Bike Check: A Creative Rider's Custom 'Mind Management' Hornet Norco Sight

Words can not describe how stoked I am. This is the sickest bike ever! I feel like the luckiest kid ever! Massive thank you to everyone who made this contest possible!

... however it ended up being the wings on the top tube. He said, "The wings however, ended up being much more difficult than I anticipated and I spent way too much time on them. I was trying to keep it as close to Zac’s mock-up as possible, but the light blues and purples he used really didn’t jive well with the rest of the hornet. As a last-ditch effort, I decided to go rogue and I made the wings more of a fiery yellow/orange and hoped for the best. I think it was the right call and luckily Zac agreed."