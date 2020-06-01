Bike Checks: Alex Volokhov's Rocky Mountain Slayer & Maiden

Jun 1, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Alex Volokhov's
Rocky Mountain Maiden & Slayer
Photography by Calvin Huth

If there's one brand that you associate with freeride mountain biking it's Rocky Mountain. Simmons, Schley and Tippie coined the term while on Rocky's bikes and made British Columbia the place to be if you wanted to go big on a mountain bike.

The latest rider in that lineage is Alex Volokhov, who announced his deal with the brand earlier this week. The 26-year-old from Nelson has a string of top-quality edits filmed deep in the backwoods and has eyes set on more of the same this year plus some FEST Series sends too. To kick off his time with the brand, Rocky sent him an Instinct, a Slayer and a custom painted Maiden complete with a tribute to fellow BC freerider Jordie Lunn.

Alex sets his bikes up "slow and stiff" and they are set up to take the big hits and compressions that he regularly doles out. We asked Alex for the lowdown on the two bikes at the meatier end of the spectrum, and you can check out all the details below.
Rider Name // Alex Volokhov
Age: 26
Hometown:
Height: 6' / 183cm
Weight: 185lb / 84kg
Instagram: @alexvolokhov_


Rocky Mountain Maiden

Details
Frame: Rocky Mountain Maiden (Large)
Shock: DVO Jade - 850lbs Ti spring
Fork: SR Suntour Rux 38 - 90psi and 4/5 air tokens
Wheels: FSA, 27.5"
Tires: Schwalbe Eddy Current - 2.6"
Drivetrain: Box One
Brakes: Hope V4
Cockpit: FSA Gradient, 780mm bars
Size: Large
The biggest set up difference on the two bikes is in the shock. The spring on the Maiden gets an extra 300 lb/in but that's no surprise given it has been built with Fest hits in mind.

Schwalbe's Eddy Current tires, which are aimed primarily at e-bikes, may not be what you expect to see on a freerider's bike but he's not the only pro doing this. We've also seen them on World Cup bikes belonging to Amaury Pierron among others as the blocks are bigger and the tires a bit sturdier than other offerings. Alex goes for 2.6" widths and uses the front and rear-specific treads. Pressure wise, he opts for 32psi front and 30psi rear for general riding duties, but will boost this up to 45/45 for the big jumps and high speeds at Fest.

A Suntour Rux fork that claimed its first World Cup overall this year on the front of Tracey Hannah's bike.
FSA provide wheels and the cockpit for Alex. He goes for 10mm wider bars on his Maiden over his Slayer, 780mm vs 770mm.

A tribute to Jordie Lunn tucked away on the seatstay. The silver Hope brakes to match with the frame also look super trick.



Rocky Mountain Slayer
Details
Frame: Rocky Mountain Slayer (Large)
Shock: Fox DHX 2 - 550lbs steel
Fork: SR Suntour Durolux 36 - 80psi and 4 air tokens
Wheels: FSA Grid, 27.5"
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary - 2.35", 32psi front, 30psi rear
Drivetrain: Box One
Brakes: Hope V4
Cockpit: FSA Gradient, 770mm bars
Size: Large
Alex's Slayer has 27.5" wheels and 180mm of travel.

Alex runs the Box One drivetrain on both bikes, but he uses the 11-speed version on his Slayer and 7 speed on his Maiden.

Another tribute to Jordie, this time on the top tube with the Slayer.


Decisions, decisions...


