks
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC Brakes
Cockpit: Title handlebar (740mm width) and stem (35mm rise); WTB Grips
Pedals: DMR Vaults
Saddle & Seatpost Title JS1 saddle and seatpost

bigquotesI didn't really know how to set my bike up my bike for something like this as I've not hit something of this size before. I played at Hellsend and messed with my settings until it felt good and paid attention to how much suspension I was using etc. Getting tips from the boys has been amazing as they've got a lot more experience on this stuff. I've got a pretty good set up I think, I've got an air shock in to make it easier to change the settings instead of changing out springs. It's obviously a lot stiffer and slower to how I would usually run it.Veronique Sandler

Vero's bikes are usually set up for playing around near her current home in the UK, but the size of these jumps means that this week, her suspension is stiff and slow.

Some red Chris King details complement the CC frame - Santa Cruz's highest end carbon.

Those small details - like well-worn and familiar grips - make a big difference, and an even bigger difference at an event like DarkFest.

SRAM Code RSC brakes are in charge of stopping.

That Title MTB saddle is a popular choice in the freeride realm.

This bike is made for charging.

And it's DMR Vault pedals for the bike's final contact point.

Cheers to big hits.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Vero Sandler Darkfest


17 Comments

  • 7 0
 Must be the new Industry Nine Chris King crossover hubs I've heard so little about.
  • 7 0
 Hell yes, more shredding ladies! A+
  • 5 0
 Those industry nine hubs sure look like chris king’s…
  • 3 0
 Ah, ya beat me to it while I was typing.
  • 1 0
 @initforthedonuts: real recognizes real lol
  • 4 0
 Sure don’t look like I9 hubs.
  • 1 0
 Can we please have a video, entitled, “Honey, I shrunk Ben Cathro’s V10”?
  • 2 0
 Greg Minnaar chainstay extenders mounted backwards would be pretty cool on that rig tho...
  • 2 2
 Does the fork setting "full compression" mean "fully damped" or "fully open"? My guess is "fully open",
  • 1 0
 Opposite
  • 1 0
 Considering the application u would think full closed...
  • 1 0
 @ViolaVesperlin: would you? if the pressures are higher than normal, fully open (minimal damping) might still be fine. maybe? you're probably right though
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: lol I have no *#@$"% idea. These bikes are going 30x bigger than I'm capable of comprehending
  • 1 0
 @ViolaVesperlin: same here (well, maybe 100x bigger than me).

I looked at the other article, and dude said his settings were “all the clicks closed”. So fully damped, and that’s probably what is meant here.

So we, as mountain bikers, have managed to make the term “full compression” mean “actually as little compression as possible” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • 1 0
 "The bike has tires, we assume"
  • 1 0
 Beautiful!
  • 1 2
 Beautiful bike and lady…

Post a Comment



