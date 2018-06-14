PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Yoann Barelli's Commencal Meta 29

Jun 14, 2018
by Simon Nieborak  

BIKE CHECK
Yoann Barelli's
Commencal Meta 29
Photographys: by Simon Nieborak


Yoann Barelli in his own words is "a professional mountain biker, clown, nature lover, brand ambassador, dad, photographer and most of all positive life embracer".

When you meet him in person it all checks out - Yoann is one amazing character, not to mention a very fast and a very stylish rider. The latest addition to the Commencal stable definitely helps him to be as great rider as he is. Let's have a look at his bike.




Commencal Meta 29, size large.

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil with a 425 lb Super Alloy Racing spring, Fabric cage-less bottle holder and bottle.

SRAM Eagle X01 12-speed drivetrain.
SRAM X01 cranks, 34-tooth chainring, and an e*thirteen chainguide / bashguard

Crankbrothers Mallet E pedals.

Fabric Scoop Pro Team saddle, RockShox Reverb 150mm seatpost.

SRAM Code RSC brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear.

RockShox's new Twistloc remote allows Yoann to firm up the rear shock on the fly.

Renthal Apex 40mm stem.
Renthal Traction lock-on grips.

RockShox Lyrik RC2 Debonair, 1 token and 92 psi.


Spank's Oozy 350 29 rims are usually mounted up with Hutchinson Toro tires, but, according to Yoann, "My Hutchinson tires got stuck in custom on their way from France to Canada before I left for the Trans Madeira, so I had no choice but to buy tires... I love my Hutchinson Toro and it was a bummer to go race with something else."

Renthal handlebars, 780mm with 30mm rise.

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles, @yoannbarelli, @SramMedia, @crankbrothers


Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
106575 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
85523 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
70464 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
68931 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
62676 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
40462 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
39412 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Make it Down a World Cup Downhill Course?
34972 views

16 Comments

  • + 14
 These new Commencal bikes are some of the best looking bikes out there.
  • + 1
 the proportions are just.....hnnnngggg
  • + 8
 What a bummer to have to run minions
  • + 1
 Such a bummer.
  • + 4
 If I was him, I’d lose my tires more often
  • + 3
 Don't forget about being unable to buy Hutchinson Toros when shopping for bicycle tires. That's another bummer.
  • + 1
 I mean sure he had to replace his sealant with a kilo of Bolivian nose powder but I think riding minions was probably worth it...
  • + 3
 WTF is a Spank Oozy 350 rim ?? this a new version ? I have the 345 and the 395,s for my 29er. Nice looking bike , I love the fact some companies are still producing Aluminum frames.
  • + 1
 New low profile rim, check it out: spank-ind.com/products/oozy-350-rim
  • + 1
 I wonder how much heartburn brands like Commencal, YT, Canyon, are causing the old shop brands? Surely they are losing market share? In the past 2 years I’ve seen lots of these out on the trail and recently went to a direct bike.
  • + 4
 I wish we could get geo specs on pro bikes. Or is he just running out of the box geo?
  • + 2
 such a nice bike! i would like to see it with a black lyrik fork
  • + 1
 Yep, the red forks are ruining a bunch of this year's nice looking bikes.
  • + 2
 Would like to know the shock length
  • + 1
 what is that above his shock spring?
  • + 1
 The cable? its a lockout activated from the bars if thats what you're asking.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039546
Mobile Version of Website