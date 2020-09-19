Bike Checks: Comparing Jesse Melamed & Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Altitudes - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Photos: Matthew Delorme
The EWS is back this weekend for its second of three rounds in 2020. After the Rocky Mountain team were riding around in Zermatt on a 'secret'
new bike the 2021 Altitude
has now been revealed, so let's take a look at how Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin choose to run their race bikes and what differences there are between their setups.
Jesse MelamedHeight
170 cm/ 5'7" Weight
68kg / 152lbsInstagram @jessemelamedBike DetailsFrame Size
Medium (Custom Ride9 Chip)Wheel Size
29"Suspension
Fox 38 (170mm // 44mm Offset // 80psi // 2 Tokens) and Fox DHX (425lb Spring)Drivetrain & Brakes
Shimano XTRCockpit
RaceFace and OneUpWheels & Rubber
RaceFace and Maxxis
Remi GauvinHeight
177cm / 5'10"Weight
80kg / 180 lbInstagram: @remi.the.semiBike DetailsFrame Size
Large (Ride9 setting 2)Wheel Size
29"Suspension
Fox 38 (170mm // 44mm Offset // 102psi // 3 Tokens) and Fox DHX (500lb Spring)Drivetrain & Brakes
Shimano XTRCockpit
RaceFace and OneUpWheels & Rubber
RaceFace and Maxxis
|We are in a unique position because what we ride at home is just really sick. So basically you ride at home and the bike that you want to ride is more supportive so it supports you in the corners and traction isn’t really as much of a goal because the dirt is so good.
So you come to Europe and generally, there is less traction, it is chunkier and it is sketchier. You are less comfortable so you tend to need a more reactive bike that is focused more on the traction. Because you are never able to push that hard here where you need the support because there is just less traction and the corners are less built up.
We end up going quite a bit softer when we are in Europe compared to at home. I took out five psi in the fork since coming here and less compression and things like that. It is definitely a steep learning curve, especially on a new bike when you haven’t raced it in Europe yet. You get here and you have to just start again.— Remi
|Basically we had spent a lot of time on the Slayer, nearly all of winter, we were planning on racing that for the first two rounds then we would be on this bike. Getting on this bike and any new bike it is very difficult to dial in and find your place on it really. We were kind of struggling to set it up so we asked for a position between 2 and 3 as we liked parts of three and we liked parts of two and then it just happened that it was the exact leverage curve of the Slayer so that's maybe why we quickly felt comfortable with it.— Jesse
The new Altitude has a flip chip that can adjust the chainstay length - Remi and Jesse have a custom one that splits the difference between the long and short position.
One of the few differences when it comes to their cockpit setup are Jesse's cut down grips for his smaller hands.
Jesse chooses to run the Mallet E pedals (right) whereas Remi chooses the Mallet DH.
Pinkbike should have a template for bike checks so that ALL of the details are covered off.
