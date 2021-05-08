Comparing Anne Terpstra & Nadine Rieder's Ghost Lector FS Race Bikes - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

Photos: Andy Vathis
The XC World Cup is back this weekend in Albstadt for the start of the 2021 race season. As it's the first stop of the World Cup there are plenty of fresh bikes to look at and we have brought together the Ghost Lector FS race bike that we first saw in Nove Mesto last year
. So let's take a look at how Anne Terpstra and Nadine Rieder choose to run their race machines and what differences there are between their setups.
Anne TerpstraInstagram @mtbanneBike DetailsWheel Size
29"Fork
RockShox Sid Ultimate (100mm of travel, 75psi and 9 clicks for closed)Shock:
RockShox Sid Luxe Ultimate (180psi and 7 clicks from closed)Drivetrain:
SRAM XX1 AXSBrakes:
SRAM Level Ultimate (160/160mm rotors)Cockpit
Bike Ahead Composites integrated bar and stemWheels:
Bike Ahead Composites Biturbo RSTires:
Maxxis Aspen ST 2.25 (1.1 & 1.3 bar with tire inserts)
Nadine RiederInstagram: @riedernadineBike DetailsWheel Size:
29"Fork:
RockShox Sid Ultimate (35mm stanchions, 120mm of travel, 72psi and 9 clicks for closed)Shock:
RockShox Sid Luxe Ultimate (185psi and 10 clicks from closed)Drivetrain:
SRAM XX1 AXSBrakes:
SRAM Level Ultimate (180/160mm rotors)Cockpit:
Bike Ahead Composites bar and Tune Geiles Teil 4.0 stemWheels:
Bike Ahead Composites Biturbo RSTires:
Maxxis Aspen 2.25 (1.3 & 1.5 bar with tire inserts)
When it comes to their cockpit setup Anne Terpstra and Nadine Rieder have taken slightly different approaches. Anne has chosen an integrated bar and stem combo that we are told is also from Bike Ahead Composites although it doesn't look to be available to the public just yet. Nadine's cockpit is more conventional with a Bike Ahead Composites carbon bar and a Tune Geiles Teil 4.0 stem in gold.
One of the biggest differences between Anne's and Nadine's bikes is created by the Ghost SuperFit system. The system uses over 100,000 anonymous data sets of human proportions, allowing Ghost to create five gender-neutral standard rider sizes. Ghost takes these findings and the 'SuperFit' algorithm to work out the optimal position on the bike. The algorithm then uses the ergonomic data to consider the ideal geometry of the bike which includes bar width and suspension travel.
Anne is running a smaller size frame and a shorter 100mm fork with 160mm rotors front and rear. Nadine's larger size bike is equipped with a RockShox SID 120mm fork and it swaps the smaller 160mm rotor up front to 180mm.
Another difference in the cockpit setups between the two races comes from their suspension lockout and dropper post remotes. Nadine has opted for a RockShox TwistLoc to adjust her suspension lockout with a standard AXS remote for the dropper. Anne has switched hers up with a lockout lever for suspension duties and a Blip device on the right side of her bars for the AXS dropper post.
Looking at tire choice both riders have selected the Maxxis' Aspen for their race rigs, but Anne Terpstra has chosen to go for the low profile Aspen ST front and rear. Nadine is running the standard Aspen offering. They are running tire inserts in both wheels with Anne choosing 1.1 and 1.3 bar in her tires (16 and 19 psi), while Nadine has set her tires at 1.3 and 1.5 bar (19 and 22 psi).
One more noteworthy difference between the two Ghost Lector FS race bikes is Nadine's choice to run a minimal chain guide to add an extra level of security. Anne Terpstra is not running an extra safety net for her chain.
I remember seeing these wheels on Ghost bikes in U23, in 2019, and am still wondering why only one (or perhaps two) riders are using them in all of UCI XC.
Whatever the reason, they are the Motomags of the New Millenium.
