Bike Check: Viral Optimist 160

The Optimist was instantly an eye-catcher at the Made Bike Show in Portland, Oregon, and not just because the Viral booth had their own integrated lighting in the otherwise dark showroom. The Optimist 160 is one of the more futuristic looking bikes in a sea of distinct creations, highlighting a unique construction method, progressive geometry and kinematic, and a fancy new drivetrain to boot. Hailing from Bend, Oregon, Viral is no newbie to the scene, but this bike presents a very new direction for the brand, making it quite an exciting project.

Viral Optimist 160 Details

• 29" front and rear

• 160mm frame travel, 170mm fork

• 63.5° head angle

• 485mm reach

• 440mm chainstays

• 78° seat tube angle

• 30mm BB drop

• Pinion Smart Shift drivetrain

Steve Domahidy, the man behind Viral, swears by the Pinion system for a variety of reasons, but the most compelling value add to this project is the simplicity it gives to the suspension calculations. Pinion's single external drive ratio gives you constant kinematics throughout the gear range, making the math quite a bit simpler. On the Optimist, Steve specced the new Smart Shift system, which uses the same mounting hardware as the prior P and C series gearboxes, but uses a more traditional-feeling trigger shifter as opposed to the mostly-maligned grip shift that Pinion was relying on previously.Kinematics-wise, the Optimist uses a flex stay single pivot layout to deliver its 160mm of travel, with a leverage ratio that drops from 3.04:1 to 2.44:1 throughout the travel. Anti-squat sits at about 115% at sag. These numbers are likely to change before a final production model is complete, so stay tuned for more info from Viral on that front.Though the overall design and fabrication is close to a final stage, Steve is reworking the linkage design to increase the frame stiffness, as the current layout is quite flexy even under light loads. The 3D-printed titanium is done using a novel process that allows for no internal fill structure, so the lugged elements are rather light and thin - V2 might have some internal bracing just to add overall rigidity.