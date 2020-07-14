Bike Check: Walker Shaw's Santa Cruz V10 CC - Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020

Jul 14, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Walker Shaw's
Santa Cruz V10 CC
Photos: Mack Faint


Walker Shaw is a jack of all trades on a bicycle. Having raced numerous World Cups, enduros, BMX races, and even cyclocross, the older of the two Shaw brothers dabbles in a little bit of just about everything. Currently, working at The Riveter, near Asheville, Walker spends ample time on the dirt jumps there while also frequenting the local trails in nearby Pisgah National Forest and the Windrock Bike Park while riding motocross in between.

At 6'2" tall and weighing 185lbs, Walker opts for a more robust build on his bike. Living the privateer life, he chooses parts that will last, favoring durability over anything else.

Walker typically runs a similar set-up to his brother Luca, minus a few differences. He's on a Santa Cruz V10CC frame, size XL in the long setting with an offset Chris King headset. He's riding this frame for the second year in a row because it's still working just fine for him. The bike is set up with 29" Santa Cruz Reserve wheels, front and back laced to Chris King hubs, the wheels also on their second year and a SRAM drivetrain with RockShox suspension.
Rider Name Walker Shaw
Age: 24
Height / Weight: 185 lbs / 84 kg; 6'2" / 188cm
Hometown: Pisgah Forest, NC
Instagram: @walkershaw



V10 CC Details
Frame: Santa Cruz V10 CC, XL size
Fork: RockShox Boxxer - 200mm travel
Shock: Fox Float X2
Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve carbon w/ Chris King hubs
Tires: Michelin DH 34, no inserts
Drivetrain: SRAM X07
Brakes: Old School SRAM Code
Cockpit: Burgtec aluminum DH bars, 30mm rise; 50mm stem w/5mm spacer

High or low, Walker changes up the setting here frequently, experimenting on which works best.

Two rings... the symmetry and the ability to measure one run against the other.
The Boxxer has 5 tokens and 160 PSI, 6 clicks of rebound, the HSC in the middle and 8 clicks of LSC, along with a Riveter MarshGuard.


The Fox Float X2 shock has 290 PSI, 14 clicks of compression damping, 15 of LSR, and 16 of HSR.

Old Crankbrothers Mallet pedals with plenty of wear.


Michelin DH 34 tires with no inserts and 25-26psi in the front and 28-29 in the back.

Chris King hubs front and rear.


Old school SRAM Code brakes, Walker changes the compound of the pads, at times, depending on the conditions.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Walker Shaw Downhill Southeast Windrock 2


5 Comments

  • 9 0
 plenty of wear? those pedals look better than my pedals after 5 rides
  • 1 1
 Oof, old codes? They are really nice feeling and pretty powerful, but holy bajeezers, your never gonna find that power because once you reach over 25 percent pad wear you have to bleed them, and they break all the time, and they leak, and they suck. Did I mention they suck? But otherwise nice bike.
  • 1 1
 Love the function before fashion set up. Little details like that fat stem spacer, mixed suspension, and OG brakes shows he is not part of the get along gang. Like me hahaha!

Walker- get your bro in the gym. Jolanda could be making him soft. Throw away season I guess. The real question is: who's better at hoops, you or Luca?
  • 1 0
 Those breakes were really nice, i wonder how they compare with the new codes
Pinkbike? Maybe you could test this in a cientific german way?
  • 1 0
 Workhorse of a bike!

Post a Comment



