New Products & Updates From Bell, SRAM, Formula - Bike Connection 2018

Bell Fusion-9

The Fusion-9 appears to have all the features of the carbon Full-9 helmet including a breakaway peak and camera mount.

SRAM's Eagle Ecosystem

Spot the difference? The update is almost invisible but should improve the feel and reliability of the SuperDeluxe even further.

... and the machined version of the retrofittable new can.

The old can with the stamped dimple...

If you're an eMTB rider, shorter cranks should be first on your upgrade list, especially for the ca. €50 price tag.

Formula Cura4 - First Run

The SpeedLock (hidden under the rubber cover on the left) from Formula is a quick and easy way to decouple your brake hose without needing to re-bleed it.