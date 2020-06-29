Bike Checks: Antoine Vidal's Commencal Supreme & Meta AM

If you ran a poll as to who was the most underrated rider of 2019, then Antoine Vidal probably should win those stakes.



He went about it quietly, putting a in string of fast, consistent performances to grab the EWS Under-21 title with six race victories and a worst showing of 4th. Of course, performance in the Under-21 field is not always a great predictor of form in the senior competition, but at the Northstar round his time was good enough to have placed him 8th in the elite competition. Alongside this, he managed to grab a French national jersey to allow him to race DH on the world stage. It started slowly, with 14th at Fort William, building up to taking junior silver at the World Champs in Mont St Anne. To cap it all, he popped down under just before Christmas and won Under-19s at the Australian Open in Thredbo, no small feat considering the depth of talent down there.

Rider Name // Antoine Vidal

Age: 19

Hometown: Nimes, France

Height: 5'9 / 175cm

Weight: 155lb / 70kg

Instagram: antoine_vidal07

Commencal Supreme

Details

Frame: Commencal Supreme DH 29

Shock: Rockshox Superdeluxe DH Coil, 475 lb/in

Fork: Rockshox Boxxer World Cup, 130psi, 1 token

Wheels: Spank 350 29, 30mm

Tires: Hutchinson Prototype

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH

Brakes: SRAM Codes

Cockpit: Renthal 800mm

Size: Medium

More info: commencal.com

Unridden. With the lockdown in France the chances to head out shuttling were limited, to say the least, so when we spoke to him he'd only been able to build this bike and gaze longingly at it..

Antoine runs his bars 20mm wider on the DH bike for a little extra leverage.. Out front it's that World Cup mainstay, the Boxxer. Antoine runs quite a stiff spring, but quite low levels of compression damping - he describes it as "fully open."

The newest version of the Supreme has an adjustable idler pulley to fine tune the bike to the track you're racing.

It's 220mm discs front and rear for maximum stopping power. Plenty of rubber on the chainstay to keep things quiet.

Commencal Meta AM 29

Details

Frame: Commencal Meta AM 29

Shock: Rockshox Superdeluxe Ultimate Coil, 450 lb/in

Fork: Rockshox Lyrik 170mm, 80psi, 2 tokens

Wheels: Spank 350 29, 30mm

Tires: Hutchinson Toro + Prototype

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code

Cockpit: Renthal 780mm

Size: Medium

More info: commencal.com

While the DH may be unridden, the Ravanels have private land that meant they could keep playing on bikes through the lockdown - and the Meta was Antoine's weapon of choice during that period.

Like the Boxxer on his DH bike, Antoine describes his compressions damping as "fully open." When asked whether his riding was efficient or aggressive, he simply describes it as "dirty." With a 450lb spring (this is Cecile's spring here) the bike is fairly well balanced from front to rear - which is unusual because in the South of France many riders opt for a slightly softer rear to let them ride behind the fork.

For the time being he has a 32t ring on his Eagle AXS drivetrain. The Commencal team are one of the few outfits that still run bashguards with their chainguides, something most teams seem to have ditched these days.

For enduro he drops the rotors down to a more standard 200mm front and rear. Spank provide the hoops with their 30mm wide 350 rims.

This winter he moved out of his parents' house and in with the Ravanels so he can focus 100% on his training. As well as his ever-growing palmaires, he is studying under the Ravanels to qualify as a trainer for once his riding days are done. All this and he's not even 20 yet - definitely one to watch for the coming years, although don't expect to see him too often at the World Cups; having raced both he finds enduro more fun and wants to concentrate there for the time being.