News
Video: Lourdes Downhill Pre-Season Testing | UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Apr 26, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Follow
Following
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
asapyohanes
(6 mins ago)
The rob warner issue aside ... what I´ve heard from most of the pros was pretty positive. We´ll see in Lenzerheide but having a test event is a good move after a regime change so I think this will only improve the final product
[Reply]
2
0
Ar-Men135
(19 mins ago)
boooooring. we want ROB !
[Reply]
1
0
tjbiker38
(20 mins ago)
My hopes are not high.....
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(15 mins ago)
i.gifer.com/8qnG.gif
[Reply]
