Comparing Anne Terpstra & Nadine Rieder's Ghost Lector FS Race Bikes - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

May 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Ghost Lector FS - Anne Terpstra and Nadine Rieder
Photos: Andy Vathis


The XC World Cup is back this weekend in Albstadt for the start of the 2021 race season. As it's the first stop of the World Cup there are plenty of fresh bikes to look at and we have brought together the Ghost Lector FS race bike that we first saw in Nove Mesto last year. So let's take a look at how Anne Terpstra and Nadine Rieder choose to run their race machines and what differences there are between their setups.


Anne Terpstra
Anne Terpstra
Instagram @mtbanne

Bike Details
Wheel Size 29"
Fork RockShox Sid Ultimate (100mm of travel, 75psi and 9 clicks for closed)
Shock: RockShox Sid Luxe Ultimate (180psi and 7 clicks from closed)
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate (160/160mm rotors)
Cockpit Bike Ahead Composites integrated bar and stem
Wheels: Bike Ahead Composites Biturbo RS
Tires: Maxxis Aspen ST 2.25 (1.1 & 1.3 bar with tire inserts)

Nadine Rieder
Nadine Rieder
Instagram: @riedernadine

Bike Details
Wheel Size: 29"
Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate (35mm stanchions, 120mm of travel, 72psi and 9 clicks for closed)
Shock: RockShox Sid Luxe Ultimate (185psi and 10 clicks from closed)
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate (180/160mm rotors)
Cockpit: Bike Ahead Composites bar and Tune Geiles Teil 4.0 stem
Wheels: Bike Ahead Composites Biturbo RS
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 2.25 (1.3 & 1.5 bar with tire inserts)

Anne Terpstra
This year the Ghost team is running Bike Ahead Composites' Biturbo RS six spoke carbon wheels. The wheels are made in Germany using a six spoke monocoque construction with an inner width of 27mm. The pair of 29" wheels has a claimed weight of just 1249 grams.

Anne Terpstra
Nadine Rieder
When it comes to their cockpit setup Anne Terpstra and Nadine Rieder have taken slightly different approaches. Anne has chosen an integrated bar and stem combo that we are told is also from Bike Ahead Composites although it doesn't look to be available to the public just yet. Nadine's cockpit is more conventional with a Bike Ahead Composites carbon bar and a Tune Geiles Teil 4.0 stem in gold.

Nadine Rieder

One of the biggest differences between Anne's and Nadine's bikes is created by the Ghost SuperFit system. The system uses over 100,000 anonymous data sets of human proportions, allowing Ghost to create five gender-neutral standard rider sizes. Ghost takes these findings and the 'SuperFit' algorithm to work out the optimal position on the bike. The algorithm then uses the ergonomic data to consider the ideal geometry of the bike which includes bar width and suspension travel.

Anne is running a smaller size frame and a shorter 100mm fork with 160mm rotors front and rear. Nadine's larger size bike is equipped with a RockShox SID 120mm fork and it swaps the smaller 160mm rotor up front to 180mm.

Nadine Rieder
The larger 180mm rotor up front on Nadine Rieder's Lector FS paired with the 120mm RockShox SID Ultimate with 35mm stanchions.

Nadine Rieder
Anne Terpstra
Another difference in the cockpit setups between the two races comes from their suspension lockout and dropper post remotes. Nadine has opted for a RockShox TwistLoc to adjust her suspension lockout with a standard AXS remote for the dropper. Anne has switched hers up with a lockout lever for suspension duties and a Blip device on the right side of her bars for the AXS dropper post.

Anne Terpstra
Anne Terpstra
Looking at tire choice both riders have selected the Maxxis' Aspen for their race rigs, but Anne Terpstra has chosen to go for the low profile Aspen ST front and rear. Nadine is running the standard Aspen offering. They are running tire inserts in both wheels with Anne choosing 1.1 and 1.3 bar in her tires (16 and 19 psi), while Nadine has set her tires at 1.3 and 1.5 bar (19 and 22 psi).

Anne Terpstra

Nadine Rieder
Anne Terpstra
One more noteworthy difference between the two Ghost Lector FS race bikes is Nadine's choice to run a minimal chain guide to add an extra level of security. Anne Terpstra is not running an extra safety net for her chain.

Anne Terpstra
Nadine Rieder


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Pretty interesting TBH. I appreciate the detailed article.
I remember seeing these wheels on Ghost bikes in U23, in 2019, and am still wondering why only one (or perhaps two) riders are using them in all of UCI XC.
Whatever the reason, they are the Motomags of the New Millenium.
  • 4 0
 I know nothing about the pros and cons of those monocoque wheels, but they sure are a head turner.
  • 1 0
 These wheels scare the crap out of me. Imagine getting your arm/leg stuck in there as it's spinning. Spokes make that harder bc of the smaller gaps, and also a spoke would probably at least bend (if not break entirely) if I stuck my foot in. I'm not so sure this carbon will be so pliable.
  • 2 0
 Thank christ it's the 90s again.
  • 1 0
 Can I get my 90's music, hair, and energy levels back as well?

