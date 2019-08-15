Bike Check: Wade Simmons' Rocky Mountain Pipedream - Crankworx Whistler 2019

The aluminum Pipedream that Wade Simmons shredded on the Shore two years ago will have a familiar profile for anyone who has been paying attention to the many new bikes released this week as it was actually the basis for the new Rocky Mountain Slayer
.
The Pipedream looked like a cool marketing project for an edit in 2017. It's now been revealed as a working prototype for the Slayer, hidden in plain sight. It allowed the Vancouver company to test away without any fear of leaks. We got a closer look at the prototype at their stand today:
Built in house by Rocky, the bike includes the downtube from a Flatline World Cup, the top tube from a 2013 Altitude and the chainstays and seatstays from a 2018 Altitude. It was all assembled with yokes, gussets, shock mounts and links that were also specially built in house. Rocky builds all its prototypes in North Vancouver for testing on the Shore before shipping out production to Taiwan.
This freeride throwback is a 180mm front and rear bike rolling on 27.5" wheels. It is "Wade Simmons" sized (about 5' 8") and weighs 34.7lbs with downhill tubes installed, for the fully authentic feel. Despite the vintage styling, there's lots of modern componentry on this bike from Fox, RaceFace, and Shimano, which made it more than capable enough for Wade to recreate some classic Shore stunts when he first rode it in late 2017.
|I've got one word for you, 'linkage plates'.—Wade Simmons
Many of the early Rocky Mountain freeride bikes had a feature that allowed you to mount the rear shock in 3 different locations. This was known as "NE 3", and required 2 linkage plates on either side of the shock with a cross-brace to stiffen everything torsionally. While having a bit of fun with cross-bracing designs, the NE 3 Man was born.
This bike is no show pony, there are signs of abuse everywhere.
How many gussets is too many gussets? Trick question, as you can never have too many. Longtime Rocky Mountain welder, Al Kowalchuk, was on the torch for all of these.
The Pipedream's linkage vs the Slayer it became
Watch the Pipedream edit here
.
