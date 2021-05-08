Comparing Anne Terpstra & Nadine Rieder's Ghost Lector FS Race Bikes - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

Photos: Andy Vathis

Anne Terpstra

Instagram @mtbanne



Bike Details

Wheel Size 29"

Fork RockShox Sid Ultimate (100mm of travel, 75psi and 9 clicks for closed)

Shock: RockShox Sid Luxe Ultimate (180psi and 7 clicks from closed)

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate (160/160mm rotors)

Cockpit Bike Ahead Composites integrated bar and stem

Wheels: Bike Ahead Composites Biturbo RS

Tires: Maxxis Aspen ST 2.25 (1.1 & 1.3 bar with tire inserts)

Nadine Rieder

Instagram: @riedernadine



Bike Details

Wheel Size: 29"

Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate (35mm stanchions, 120mm of travel, 72psi and 9 clicks for closed)

Shock: RockShox Sid Luxe Ultimate (185psi and 10 clicks from closed)

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate (180/160mm rotors)

Cockpit: Bike Ahead Composites bar and Tune Geiles Teil 4.0 stem

Wheels: Bike Ahead Composites Biturbo RS

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 2.25 (1.3 & 1.5 bar with tire inserts)

This year the Ghost team is running Bike Ahead Composites' Biturbo RS six spoke carbon wheels. The wheels are made in Germany using a six spoke monocoque construction with an inner width of 27mm. The pair of 29" wheels has a claimed weight of just 1249 grams.

When it comes to their cockpit setup Anne Terpstra and Nadine Rieder have taken slightly different approaches. Anne has chosen an integrated bar and stem combo that we are told is also from Bike Ahead Composites although it doesn't look to be available to the public just yet. Nadine's cockpit is more conventional with a Bike Ahead Composites carbon bar and a Tune Geiles Teil 4.0 stem in gold.

The larger 180mm rotor up front on Nadine Rieder's Lector FS paired with the 120mm RockShox SID Ultimate with 35mm stanchions.

Another difference in the cockpit setups between the two races comes from their suspension lockout and dropper post remotes. Nadine has opted for a RockShox TwistLoc to adjust her suspension lockout with a standard AXS remote for the dropper. Anne has switched hers up with a lockout lever for suspension duties and a Blip device on the right side of her bars for the AXS dropper post.

Looking at tire choice both riders have selected the Maxxis' Aspen for their race rigs, but Anne Terpstra has chosen to go for the low profile Aspen ST front and rear. Nadine is running the standard Aspen offering. They are running tire inserts in both wheels with Anne choosing 1.1 and 1.3 bar in her tires (16 and 19 psi), while Nadine has set her tires at 1.3 and 1.5 bar (19 and 22 psi).

One more noteworthy difference between the two Ghost Lector FS race bikes is Nadine's choice to run a minimal chain guide to add an extra level of security. Anne Terpstra is not running an extra safety net for her chain.