Bike Checks: 3 Slopestyle Bikes From Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Frame: Rose Bikes The Bruce - brand new with new geo and tubing

Fork : RST Space 100mm

Bars: Azonic Flow 750mm 50mm rise

Stem: Azonic Riot 40mm

Grips: Azonic logo grips

Brake: Shimano XT 160mm disc

Wheels: Alex Rims Volar 3.0 back, Supra 30 front

Cranks: Shimano Saint 170mm 34t chainring

Sprocket: Trialtech 14t

Chain: Sram 8-speed

Pedals: Azonic Wicked

Seat: Spank Tweet

Seatpost: Reverse

Tires: Mitas Scylla 2.25"



A rare Space fork from RST up front.

No need for a gyro when you have a spare meter or two of housing...

Jakob uses tried and trusted Saint cranks with super slim Azonic Wicked pedals. His wheelset is a mix of Volar and Supra from Alex Rims, with Mitas Scylla 2.25" rubber.

Lukas Knopf's Rose Bikes The Bruce





Rose Bikes The Bruce 3 Split Camo



Frame: The Bruce, Large

Fork: Fox 36

Wheels: Novatec Crisp, 13T Sprocket

Tires: Kenda Small Block Eight Folding 2.1

Chain: KMC X9SL Gold chain

Cranks: Sram XO

Sprocket: KORE 32T Sprocket

Handlebar: Kore Mega Bar 740mm wide

Stem: Kore Repute

Brake: Avid BB7 SL Road, Odyssey Lever, SST Oryg Cables and Odyssey GTX Gyro

Seat: Chromag

Seatpost: Kore



Lukas uses a classic BMX gyro from Odyssey with a cable actuated disc brake.

Peter Kaiser's Morpheus Vslope





Peter Kaiser is riding for Morpheus, the brand that launched Anthony Messere sky-high to instant fame at CWX in Whistler back in 2011. He chooses the full suspension Vslope with maximum pressure and minimum volume in the suspension. He also has a Pike DJ painted in a classic Judy SL colorway, hopefully, this will be available to the public like the cherry red BoXXer.

Morpheus Vslope



Frame: Morpheus Vslope, Medium

Fork: Rockshox Pike DJ

Shock: Rockshox Monarch RT3, max pressure, reduced volume

Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 305

Crankset: Truvativ Descendant,

Bottom bracket: Custom BB internals with crankstopper

Chainring: Sram 30T

Gear ratio: 30-12T

Chain: Sram PC-XX1

Derailleur: SB1 Chain Tensioner

Pedals: Chromag Synth

Gyro: Trickstuff Trixer Prototype

Brake: Trickstuff Direttissima

Stem: Chromag BZA 35mm

Bar: Chromag BZA 35mm, 740mm

Grips: Chromag Liaison

Headset: Cane Creek 40hi

Tires: Chaoyang Victory 26x2.25, 60psi

Saddle: Chromag Overture





I hope this is the new colorway for the Pike DJ, takes me back to my youth, a place that my BMX-back will never return to. Peter pressures the fork to 150psi with two Bottomless Tokens.

Trickstuff supply prototype Trixer hydraulic gyro and the most expensive brake to throw off dirt jumps ever, the Diretissima.

