Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks

Oct 1, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney have come into the 2020 World Cup season with a pair of custom painted bikes that are sure to make them unmissable, even in the gloomy weather of Nove Mesto.

Nino is on a purple and blue Scott Spark that is complemented with purple shoes, gloves and helmet that we saw tearing through the field today after he recovered from a weak start. Kate kept her signature colourway near the front of the race all afternoon, but just missed out on the podium as she finished in sixth, 20 seconds off Laura Stiggers' hardtail heroics in fifth.

For these bike checks we wanted to get a good look at the new colours and the pair's setups for Nove Mesto. If you want a more in-depth look at their base setups, check our bike vs bike piece from earlier in the year, here.

The Riders

Kate Courtney
Fresh shiny new lid for Kate Courtney this week.

Height: 162 cm
Weight: 54 kg
Age: 24
Instagram: @kateplusfate
Nino Schurter
Job done for Nino Schurter.

Height: 173 cm
Weight: 68 kg
Age: 34
Instagram: @nschurter

Kate Courtney


Unlike Nino, Kate goes for the SL Sid with 100mm of travel. She's much lighter than Nino so the SL helps her shave some grams for a better power to weight ratio. Kate is running two tokens in her fork here at Nove Mesto. Nino opts for the Ultimate and gets 10mm of extra travel for cushioning.

Tire choice has been a big talking point given the changeable weather in the Czech Republic this week. Kate is on Aspens and has been switching between 2.25" and 2.4" widths to try and find the right mix. The 2.4s may be heavier but the extra comfort they provide is all the more valuable when it comes to lap 5 of a race and she's on the limit.

Kate Courtney's grip blips are from the SRAM Red AXS time trial road groupset and allow her to combine Scott's lockout systems with her AXS dropper.

Kate's mechanic has also cut down her left-hand grip to get her fingers closer to the controls.

Kate has been puzzling over the size of her Blackbox Power chainrings too, but her mechanic thinks that they will settle with 34T for the short track and 32T for the XCO.

This minimalist device adds a little extra security against a dropped chain.

A carbon Topeak bottle cage shows that Kate is determined to pinch grams wherever she can.

SRAM Level brakes provide the stopping power

The Synchros Fraser bar might not be for everyone but it undeniably makes for a clean stem area.

Both riders have oil slick clipless pedals from HT.

Nino Schurter


Nino pairs his 110mm fork with 120mm of rear travel.

When asked what size chainring he runs, the answer for Schurter will normally be, "the biggest possible." In this case, it's a 38T Blackbox Power ring.

Interestingly, Schurter has stuck with the 10-50T cassette from SRAM, not opting to go for the 52T extender. But then, he probably doesn't need it unlike some of us spaghetti-legged mortals.

A -30° rise on Nino's Fraser stem.

His signature bars measure 680mm in width.

Nino s mechanic made him a custom lip on his lever to make actuating it a lot easier during racing.
Nino's mechanic made him a custom lip on his AXS paddle to make actuating it a lot easier during racing.


There are purple accents everywhere on this bike.


20 Comments

  • 6 0
 680mm , dayyyyyum
  • 3 0
 Damn both color schemes are sexy as hell. Not an XC guy myself, but can appreciate the machines
  • 4 1
 hopefully he likes the sweep on those bars..
  • 7 0
 You think there's a chance he doesn't like the sweep on his signature bars?
  • 1 0
 @Bob-Agg: def holding him back
  • 1 0
 Shurter should just bolt his bars to the fork crown already. Wink His bars seem to be doing the limbo and getting lower and lower.
  • 3 1
 Underforking must be the next big thing.
  • 1 0
 Also the reverse mullet. 27.5 front -- 29 rear.
  • 1 0
 Nino's cockpit from above look sooo scary with those bars, I'll be over those in not time Smile
  • 1 0
 Anodized purple is for life!
  • 1 0
 Very sexy pose there by Nino.
  • 1 0
 Who makes those bars? Hard to tell.
  • 1 0
 has underforking been a thing in XC?
  • 1 0
 I want that chainring!
  • 3 4
 Please don’t tell me anodized purple is back..
  • 4 0
 Ride what ever color makes you happy. Great to have choices
  • 4 0
 My bike is purple what's wrong with that?
  • 4 0
 It never left baby
  • 1 0
 It left???
  • 1 0
 Why would you even bring this up? Literally nothing on this bike has ano purple lol all i see is TI and painted carbon

