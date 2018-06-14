Bike Checks: 3 Slopestyle Bikes From Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

The second stop of Crankworx is with us. Some poor weather meant that the Whip-Off competition from last night has been postponed until Friday, but slopestylers are getting practice in and tricks dialed ready for Sunday's grand finale. Our man in the middle of the action, Szymon Nieborak, beamed over these images of bikes from Jakub Vencl, Lukas Knopf and Peter Kaiser.
Photos: @lunatykJakub Vencl's Rose Bikes The Bruce
Rose Bikes The Bruce
Frame: Rose Bikes The Bruce - brand new with new geo and tubing
Fork: RST Space 100mm
Bars: Azonic Flow 750mm 50mm rise
Stem: Azonic Riot 40mm
Grips: Azonic logo grips
Brake: Shimano XT 160mm disc
Wheels: Alex Rims Volar 3.0 back, Supra 30 front
Cranks: Shimano Saint 170mm 34t chainring
Sprocket: Trialtech 14t
Chain: Sram 8-speed
Pedals: Azonic Wicked
Seat: Spank Tweet
Seatpost: Reverse
Tires: Mitas Scylla 2.25"
Czech sender, Jakub Vencl, is riding a new and updated version of The Bruce
from Rose Bikes. He uses a rare RST Slope fork with 100mm travel, Azonic components and Shimano XT brake and Saint crankset.
No need for a gyro when you have a spare meter or two of housing...
Jakob uses tried and trusted Saint cranks with super slim Azonic Wicked pedals. His wheelset is a mix of Volar and Supra from Alex Rims, with Mitas Scylla 2.25" rubber.
Lukas Knopf's Rose Bikes The Bruce
Rose Bikes The Bruce 3 Split Camo
Frame: The Bruce, Large
Fork: Fox 36
Wheels: Novatec Crisp, 13T Sprocket
Tires: Kenda Small Block Eight Folding 2.1
Chain: KMC X9SL Gold chain
Cranks: Sram XO
Sprocket: KORE 32T Sprocket
Handlebar: Kore Mega Bar 740mm wide
Stem: Kore Repute
Brake: Avid BB7 SL Road, Odyssey Lever, SST Oryg Cables and Odyssey GTX Gyro
Seat: Chromag
Seatpost: Kore
Lukas Knopf from Germany is currently ranked 13th in the FMB World Tour. He is also rocking a new version of The Bruce
with a whole new tubeset and geometry, camouflaged by his 3-way colorway. The parts are from Fox, Novatec, KMC, SRAM, Kore and Chromag
Lukas uses a classic BMX gyro from Odyssey with a cable actuated disc brake.
Peter Kaiser's Morpheus Vslope
Peter Kaiser is riding for Morpheus, the brand that launched Anthony Messere sky-high to instant fame at CWX in Whistler back in 2011. He chooses the full suspension Vslope with maximum pressure and minimum volume in the suspension. He also has a Pike DJ painted in a classic Judy SL colorway, hopefully, this will be available to the public like the cherry red BoXXer.
Morpheus Vslope
Frame: Morpheus Vslope, Medium
Fork: Rockshox Pike DJ
Shock: Rockshox Monarch RT3, max pressure, reduced volume
Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 305
Crankset: Truvativ Descendant,
Bottom bracket: Custom BB internals with crankstopper
Chainring: Sram 30T
Gear ratio: 30-12T
Chain: Sram PC-XX1
Derailleur: SB1 Chain Tensioner
Pedals: Chromag Synth
Gyro: Trickstuff Trixer Prototype
Brake: Trickstuff Direttissima
Stem: Chromag BZA 35mm
Bar: Chromag BZA 35mm, 740mm
Grips: Chromag Liaison
Headset: Cane Creek 40hi
Tires: Chaoyang Victory 26x2.25, 60psi
Saddle: Chromag Overture
Slopestyle kicks off on Saturday at 15:30 CET. For more information about CWX Innsbruck, check out our Essential Guide here
.
