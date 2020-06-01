Bike Checks: Alex Volokhov's Rocky Mountain Slayer & Maiden

If there's one brand that you associate with freeride mountain biking it's Rocky Mountain. Simmons, Schley and Tippie coined the term while on Rocky's bikes and made British Columbia the place to be if you wanted to go big on a mountain bike.



The latest rider in that lineage is Alex Volokhov, who announced his deal with the brand earlier this week. The 26-year-old from Nelson has a string of top-quality edits filmed deep in the backwoods and has eyes set on more of the same this year plus some FEST Series sends too. To kick off his time with the brand, Rocky sent him an Instinct, a Slayer and a custom painted Maiden complete with a tribute to fellow BC freerider Jordie Lunn.



Alex sets his bikes up "slow and stiff" and they are set up to take the big hits and compressions that he regularly doles out. We asked Alex for the lowdown on the two bikes at the meatier end of the spectrum, and you can check out all the details below.



Rider Name // Alex Volokhov

Age: 26

Hometown:

Height: 6' / 183cm

Weight: 185lb / 84kg

Instagram: @alexvolokhov_

