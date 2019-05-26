5 XC Race Weapons from the 2019 Nove Mesto World Cup

Chloe Woodruff surprised and delighted her US fans with a runaway victory in the short Track race at Nove Mesto. Her feat also marked the debut of Pivot's new dual-suspension race bike, the Mach 4 SL, and was the first-ever victory for the Fox Live Valve electronic suspension system. That's a lot to celebrate, especially considering that the Short Track podium has traditionally been the exclusive domain of hardtail riders - most of whom have their forks pressurized to the moon, or simply locked out.
PB photographer Andy Vathis detailed Team Primaflor Mondraker Rotor's dual-suspension race bike. It's the new F-Podium RR chassis, tricked out with a busload of gram-reducing components from the group's sponsors. Spaniard Pablo Rodriegues placed a respectable 14th in the XCO this weekend.
Frenchman Jordan Sarrou captured tenth place at Nove Mesto riding for the Absolute Absalon team aboard a dual-suspension BMC Fourstroke. Sarrou is considered by many as one to watch this season, joining a cadre of French racers who are rising to prominence in enduro and downhill. The Fourstroke settles the decision whether or not to race with a dropper post, because its lightweight dropper mechanism is integrated into the frame.
BH revealed their latest hardtail under Carlos Coloma at Nove Mesto. The Spanish bike maker did not paint, nor clear coat the carbon, so it gives us some insight into the number and methods with which a high-strength, ultra lightweight frame is constructed.
Conway is a German brand and a new face on the World Cup cross country circuit. Their elite level race bike is the carbon RLC hardtail. This one belongs to Nina Benz, Team Conway X-Sight's U23 rider. Let's have a look.
