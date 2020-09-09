Bike Components' Special Edition RAAW Madonna V2 - Across the Pond Beaver

Sometimes, you just have to be in the right place at the right time. Or have the right neighbours. But let’s be honest here: For the visual aspect alone, you could do without our silver wheelset on this bike. It goes without saying that it is in no way inferior to the bike, also from a technical point of view. It is definitely stable, relatively light and with the unobtrusive sound of the new freehub, you can enjoy every descent and simply enjoy biking. — Tim, Newmen Components