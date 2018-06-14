PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Checks: 3 Slopestyle Bikes From Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 14, 2018
by Paul Aston  
The second stop of Crankworx is with us. Some poor weather meant that the Whip-Off competition from last night has been postponed until Friday, but slopestylers are getting practice in and tricks dialed ready for Sunday's grand finale. Our man in the middle of the action, Szymon Nieborak, beamed over these images of bikes from Jakub Vencl, Lukas Knopf and Peter Kaiser.

Photos: @lunatyk


Jakub Vencl's Rose Bikes The Bruce

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle



Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Rose Bikes The Bruce

Frame: Rose Bikes The Bruce - brand new with new geo and tubing
Fork: RST Space 100mm
Bars: Azonic Flow 750mm 50mm rise
Stem: Azonic Riot 40mm
Grips: Azonic logo grips
Brake: Shimano XT 160mm disc
Wheels: Alex Rims Volar 3.0 back, Supra 30 front
Cranks: Shimano Saint 170mm 34t chainring
Sprocket: Trialtech 14t
Chain: Sram 8-speed
Pedals: Azonic Wicked
Seat: Spank Tweet
Seatpost: Reverse
Tires: Mitas Scylla 2.25"


Czech sender, Jakub Vencl, is riding a new and updated version of The Bruce from Rose Bikes. He uses a rare RST Slope fork with 100mm travel, Azonic components and Shimano XT brake and Saint crankset.


Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
A rare Space fork from RST up front.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
No need for a gyro when you have a spare meter or two of housing...

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Jakob uses tried and trusted Saint cranks with super slim Azonic Wicked pedals. His wheelset is a mix of Volar and Supra from Alex Rims, with Mitas Scylla 2.25" rubber.


Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle




Lukas Knopf's Rose Bikes The Bruce

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle



Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Rose Bikes The Bruce 3 Split Camo

Frame: The Bruce, Large
Fork: Fox 36
Wheels: Novatec Crisp, 13T Sprocket
Tires: Kenda Small Block Eight Folding 2.1
Chain: KMC X9SL Gold chain
Cranks: Sram XO
Sprocket: KORE 32T Sprocket
Handlebar: Kore Mega Bar 740mm wide
Stem: Kore Repute
Brake: Avid BB7 SL Road, Odyssey Lever, SST Oryg Cables and Odyssey GTX Gyro
Seat: Chromag
Seatpost: Kore

Lukas Knopf from Germany is currently ranked 13th in the FMB World Tour. He is also rocking a new version of The Bruce with a whole new tubeset and geometry, camouflaged by his 3-way colorway. The parts are from Fox, Novatec, KMC, SRAM, Kore and Chromag

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Lukas uses a classic BMX gyro from Odyssey with a cable actuated disc brake.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle





Peter Kaiser's Morpheus Vslope

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle


Peter Kaiser is riding for Morpheus, the brand that launched Anthony Messere sky-high to instant fame at CWX in Whistler back in 2011. He chooses the full suspension Vslope with maximum pressure and minimum volume in the suspension. He also has a Pike DJ painted in a classic Judy SL colorway, hopefully, this will be available to the public like the cherry red BoXXer.
Morpheus Vslope

Frame: Morpheus Vslope, Medium
Fork: Rockshox Pike DJ
Shock: Rockshox Monarch RT3, max pressure, reduced volume
Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 305
Crankset: Truvativ Descendant,
Bottom bracket: Custom BB internals with crankstopper
Chainring: Sram 30T
Gear ratio: 30-12T
Chain: Sram PC-XX1
Derailleur: SB1 Chain Tensioner
Pedals: Chromag Synth
Gyro: Trickstuff Trixer Prototype
Brake: Trickstuff Direttissima
Stem: Chromag BZA 35mm
Bar: Chromag BZA 35mm, 740mm
Grips: Chromag Liaison
Headset: Cane Creek 40hi
Tires: Chaoyang Victory 26x2.25, 60psi
Saddle: Chromag Overture



Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
I hope this is the new colorway for the Pike DJ, takes me back to my youth, a place that my BMX-back will never return to. Peter pressures the fork to 150psi with two Bottomless Tokens.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Trickstuff supply prototype Trixer hydraulic gyro and the most expensive brake to throw off dirt jumps ever, the Diretissima.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 slopestyle




Slopestyle kicks off on Saturday at 15:30 CET. For more information about CWX Innsbruck, check out our Essential Guide here.

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx @lunatyk


Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
106754 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
86025 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
70504 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
69137 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
62962 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
40547 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
39451 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Make it Down a World Cup Downhill Course?
35109 views

15 Comments

  • + 15
 That Morpheus looks awesome, especially with the old school just sl color scheme... Then I saw the rear drops and almost barfed!
  • + 1
 the rear looks like ass, but it allows for tons of customization, using this system they can create the shortest chainstays, and is much more secure than traditional bmx drop outs.
  • + 12
 ROCK SHOX do yourself a favor and release the OG JUDY colorway before we revolt!!!
  • + 3
 That's the '97 Judy SL colorway - the first two model years were all yellow with just the RockShox near the fork brace and JudySL by the dropout. These are still awesome though!
  • + 2
 its the 97/98 colour. you're right though and in 1999 they went to total crap! those were horrid
  • + 2
 Judy SL Yellow is back on the menu boys......I remember being in CW Rotorua and talking to the SRAM rep. Told him that RS better do the right thing and bring back the original yellow with the new Judy forks. It's a no brainer.
  • + 1
 Saw the old school yellow Rock Shox. I do not wish to be reminded in any way about those crappy forks. Sometimes the past deserves to be buried for good.
  • + 1
 LOL those were a godsend compared to my INDY C fork!

my first suspension fork haha
picclick.co.uk/1998-Rockshox-Indy-C-63mm-Travel-26-MTB-382436255060.html
  • + 1
 @makripper: Hah! My 1st set of suspension forks were a set of Scott Unishock corbon forks. Shit was flexy as hell!
www.retrobike.co.uk/forum/download/file.php?id=303402
  • + 3
 I was going to paint my Reba's like that!
  • + 3
 "Judy sl is what I meant"
  • + 1
 RST in the house. I don't want to say they used to be a budget brand, but that fork looks good.
  • + 1
 Recognized that judy color. So old I am... ehats nect rs1 or mag20?
  • + 1
 That Judy fork......YES!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.048684
Mobile Version of Website