Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks

Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney have come into the 2020 World Cup season with a pair of custom painted bikes that are sure to make them unmissable, even in the gloomy weather of Nove Mesto.
Nino is on a purple and blue Scott Spark that is complemented with purple shoes, gloves and helmet that we saw tearing through the field today after he recovered from a weak start. Kate kept her signature colourway near the front of the race all afternoon, but just missed out on the podium as she finished in sixth, 20 seconds off Laura Stiggers' hardtail heroics in fifth.
For these bike checks we wanted to get a good look at the new colours and the pair's setups for Nove Mesto.
Kate Courtney
Kate's mechanic has also cut down her left-hand grip to get her fingers closer to the controls.
There are purple accents everywhere on this bike.
