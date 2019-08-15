Bike Check: Wade Simmons' Rocky Mountain Pipedream - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Built in house by Rocky, the bike includes the downtube from a Flatline World Cup, the top tube from a 2013 Altitude and the chainstays and seatstays from a 2018 Altitude. It was all assembled with yokes, gussets, shock mounts and links that were also specially built in house. Rocky builds all its prototypes in North Vancouver for testing on the Shore before shipping out production to Taiwan.



This freeride throwback is a 180mm front and rear bike rolling on 27.5" wheels. It is "Wade Simmons" sized (about 5' 8") and weighs 34.7lbs with downhill tubes installed, for the fully authentic feel. Despite the vintage styling, there's lots of modern componentry on this bike from Fox, RaceFace, and Shimano, which made it more than capable enough for Wade to recreate some classic Shore stunts when he first rode it in late 2017.



Pipedream Details

Frame: Rocky Mountain Pipedream / prototype Slayer

Shock: Fox DPX2, 180mm rear travel

Fork: Fox 36, 180mm

Wheels: RaceFace Atlas, 27.5"

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR/DHF, 2.5" front and rear, fitted with downhill tubes

Drivetrain: Shimano XT and RaceFace 34T crankset

Brakes: Shimano Saint - 180mm rotors

Cockpit: RaceFace Atlas

Size: Designed around Wade - 5' 8"

Weight: 34.7 lbs with tubes (claimed)

More info: bikes.com

Rocky Mountain Pipedream / prototype SlayerFox DPX2, 180mm rear travelFox 36, 180mmRaceFace Atlas, 27.5"Maxxis Minion DHR/DHF, 2.5" front and rear, fitted with downhill tubesShimano XT and RaceFace 34T cranksetShimano Saint - 180mm rotorsRaceFace AtlasDesigned around Wade - 5' 8"34.7 lbs with tubes (claimed)