Bike Checks: Brook Macdonald & Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summums - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Brook's stock size L with 29" wheels front and rear. Laurie's custom size S/M with a 29" front and a 27.5" rear wheel.

Photos: Matthew Delorme

Brook Macdonald



Bike Details

Frame Size Stock L

Wheel Size 29" front & rear

Suspension Fox 40 Heritage Edition fork (85-86psi // 4-5 Tokens) and Fox DHX2 shock (500lb Spring)

Brakes Shimano XTR M9120

Drivetrain Shimano Saint

Cockpit Renthal bars, stem & grips

Wheels & Rubber Ethirteen and Michelin



Laurie Greenland



Bike Details

Frame Size Custom - In between S and M

Wheel Size Mullet - 29" front & 27.5" rear

Suspension Fox 40 Heritage Edition fork (74-76psi // 3 Tokens) and Fox DHX2 shock (500lb Spring)

Brakes Shimano XTR M9120

Drivetrain Shimano Saint

Cockpit Renthal bar, stem & grips

Wheels & Rubber Ethirteen and Michelin



Both guys are riding the new Mondraker Summum RR bike which sees a shift back to aluminum, compared to the previous composite iteration. The general layout of the frame is similar, however Brook is running a stock L size while Laurie is riding a custom size that sits somewhere between an S and M size frame.

Both are on Fox's DHX2 coil shock with the slightly heavier Brook running a 550lb spring and Laurie on a 500lb. The new Fox 40 in Heritage Edition Battleship grey is up front with Brook being between 85-86psi in the air spring with 4-5 tokens and Laurie running between 74-76psi with 3 tokens.

Both Brook and Laurie run full Shimano XTR brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear.

But for drivetrain duties they rely on the trusty Shimano Saint cranks, derailleur and shifter. A full e*thirteen chain guide is used on both bikes too.

For the Innsbruck track and conditions they were running Michelin DH22 tires front and rear. Brook runs no inserts.

e*thirteen's latest LG1 race carbon wheels are used on both bikes, with Brook on a full 29" setup while Laurie prefers the mullet setup with a 29" front wheel and a 27.5" rear wheel.

Brook is on the Shimano Saint clip pedals while Laurie uses Crankbrothers Mallet DH clips.

Both riders use SDG saddles with a Race Face Next carbon seat post.

Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 bars are used on both bikes, with Brook preferring the 30mm rise options. They're clamped to Rental's direct mount stem. Brook runs their super soft lock on grips while Laurie prefers to run the push on variety.