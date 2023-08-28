Bike Check: Viral Optimist 160

Aug 28, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

The Optimist was instantly an eye-catcher at the Made Bike Show in Portland, Oregon, and not just because the Viral booth had their own integrated lighting in the otherwise dark showroom. The Optimist 160 is one of the more futuristic looking bikes in a sea of distinct creations, highlighting a unique construction method, progressive geometry and kinematic, and a fancy new drivetrain to boot. Hailing from Bend, Oregon, Viral is no newbie to the scene, but this bike presents a very new direction for the brand, making it quite an exciting project.
Viral Optimist 160 Details
• 29" front and rear
• 160mm frame travel, 170mm fork
• 63.5° head angle
• 485mm reach
• 440mm chainstays
• 78° seat tube angle
• 30mm BB drop
• Pinion Smart Shift drivetrain
Viral Bikes Instagram

photo
photo

Steve Domahidy, the man behind Viral, swears by the Pinion system for a variety of reasons, but the most compelling value add to this project is the simplicity it gives to the suspension calculations. Pinion's single external drive ratio gives you constant kinematics throughout the gear range, making the math quite a bit simpler. On the Optimist, Steve specced the new Smart Shift system, which uses the same mounting hardware as the prior P and C series gearboxes, but uses a more traditional-feeling trigger shifter as opposed to the mostly-maligned grip shift that Pinion was relying on previously.

photo

photo
photo

Kinematics-wise, the Optimist uses a flex stay single pivot layout to deliver its 160mm of travel, with a leverage ratio that drops from 3.04:1 to 2.44:1 throughout the travel. Anti-squat sits at about 115% at sag. These numbers are likely to change before a final production model is complete, so stay tuned for more info from Viral on that front.

photo
photo

photo
photo

Though the overall design and fabrication is close to a final stage, Steve is reworking the linkage design to increase the frame stiffness, as the current layout is quite flexy even under light loads. The 3D-printed titanium is done using a novel process that allows for no internal fill structure, so the lugged elements are rather light and thin - V2 might have some internal bracing just to add overall rigidity.

photo


More photos of the Viral can be found here.



27 Comments
  • 11 0
 woah, not normally into frames this boutique, but that's cool. That seat post mast is awesome.
  • 4 0
 I know this is all about the bike (which is beautiful and awesome), but this is the first time I've ever seen "Tacky Chan" tyres and I really want them (and unlike the bike itself, there's a chance I could afford to buy them)
  • 2 0
 I'm a fan. The more of these boutique bikes that come out, the more I'm leaning toward getting one for my next bike. I'm not opposed to the belt drive on a bike. I'm not shooting for PRs on the climbs as much these days anyway.
  • 1 0
 Some neat ideas here. The seat clamp is notably tidy-the kind of detail that makes a boutique bike special. Also-I might never buy one of these bikes, but hope the Pinion gearbox gets wider adoption. On a 35 pound trail bike-I'd take the reduced service schedule for a few watts now that the shifter design is better.
  • 1 0
 There aren‘t that many Pinion equipped full suspension bikes out there (besides Zerode) so it‘s cool to see more options. However, if I wanted a funky linkage design with an upside down damper I’d go with the Instinctiv M.
  • 3 0
 Alright alright alright......you got me at gearbox. No matter how weird it looks
  • 3 1
 Pretty rad but I’m concerned about that whole bottom bracket area getting too friendly with rocks
  • 2 0
 curious to see how the flex stay design with the 160 mm is going to holdup in the long run
  • 2 5
 if not going past elastic deformation in to plastic/permanent deformation, pretty much indefinetly. Way better than carbon.
  • 3 0
 @Notmeatall: have you heard of fatigue..? plenty of stuff can go wrong with deformation in the elastic regime. although I think it's fair to assume the bare minimum of engineering was done to ensure the flexstay will last.
  • 1 0
 @alienator064:

When carbon handlebars first started to appear, Klein decided to make some. The other companies were seeing failures at 10k-20k cycles on a machine. Klein's bar went to 200k cycles, and they stopped the test.
  • 2 5
 @alienator064: have your heard of endurance limits? titanium is a material "with a knee" which means it has infinite cycles and will never fatigue. Under the endurance limit. Alu does not have "a knee" which is why you probably correlate metal frames with fatigue.
  • 3 0
 @mariomtblt: titanium definitely fatigues! Can’t remember all the details but my dissertation back at uni was in material science, specifically on ti6al4v and I know it for sure had fatigue cycle limits. As far as I’m aware I don’t think any material can avoid fatigue
  • 1 0
 @mariomtblt: is that true for the titanium alloy used in 3d printed "titanium"?
  • 1 0
 I'm equally curious to see how you can deliver that amount of travel with a flex stay and still have the bike be stiff where it needs to be (i.e. laterally, torsionally). I had troubles with my stumpjumper where the rear tire would rub against the seatstay under lateral forces.
  • 1 0
 @mahargetan: you can see with how they designed the titanium flex component to be very flat and wide, so that it is vertically compliant but laterally stiff. it would not be a very torsionally stiff design however.
  • 1 0
 @mariomtblt: and how close is the endurance limit to the yield stress? if the endurance limit is like 10 kPa then that's kind of a useless property.
  • 1 0
 @mahargetan:

My brother showed me a sample of composite from his airframe repair course. It was a tiny, rubbery tab that could be very easily twisted, but I could not bend it in half with all my strength.
  • 3 0
 Pink is an underrated color.
  • 1 0
 The % of efficiency loss on belt drive vs chain drive is a small piece of the pie: tires, suspension design, drive train, my own strength...
  • 1 0
 I've always wondered what that % looks like when a conventional drivetrain is covered in mud, which makes up 70% of riding in the PNW. Do the numbers suddenly flip, with gearboxes more efficient?
  • 2 0
 This bike is all the cool techy, niche ideas in one bike. I love it.
  • 2 0
 so what happens when that guide arm gets mashed into a rock
  • 2 0
 looks amazing!
  • 1 0
 Is that a prototype shock???
  • 1 0
 Appears to be a normal super deluxe with custom decals.
Below threshold threads are hidden





