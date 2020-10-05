Bike Checks: Brook Macdonald & Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summums - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Photos: Matthew Delorme
DH racing is back! And with it comes a sight for sore eyes - the glorious race bikes needed to hit the courses as fast as possible. That's only the cherry on top as we also have the return of Brook Macdonald to racing once again, with a belter of a top ten finish that marks one of the best comebacks in recent memory.
Brook and his team mate, Laurie Greenland, provided us with an eye wateringly fast course preview
of the recent track in Innsbruck for Crankworx, so here is a closer look at the fourth and eighth place bikes of the MS Mondraker pair.
Brook Macdonald
Bike Details
Frame Size Stock L
Wheel Size 29" front & rear
Suspension Fox 40 Heritage Edition fork (85-86psi // 4-5 Tokens) and Fox DHX2 shock (500lb Spring)
Brakes Shimano XTR M9120
Drivetrain Shimano Saint
Cockpit Renthal bars, stem & grips
Wheels & Rubber Ethirteen and Michelin
Laurie Greenland
Bike Details
Frame Size Custom - In between S and M
Wheel Size Mullet - 29" front & 27.5" rear
Suspension Fox 40 Heritage Edition fork (74-76psi // 3 Tokens) and Fox DHX2 shock (500lb Spring)
Brakes Shimano XTR M9120
Drivetrain Shimano Saint
Cockpit Renthal bar, stem & grips
Wheels & Rubber Ethirteen and Michelin
Both are on Fox's DHX2 coil shock with the slightly heavier Brook running a 550lb spring and Laurie on a 500lb. The new Fox 40 in Heritage Edition Battleship grey is up front with Brook being between 85-86psi in the air spring with 4-5 tokens and Laurie running between 74-76psi with 3 tokens.
Both Brook and Laurie run full Shimano XTR brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear.
But for drivetrain duties they rely on the trusty Shimano Saint cranks, derailleur and shifter. A full e*thirteen chain guide is used on both bikes too.
e*thirteen's latest LG1 race carbon wheels are used on both bikes, with Brook on a full 29" setup while Laurie prefers the mullet setup with a 29" front wheel and a 27.5" rear wheel.
Brook is on the Shimano Saint clip pedals while Laurie uses Crankbrothers Mallet DH clips.
Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 bars are used on both bikes, with Brook preferring the 30mm rise options. They're clamped to Rental's direct mount stem. Brook runs their super soft lock on grips while Laurie prefers to run the push on variety.
