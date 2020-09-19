Bike Checks: Comparing Jesse Melamed & Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Altitudes - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

We are in a unique position because what we ride at home is just really sick. So basically you ride at home and the bike that you want to ride is more supportive so it supports you in the corners and traction isn’t really as much of a goal because the dirt is so good.



So you come to Europe and generally, there is less traction, it is chunkier and it is sketchier. You are less comfortable so you tend to need a more reactive bike that is focused more on the traction. Because you are never able to push that hard here where you need the support because there is just less traction and the corners are less built up.



We end up going quite a bit softer when we are in Europe compared to at home. I took out five psi in the fork since coming here and less compression and things like that. It is definitely a steep learning curve, especially on a new bike when you haven’t raced it in Europe yet. You get here and you have to just start again. — Remi