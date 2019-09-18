Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today

2001 - 2002:

2003 saw the Slayer get a new tubeset, gain some sealed bearings, and lose some weight.

2003 - 2005:

2006:

The LC2R-equipped Slayer debuted in 2006 and offered 152mm of travel, a 68-degree head angle, and much better looks.

2007:

SmoothLink suspension came to the Slayer in 2011, as did a slacker head angle and steeper seat angle. Rocky Mountain was way ahead of the curve with their Straight Up geometry.

2011 - 2014:

The Slayer SS, short for slope style, had 100mm of travel and quicker handling.

2017 - 2020:

This version showed up in 2017 on 27.5" wheels and with 165mm of travel.