Bike Cop Hits Nitro Circus Mega Ramp – Video

May 9, 2017 at 8:28
May 9, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
The 'rent-a-cop' is actually none other than BMX race legend, Robbie Miranda, dressed in a sheriff's outfit. Even still, would you hit the mega ramp on some strange cop bike?
14 Comments

  • + 28
 I think you just got promoted to air Marshall.. That's gold.
  • + 6
 I feel like I'm missing an important part of the backstory here... or maybe these guys just have way too much time on their hands.
  • + 3
 you did, it's not a cop.
  • + 7
 Yes, Robbie Miranda is an ex-BMX pro who is now a Sheriff Deputy.
  • + 4
 @atrokz: Robbie Miranda is a cop, but also a former AA bmx pro racer.
  • + 4
 @mecabeat: @nyhc00: whaaat. I didn't know he became one, I knew him from the BMX days. that's rad and makes total sense now.
  • + 6
 "I need backup. Send me Stu Thomsen"
  • + 5
 haha, mid-air "you see me?" I'm using that from now on.
  • + 4
 LOL
  • + 2
 He got caught riding under influence of Stokedness.
  • + 3
 [totally not fake news]
  • + 2
 See! 29-ers can jump Smile
  • + 1
 that boy´s got some STONES!
  • + 1
 jajajajajajaj yeah!

