Bike Checks: Comparing Jesse Melamed & Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Altitudes - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Sep 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Rocky Mountain Altitude
Photos: Matthew Delorme


The EWS is back this weekend for its second of three rounds in 2020. After the Rocky Mountain team were riding around in Zermatt on a 'secret' new bike the 2021 Altitude has now been revealed, so let's take a look at how Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin choose to run their race bikes and what differences there are between their setups.


Rocky Mountain Altitude
Jesse Melamed
Height 170 cm/ 5'7"
Weight 68kg / 152lbs
Instagram @jessemelamed

Bike Details
Frame Size Medium (Custom Ride9 Chip)
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension Fox 38 (170mm // 44mm Offset // 80psi // 2 Tokens) and Fox DHX (425lb Spring)
Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XTR
Cockpit RaceFace and OneUp
Wheels & Rubber RaceFace and Maxxis

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Remi Gauvin
Height 177cm / 5'10"
Weight 80kg / 180 lb
Instagram: @remi.the.semi

Bike Details
Frame Size Large (Ride9 setting 2)
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension Fox 38 (170mm // 44mm Offset // 102psi // 3 Tokens) and Fox DHX (500lb Spring)
Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XTR
Cockpit RaceFace and OneUp
Wheels & Rubber RaceFace and Maxxis

Rocky Mountain Altitude

bigquotesWe are in a unique position because what we ride at home is just really sick. So basically you ride at home and the bike that you want to ride is more supportive so it supports you in the corners and traction isn’t really as much of a goal because the dirt is so good.

So you come to Europe and generally, there is less traction, it is chunkier and it is sketchier. You are less comfortable so you tend to need a more reactive bike that is focused more on the traction. Because you are never able to push that hard here where you need the support because there is just less traction and the corners are less built up.

We end up going quite a bit softer when we are in Europe compared to at home. I took out five psi in the fork since coming here and less compression and things like that. It is definitely a steep learning curve, especially on a new bike when you haven’t raced it in Europe yet. You get here and you have to just start again. Remi

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rocky Mountain Altitude

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Jesse is running a custom Ride9 chip but Remi has gone back to the standard chip after initially using the custom offering.

bigquotesBasically we had spent a lot of time on the Slayer, nearly all of winter, we were planning on racing that for the first two rounds then we would be on this bike. Getting on this bike and any new bike it is very difficult to dial in and find your place on it really. We were kind of struggling to set it up so we asked for a position between 2 and 3 as we liked parts of three and we liked parts of two and then it just happened that it was the exact leverage curve of the Slayer so that's maybe why we quickly felt comfortable with it. Jesse

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rocky Mountain Altitude

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rocky Mountain Altitude
The new Altitude has a flip chip that can adjust the chainstay length - Remi and Jesse have a custom one that splits the difference between the long and short position.

Rocky Mountain Altitude
While both riders are using the same Shimano XTR drivetrain Jesse runs a 45 tooth cassette over the large 50 tooth that Remi has on his bike.

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rocky Mountain Altitude
One of the few differences when it comes to their cockpit setup are Jesse's cut down grips for his smaller hands.

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rocky Mountain Altitude
Jesse chooses to run the Mallet E pedals (right) whereas Remi chooses the Mallet DH.

Rocky Mountain Altitude

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rocky Mountain Altitude

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Both riders run the same bar and stem combo with a 35mm bar rise and 40mm stem. But Jesse opts for a 740mm bar over Remi's 760mm width.

Rocky Mountain Altitude


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Altitude Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin Enduro World Series Ews Pietra Ligure 2020


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
121638 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
82726 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
63102 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
51347 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
50805 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
36164 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler
34232 views
Lukas Weilenmann Breaks 9 Vertebrae in Triple Flip Attempt
34093 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 Forget about the bikes for a second and let's compare their footwear please
  • 1 1
 What the heck? Custom ride 9 position, custom chainstay length... Why the hell did Rocky created these adjustability if their athletes don't even use and like them.


Also really weird to have an altitude 170/160 when you have a Slayer 170/170 with a similar leverage curve as Jesse said.

Weird decisions from Rocky. But the bike stills looks nice!
  • 1 2
 A lot of good details in here but a lot left out as well. Crank length? Chain ring size? Dropper length? Tire pressure? Headset spacers? Doesn't seem like too much additional work to get these details.

Pinkbike should have a template for bike checks so that ALL of the details are covered off.
  • 2 0
 Love these write ups, and stoked to see these boys back on the racetrack!
  • 1 0
 Remi @ 5-10 and 180, doesnt look like he weighs that much, dudes solid!
  • 1 0
 Good to see Jesse running spd flip-flops for this race.
  • 1 0
 Tyre pressures

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010135
Mobile Version of Website