New Products & Updates From Bell, SRAM, Formula - Bike Connection 2018

Bell Fusion-9
Bell probably had the most interesting presentation of the Bike Connection week. Although they didn't join the Bike Connection to launch a new product, they presented their history and direction, and it's clear to see they are purely performance and safety focused - fashion simply takes a back seat for the brand. They wouldn't let on any of the details of this helmet, but it is called the Fusion-9 and will be a budget version of the carbon shelled Full 9 flagship MTB helmet.
Going on looks alone, the Fusion-9 seems to have all the features of the Full-9 but with a composite shell instead of carbon: hollow plastic breakaway peak screws, integrated camera mount, and inflatable airbag removal compatibility. More details will be released at Eurobike soon.
The Fusion-9 appears to have all the features of the carbon Full-9 helmet including a breakaway peak and camera mount.
SRAM's Eagle Ecosystem
SRAM didn't have anything particularly new to show that we haven't seen in a product launch or press release over the last few months, but they were keen to explain what they have dub'd
the 'Eagle Ecosystem.' It started with the super high-end XX1, followed by X01 Eagle, now we have the cheaper GX and even cheaper NX groupsets. Every single part of the Eagle Ecosystem (excluding the non-XD-driver NX cassette) is compatible across the range, so you can mix an match parts to suit your budget, or find a spare in a pinch that might not match your groupset, but will still work with it.
If you are on a specific budget, SRAM's recommendation is to get the highest tier chain you can afford and save money on things like crankarms whose specific materials, finish and weight is not so crucial to performance. Architecturally the chains are identical, but the harder, more durable metals used in XX1/X01, along with additional heat treatments and finishes mean they’ll last a lot longer and keep your cassette and chainring in better condition too.
For 2019, the Super Deluxe air cans have had an almost invisible upgrade. The original cans used dimples stamped from the inside of the can by machine to allow air to pass between and regulate the positive and negative chambers; after investing in a hyper-expensive measuring machine, they realized that the stamping process was minutely ovalizing the can, so slightly in fact that none of their other machines could measure the deformation or be seen by eye. Enter another stupidly expensive machine and they now machine three tiny dimples into the inside of the can, which is said to improve sealing and reliability, and make the switching of air unnoticeable when cycling the shock. You can check which version you have by looking for the stamped dimples on the outside of the can.
If you are anti-eMTB, stop reading here before you get you e-knickers in a twist:
Eagle is now available for eMTB. At the heart of the groupset is the NX cassette (non-XD-driver), and as mentioned above you can spec the rest of the drivetrain with any tier of Eagle offerings, from NX to XX1. SRAM have tested this cassette under eMTB applications and believe it is the most suitable for use on eMTBs after their EX1 8-speed system.
Another update is 'one-click' shifter options for each Eagle group. The one-click idea is from their eMTB specific EX1 groupset which they still promote as their premium product (and I believe currently the only suitable eMTB option; the one-click idea makes shifting more reliable on electric-assist bikes as it prevents the rider from changing through multiple gears and putting down an extra 250w of power at the same time which often leads to drivetrain damage. If you want to run more affordable Eagle on your eMTB, then you can have the benefit of the one-click shifter.
Super short cranks for all! I moan about this in every eMTB review: I think shorter cranks are imperative for an eMTB to clean technical climbs where you travel faster and need to keep cadence up to clean them. Unexperienced eMTB'ers say you can just time your pedaling around obstacles, but in reality, you are going to strike more things more often. SRAM now make a range of EX1 cranks arms in 150, 155, 160, and 165mm lengths to retro-fit Bosch, Yamaha and Brose motors for around €50; shorter cranks are a must-have upgrade for your eMTB.
Formula Cura4 - First Run
I was a fan of the previous Cura,
the two-piston brake that rivaled many four pistons systems regarding usable power and feel. The Cura4 is now available and features the same lever with a more powerful four-piston caliper and useful SpeedLock connector that allows the brake line to be easily split from the caliper without needing to be bled.
The rotor is a new design that supposed to be quieter than the previous drilled design, which is still available. Formula says that some riders didn't like the noise of the old rotor as the edges of the drilled holes bite into the brake pad surface. This didn't bother me during the review, but with many of their customers coming from a trials background, they like the noise because they can hear their brakes working, where, in general, most mountain bikers like things as silent as possible.
The SpeedLock (hidden under the rubber cover on the left) from Formula is a quick and easy way to decouple your brake hose without needing to re-bleed it.
A couple of runs in Les Gets proved that these brakes have a very similar feeling to the Cura, but with plenty more power in reserve. The feeling at the start of the lever stroke feels the same, but then the power just seems to continue to build the more the lever is pulled. Being a fairly light rider, I always felt like there was enough power with the two-piston system, but why not have more, especially for heavier pilots. We will be getting a pair of Cura4 brakes in for a long-term test and putting them through their paces later this year.
