Bike Check: Victor Koretzky's Orbea Oiz - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

May 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
BIKE CHECK
Victor Koretzky's
Orbea Oiz
Photography by Andy Vathis

Victor Koretzky had an incredible opening race in Albstadt as he beat Nino Schurter to the line. For the second round in Nove Mesto, he may not have been quite as successful with a 24th place finish at the end of the day. Despite this, he is still sitting third in the overall and his bike features plenty of interesting little details. Let's take a look at how Victor Koretzky set up his race machine for the tricky Nove Mesto course.

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
Victor Koretzky
Instagram: @victor_koretzky

Orbea Oiz Details

Frame: Orbea Oiz
Fork: Fox 34SC, 75 psi
Shock: Fox Float, 135 psi
Wheels: Mavic Crossmax wheels with PTN Inserts
Tires: Michelin Jet XC (1.3 bar front and back)
Drivetrain: FSA Powerbox Carbon Cranks and power meter // 36t chainring // KMC Chain // Shimano XTR Rear Mech and Cassette
Brakes: Shimano XTR // Galfer Rotors
Bar/Stem: FSA KFX Bar and Stem
Seatpost: KS Lev dropper Ci
Saddle: Prologo
Weight: 10.5 kg (23.1 lb)
More info: Orbea

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
Victor is running FSA's Powerbox carbon cranks offering a claimed +/-2% accuracy power meter and hollow carbon composite cranks arms. The complete chainset has a claimed weight of 789 grams for a single ring setup. For Nove Mesto, this is paired with a super minimal chain guide for some added security against dropped chains.

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
For the main race, tire choice is looking to be Michelin's Jet XC tires front and rear (He was running a Force tire up front for the photos); this is a big change from his XCC short track set up where he was running Power Gravel tires. Inside the 25mm Mavic Crossmax rims are PTN tire inserts front and rear.

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
For his front suspension, Victor is running the new Fox 34 SC fork. We have seen quite a few riders running beefier forks this year, choosing between the Fox 34 or the 35mm RockShox SID.

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
While most of the bike is looking fresh, his Look pedals have seen plenty of use with quite a few battle scars.

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
For this year he is running a full FSA KFX cockpit with some very bright orange foam grips. Victor likes to have his brake levers all the way out and set up to grab immediately.

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz
For braking duties Victor is running a Shimano XTR calliper paired with Galfer rotors and some fancy oil slick bolts.

Victor Koretzky Orbea Oiz


