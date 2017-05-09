Pinkbike.com
Bike Cop Hits Nitro Circus Mega Ramp – Video
May 9, 2017 at 8:28
May 9, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
The 'rent-a-cop' is actually none other than BMX race legend, Robbie Miranda, dressed in a sheriff's outfit. Even still, would you hit the mega ramp on some strange cop bike?
14 Comments
+ 28
AverageAdventurer
(1 hours ago)
I think you just got promoted to air Marshall.. That's gold.
[Reply]
+ 6
dkidd
(1 hours ago)
I feel like I'm missing an important part of the backstory here... or maybe these guys just have way too much time on their hands.
[Reply]
+ 3
atrokz
(1 hours ago)
you did, it's not a cop.
[Reply]
+ 7
mecabeat
(44 mins ago)
Yes, Robbie Miranda is an ex-BMX pro who is now a Sheriff Deputy.
[Reply]
+ 4
nyhc00
(43 mins ago)
@atrokz
: Robbie Miranda is a cop, but also a former AA bmx pro racer.
[Reply]
+ 4
atrokz
(25 mins ago)
@mecabeat
:
@nyhc00
: whaaat. I didn't know he became one, I knew him from the BMX days. that's rad and makes total sense now.
[Reply]
+ 6
FUbob
(51 mins ago)
"I need backup. Send me Stu Thomsen"
[Reply]
+ 5
conv3rt
(28 mins ago)
haha, mid-air "you see me?" I'm using that from now on.
[Reply]
+ 4
cikudh
(1 hours ago)
LOL
[Reply]
+ 2
robbienroll
(51 mins ago)
He got caught riding under influence of Stokedness.
[Reply]
+ 3
cooperquinn-wy
(53 mins ago)
[totally not fake news]
[Reply]
+ 2
Dustfarter
(52 mins ago)
See! 29-ers can jump
[Reply]
+ 1
bunnymuffinjoey
(1 hours ago)
that boy´s got some STONES!
[Reply]
+ 1
zamir
(13 mins ago)
jajajajajajaj yeah!
[Reply]
