Bike Checks: Brook Macdonald & Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summums - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 5, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Mondraker Summum
Brook's stock size L with 29" wheels front and rear.
Mondraker Summum
Laurie's custom size S/M with a 29" front and a 27.5" rear wheel.
Photos: Matthew Delorme


DH racing is back! And with it comes a sight for sore eyes - the glorious race bikes needed to hit the courses as fast as possible. That's only the cherry on top as we also have the return of Brook Macdonald to racing once again, with a belter of a top ten finish that marks one of the best comebacks in recent memory.

Brook and his team mate, Laurie Greenland, provided us with an eye wateringly fast course preview of the recent track in Innsbruck for Crankworx, so here is a closer look at the fourth and eighth place bikes of the MS Mondraker pair.


We can t express how good it is to see the Bull Dog racing again. This man is the embodiment of legendary.
Brook Macdonald

Bike Details
Frame Size Stock L
Wheel Size 29" front & rear
Suspension Fox 40 Heritage Edition fork (85-86psi // 4-5 Tokens) and Fox DHX2 shock (500lb Spring)
Brakes Shimano XTR M9120
Drivetrain Shimano Saint
Cockpit Renthal bars, stem & grips
Wheels & Rubber Ethirteen and Michelin

Laurie Greenland on his way to fourth place.
Laurie Greenland

Bike Details
Frame Size Custom - In between S and M
Wheel Size Mullet - 29" front & 27.5" rear
Suspension Fox 40 Heritage Edition fork (74-76psi // 3 Tokens) and Fox DHX2 shock (500lb Spring)
Brakes Shimano XTR M9120
Drivetrain Shimano Saint
Cockpit Renthal bar, stem & grips
Wheels & Rubber Ethirteen and Michelin

Mondraker Summum
Both guys are riding the new Mondraker Summum RR bike which sees a shift back to aluminum, compared to the previous composite iteration. The general layout of the frame is similar, however Brook is running a stock L size while Laurie is riding a custom size that sits somewhere between an S and M size frame.

Mondraker Summum
Mondraker Summum
Both are on Fox's DHX2 coil shock with the slightly heavier Brook running a 550lb spring and Laurie on a 500lb. The new Fox 40 in Heritage Edition Battleship grey is up front with Brook being between 85-86psi in the air spring with 4-5 tokens and Laurie running between 74-76psi with 3 tokens.

Mondraker Summum
Mondraker Summum
Both Brook and Laurie run full Shimano XTR brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear.

Mondraker Summum
Mondraker Summum
But for drivetrain duties they rely on the trusty Shimano Saint cranks, derailleur and shifter. A full e*thirteen chain guide is used on both bikes too.

Mondraker Summum
For the Innsbruck track and conditions they were running Michelin DH22 tires front and rear. Brook runs no inserts.

Mondraker Summum
Mondraker Summum
e*thirteen's latest LG1 race carbon wheels are used on both bikes, with Brook on a full 29" setup while Laurie prefers the mullet setup with a 29" front wheel and a 27.5" rear wheel.

Mondraker Summum
Mondraker Summum
Brook is on the Shimano Saint clip pedals while Laurie uses Crankbrothers Mallet DH clips.

Mondraker Summum
Both riders use SDG saddles with a Race Face Next carbon seat post.

Mondraker Summum
Mondraker Summum
Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 bars are used on both bikes, with Brook preferring the 30mm rise options. They're clamped to Rental's direct mount stem. Brook runs their super soft lock on grips while Laurie prefers to run the push on variety.


