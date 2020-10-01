Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks

The Riders

Kate Courtney



Height: 162 cm

Weight: 54 kg

Age: 24

Instagram: @kateplusfate

Height: 173 cm

Weight: 68 kg

Age: 34

Instagram: @nschurter

Kate Courtney

Unlike Nino, Kate goes for the SL Sid with 100mm of travel. She's much lighter than Nino so the SL helps her shave some grams for a better power to weight ratio. Kate is running two tokens in her fork here at Nove Mesto. Nino opts for the Ultimate and gets 10mm of extra travel for cushioning.

Tire choice has been a big talking point given the changeable weather in the Czech Republic this week. Kate is on Aspens and has been switching between 2.25" and 2.4" widths to try and find the right mix. The 2.4s may be heavier but the extra comfort they provide is all the more valuable when it comes to lap 5 of a race and she's on the limit.

Kate Courtney's grip blips are from the SRAM Red AXS time trial road groupset and allow her to combine Scott's lockout systems with her AXS dropper.

Kate's mechanic has also cut down her left-hand grip to get her fingers closer to the controls.

Kate has been puzzling over the size of her Blackbox Power chainrings too, but her mechanic thinks that they will settle with 34T for the short track and 32T for the XCO.

This minimalist device adds a little extra security against a dropped chain.

A carbon Topeak bottle cage shows that Kate is determined to pinch grams wherever she can.

SRAM Level brakes provide the stopping power

The Synchros Fraser bar might not be for everyone but it undeniably makes for a clean stem area.

Both riders have oil slick clipless pedals from HT.

Nino Schurter

Nino pairs his 110mm fork with 120mm of rear travel.

When asked what size chainring he runs, the answer for Schurter will normally be, "the biggest possible." In this case, it's a 38T Blackbox Power ring.

Interestingly, Schurter has stuck with the 10-50T cassette from SRAM, not opting to go for the 52T extender. But then, he probably doesn't need it unlike some of us spaghetti-legged mortals.

A -30° rise on Nino's Fraser stem.

His signature bars measure 680mm in width.

Nino's mechanic made him a custom lip on his AXS paddle to make actuating it a lot easier during racing.

There are purple accents everywhere on this bike.