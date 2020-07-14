Bike Check: Walker Shaw's Santa Cruz V10 CC - Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020

Walker Shaw is a jack of all trades on a bicycle. Having raced numerous World Cups, enduros, BMX races, and even cyclocross, the older of the two Shaw brothers dabbles in a little bit of just about everything. Currently, working at The Riveter, near Asheville, Walker spends ample time on the dirt jumps there while also frequenting the local trails in nearby Pisgah National Forest and the Windrock Bike Park while riding motocross in between.



At 6'2" tall and weighing 185lbs, Walker opts for a more robust build on his bike. Living the privateer life, he chooses parts that will last, favoring durability over anything else.



Walker typically runs a similar set-up to his brother Luca, minus a few differences. He's on a Santa Cruz V10CC frame, size XL in the long setting with an offset Chris King headset. He's riding this frame for the second year in a row because it's still working just fine for him. The bike is set up with 29" Santa Cruz Reserve wheels, front and back laced to Chris King hubs, the wheels also on their second year and a SRAM drivetrain with RockShox suspension.



Rider Name Walker Shaw

Age: 24

Height / Weight: 185 lbs / 84 kg; 6'2" / 188cm

Hometown: Pisgah Forest, NC

Instagram: @walkershaw

